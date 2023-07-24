Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Dear Hollywood in the App
Listen to Dear Hollywood in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Dear Hollywood

Dear Hollywood

Podcast Dear Hollywood
Podcast Dear Hollywood

Dear Hollywood

Alyson Stoner
add
It’s time to expose Hollywood. Child stardom is a unique cultural phenomenon with a notoriously dark shadow. Precocious young talents skyrocket to success only...
More
Society & Culture
It’s time to expose Hollywood. Child stardom is a unique cultural phenomenon with a notoriously dark shadow. Precocious young talents skyrocket to success only...
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • Introducing: Dear Hollywood
    Why do child stars repeatedly suffer the same horror stories of drug addiction, psychiatric hospitalizations, decimated fortunes, sexual trauma, incarceration, and even suicide? It’s time to expose Hollywood and deconstruct the toddler-to-train wreck pipeline once and for all. Former child celebrity turned mental health founder Alyson Stoner presents the first intimate and comprehensive breakdown of what goes on behind the scenes of your favorite shows, along with impact strategies for intervention, prevention, and accountability in the entertainment industry. Every week, hear personal accounts from the sets of the most iconic tv series and movies of the 2000s, plus cross-disciplinary expertise on how these moments actually apply to your own life path and healing. Plot twist: you, the audience, play more of a role than you’ve ever been told. And together, we can collectively change the system not only to protect the safety and wellbeing of young artists, but also everyone watching at home. Prepare to know Hollywood - and yourself - in ways you didn’t expect. Going live in 3, 2, 1…  New episodes Friday. Subscribe and follow @alysonstoner to join the conversation.
    7/24/2023
    0:42

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Dear Hollywood

It’s time to expose Hollywood. Child stardom is a unique cultural phenomenon with a notoriously dark shadow. Precocious young talents skyrocket to success only to repeat horror stories of addiction, decimated fortunes, and suicide. What is behind the toddler-to-train wreck pipeline? Why hasn’t it stopped? How are you connected to it at home? Host Alyson Stoner reveals intimate firsthand accounts alongside comprehensive expertise & action plans to change entertainment and inspire your own life path and healing. New episodes Friday. Subscribe & follow @alysonstoner to join the conversation.
Podcast website

Listen to Dear Hollywood, Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Dear Hollywood

Dear Hollywood

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store