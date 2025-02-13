Delightfully Different - David The Santa

David plays Santa every Christmas season and sometimes in the summer. He even has a nonprofit called the Santa Life Foundation. He talks about why he does it, how much Santas make, how much the suit costs, and some of the fun stuff the kids say. He's also a stoner who owns a head shop.