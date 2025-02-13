Delightfully Different - Nathaniel Intentional Community
This week on Delightfully Different, Lexi sits down with Nathaniel to explore the fascinating world of Intentional Communities. Nathaniel offers a unique glimpse into a lifestyle that challenges traditional living arrangements by choosing to live with purpose and shared values.
Tune in to hear Nathaniel's personal story of how he found his intentional community, what drew him to this unique lifestyle, and how it has transformed his understanding of living and belonging.
Don't miss this Delightfully Different exploration of alternative living that challenges our conventional ideas of home and community!
Delightfully Different - James the Martian
Did you know that scientists are working on colonizing Mars all over the world right now? James, the Executive Director of the Mars Society is one of them He believes that we will send a human to Mars within the next few years and we will colonize Mars in our lifetime.
Delightfully Different - Gerard, The Prince of Porn
Gerard got his title, The Prince of Porn because his father was the King of Porn. One of the adult films he directed also turned out to be one of the most profitable films ever made. He brought porn to the mainstream. He even coined a term; Deep Throat.

Delightfully Different - David The Santa
David plays Santa every Christmas season and sometimes in the summer. He even has a nonprofit called the Santa Life Foundation. He talks about why he does it, how much Santas make, how much the suit costs, and some of the fun stuff the kids say. He's also a stoner who owns a head shop.
David plays Santa every Christmas season and sometimes in the summer. He even has a nonprofit called the Santa Life Foundation. He talks about why he does it, how much Santas make, how much the suit costs, and some of the fun stuff the kids say. He's also a stoner who owns a head shop.
Delightfully Different - Bear, The Human Puppy Handler
Everybody loves puppies! That might be the reason some people want to be a puppy. Bear is a human puppy handler. There are over 10,000 people worldwide who don a puppyhood and act like a dog. Bear gives all the details and explains why.
Welcome to Delightfully Different with Lexi. Lexi Papadopoulos is an award-winning radio professional. She is taking her interviewing skills to podcasting and interviewing people who live life in an unorthodox manner. She will explore unconventional hobbies, careers, and lifestyles. Every week she will talk with someone who lives life differently. Find out how they got started, what their family and friends think, and why they do what they do. Learn about communities you never knew existed. Get freaked out. Get inspired. Get offended. Delightfully Different.