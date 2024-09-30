MIKE - Showbiz! ALBUM REVIEW | DEHH

MIKE's Showbiz! is a striking reflection of his evolving artistry, combining introspective lyricism with a unique production style that challenges conventions. Known for his raw, unfiltered approach to self-expression, MIKE explores themes of isolation, identity, and the often painful intersection of personal and public life. Showbiz! stands as both a critique and an embrace of the fame machine, offering an intricate look at the complexities of navigating success in an industry built on spectacle. The album's production is lo-fi yet emotionally charged, with haunting samples and minimalist beats that let MIKE's voice and storytelling take center stage. It's a deeply personal and artistic project that defies the expectations of mainstream rap, inviting listeners into a world where vulnerability is as valuable as skill. With Showbiz!, MIKE proves once again that he's more than just a rapper—he's a chronicler of his own journey through the highs and lows of the rap game