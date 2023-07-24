Introducing: Dear Hollywood

Why do child stars repeatedly suffer the same horror stories of drug addiction, psychiatric hospitalizations, decimated fortunes, sexual trauma, incarceration, and even suicide? It’s time to expose Hollywood and deconstruct the toddler-to-train wreck pipeline once and for all. Former child celebrity turned mental health founder Alyson Stoner presents the first intimate and comprehensive breakdown of what goes on behind the scenes of your favorite shows, along with impact strategies for intervention, prevention, and accountability in the entertainment industry. Every week, hear personal accounts from the sets of the most iconic tv series and movies of the 2000s, plus cross-disciplinary expertise on how these moments actually apply to your own life path and healing. Plot twist: you, the audience, play more of a role than you’ve ever been told. And together, we can collectively change the system not only to protect the safety and wellbeing of young artists, but also everyone watching at home. Prepare to know Hollywood - and yourself - in ways you didn’t expect. Going live in 3, 2, 1… New episodes Friday. Subscribe and follow @alysonstoner to join the conversation.