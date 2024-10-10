Listen to Dead & Gone in Wyoming in the App

A quick update about the future of Dead & Gone in Wyoming.

The FBI uncovers a plot to murder two Wyoming school teachers, which shakes loose an investigation into the deaths of a mother and son who had fallen to their deaths years earlier.

Kathleen Pehringer, 41, disappeared from her Riverton, Wyoming home on April 17, 1989. She was last seen while her daughter was at school. Kathleen took her purse and glasses but left her car behind.

From Scott Fuller, the host of the Frozen Truth Podcast. Every, month we tell the story of a murder or mystery in the wild west history of the remarkable state of Wyoming. Produced by Scott Fuller for the 10Cast Network and brought to you by the team at county10.com. Cover art photo cred to: bluedoorphotography.co