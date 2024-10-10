Kathleen Pehringer, 41, disappeared from her Riverton, Wyoming home on April 17, 1989. She was last seen while her daughter was at school. Kathleen took her purse and glasses but left her car behind.
--------
33:42
Red Cliffs Over Flaming Gorge
The FBI uncovers a plot to murder two Wyoming school teachers, which shakes loose an investigation into the deaths of a mother and son who had fallen to their deaths years earlier.
--------
28:20
The Tylenol Connection
In Fall 1982, America was gripped by an unprecedented form of criminality. The Tylenol Murders took at least seven lives and changed society forever.Thank you for listening to Dead & Gone in Wyoming.Interact with Scott via email: [email protected] the show, and gain early access to episodes, via Patreon: www.Patreon.com/WyomingPodcast
--------
34:56
Yellowstone
We're happy to announce the return of the podcast with two stories of mysterious missing person cases from America's first national park.It's good to be back!Thank you for listening to this episode of Dead & Gone In Wyoming. Reach out Twitter (or 'X', whatever it's called this month) @wyomingpodcast.And you can contact the show via email: [email protected]
--------
27:05
Show Update!
A quick update about the future of Dead & Gone in Wyoming.
From Scott Fuller, the host of the Frozen Truth Podcast. Every, month we tell the story of a murder or mystery in the wild west history of the remarkable state of Wyoming. Produced by Scott Fuller for the 10Cast Network and brought to you by the team at county10.com.
Cover art photo cred to: bluedoorphotography.co