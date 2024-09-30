Brother Ali Talks Jay-Z vs Yasiin Bey, Geo-Politics & His Bond with Atmosphere | DEHH: The Listening
In this exclusive interview, Brother Ali dives deep into his thoughts on the iconic rivalry between Jay-Z and Yasiin Bey, sharing his unique perspective on their impact in hip-hop. He also opens up about the intersection of music and geopolitics, reflecting on how world events shape his artistry and message. Plus, Brother Ali discusses his longstanding relationship with fellow artist Atmosphere, offering insight into their collaboration and creative bond. Don’t miss this in-depth conversation with one of the most thought-provoking voices in hip-hop today!
1:13:40
MIKE - Showbiz! ALBUM REVIEW | DEHH
MIKE’s Showbiz! is a striking reflection of his evolving artistry, combining introspective lyricism with a unique production style that challenges conventions. Known for his raw, unfiltered approach to self-expression, MIKE explores themes of isolation, identity, and the often painful intersection of personal and public life. Showbiz! stands as both a critique and an embrace of the fame machine, offering an intricate look at the complexities of navigating success in an industry built on spectacle. The album's production is lo-fi yet emotionally charged, with haunting samples and minimalist beats that let MIKE’s voice and storytelling take center stage. It's a deeply personal and artistic project that defies the expectations of mainstream rap, inviting listeners into a world where vulnerability is as valuable as skill. With Showbiz!, MIKE proves once again that he’s more than just a rapper—he’s a chronicler of his own journey through the highs and lows of the rap game
24:18
Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Review
50:00
Did 50 Cent Go Too Far? R.I.P. Irv Gotti | Rundown Ep. 31
22:37
Who Had the Better Opening Verse? Gorilla Zoe's "Hood N*gga" or Rich Boy's "Throw Some D's"?
