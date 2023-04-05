The Trial Of Lori Vallow Daybell | Demise Of the Daybells

Audrey Barratarrio Testifes That Lori Vallow Threatned To Slice Her Up And Bury Her

In this gripping podcast episode, we delve into the chilling testimony of Audrey Barratarrio, who claims that Lori Vallow threatened to slice her up and bury her. Barratarrio's shocking account sheds light on the darker side of Vallow's personality and her potential for violence. We discuss the context and implications of these threats, as well as their relevance to the ongoing investigation. Listen in as we explore the ramifications of this testimony for Vallow's case and the search for the truth. Don't miss this harrowing episode that exposes a new layer of complexity in the Lori Vallow saga.