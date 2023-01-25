Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to David Lebovitz Podcast in the App
Listen to David Lebovitz Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
David Lebovitz Podcast

David Lebovitz Podcast

Podcast David Lebovitz Podcast
Podcast David Lebovitz Podcast

David Lebovitz Podcast

David Lebovitz
add
Talks with my favorite bakers, food producers, pastry chefs, bartenders, cooks, spirits experts, and on other topics, such as travel, Paris, and French culinary... More
ArtsFoodSociety & CulturePlaces & Travel
Talks with my favorite bakers, food producers, pastry chefs, bartenders, cooks, spirits experts, and on other topics, such as travel, Paris, and French culinary... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Podcast: A Chat with Dianne Jacob, author of Will Write for Food
    It’s always a pleasure to chat with Dianne Jacob of newsletter, food writing coach, teacher, editor, and author of Will Write for Food, which is the handbook for food writing, covering everything from how to break into the world of food writing, starting a blog or a newsletter, as well as valuable tips on writing recipes, what to know if you want to write your first cookbook or food memoir, and how to “bring home the bacon” from doing it. During our chat we discussed:* Who “owns” a recipe?* Why we both switched from a blog to a newsletter.* How to attribute a recipe (and do you need to?) and navigate the world of appropriation and authenticity.* What are some of the more controversial issues facing food writers and cookbook authors today?* What’s happening (or what happened) to food magazines?* What changes is the world of food writing going through, and can food writing survive without advertising?* What really goes into writing a cookbook.* What subjects cookbook publishers are looking for today.Hope you enjoy our chat! - David Check out Dianne’s book, Will Write for Food.Follow Dianne on Instagram and Facebook.Subscribe to Dianne’s newsletter Check out Dianne’s website, which includes her services as a food writing coach and editor.To receive new posts, podcasts, recipes and Paris stories and become a free or paid subscriber to my newsletter! Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe
    6/5/2023
    52:52
  • Podcast: Scandinavian Baking with Nichole Accettola of Kantine bakery
    I had spectacular luck with I was in San Francisco and a friend suggested we meet up one morning at Kantine, a Scandinavian bakery and café. Arriving a little early, I was knocked out by the beautiful selection of pastries and breakfast offerings, which included open-faced smoked fish sandwiches on housemade sprouted rye bread, savory grain porridge, and a Scandinavian take on the breakfast sandwich, the Grovbirkes, a seed-crusted spiral of buttery puff pastry filled with warm scrambled eggs and crisp bacon. I wanted it all!After meeting owner/baker Nichole Accettola after breakfast, I invited her to join me on my podcast to discuss her life in Denmark with her family, Scandinavian versus French baking culture, and her return to the States to open Kantine. We also tasted a selection of her remarkable pastries (above), which are featured in her book, Scandinavian from Scratch, where Nichole reveals the recipes for the delicious treats from her bakery.I loved meeting and chatting with Nichole, and enjoyed her wonderful pastries…and hope you enjoy our conversation, too.-David-Visit the Kantine bakery & café website https://kantinesf.com/-Follow Kantine on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/kantinesf/-Order Scandinavian from Scratch: A Love Letter to the Recipes of Denmark, Norway, and Sweden (Amazon) (Bookshop.org) Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe
    4/20/2023
    46:39
  • Podcast: On Travel and Eating French Pastries with Phil Rosenthal
    When Phil Rosenthal, star of Somebody Feed Phil, comes to town, we did what we do best: Eat. Phil was in Paris recently on tour celebrating his book, Somebody Feed Phil, the companion to his Netflix series. The cookbook is a compilation of the most requested recipes from the show, which has become wildly popular, and we had a lot of fun catching up since we first met in Paris, back in 2014, when it all began for him.We dined well in a few great restaurants in Paris, but took a break from the savory side to enjoy some classic French pastries (from Maison Landemaine), which included Chouquettes and a Croissant aux amandes* (above), the latter of which I call the “slippery slope” of French pastries, because once you start eating one, you can’t stop. This particular one also had chocolate in it, which made it extra irresistible. (While we were recording, Phil liked it so much, he almost ate the whole thing himself!)We also shared a classic Chocolate éclair as well as one of the lesser-known French pastries (outside of France, that is): Flan Parisien. Check out our chat, and our tasting of these sublime French pastries.Enjoy the podcast!-DavidThis post is for all subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, you can subscribe here! Feel free to subscribe to my podcast at your favorite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.*There’s a recipe for making these in my book, L’Appart. Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe
    3/19/2023
    43:37
  • Podcast: Secrets of Paris with Heather Stimmler
    I recently sat down with my friend Heather Stimmler, of Secrets of Paris, to talk about tourism in Paris for my podcast. Often called “the most visited city in the world,” Paris has an admirable reputation, but the word “tourist” comes with negative connotations. Personally, I love to “play tourist” and spend a day hitting museums, sightseeing, or getting to know a new neighborhood.Whether you’re a first-time tourist, a resident, a multiple-time visitor, or just interested in Paris, you’ll learn something from Heather and I was happy to have a chat with her about tourism—and other topics—in the city we both call home.-David Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe
    2/14/2023
    57:54
  • How to Eat and Enjoy French Cheese with Jennifer Greco
    If you want to learn more about French cheeses, you can't do better than to sit down with Jennifer Greco, a French cheese and wine expert. Jennifer stopped by my kitchen with a basket of magnificent French cheeses which we sampled—and, I apologize in advance, but a few I swooned a little too much over. Yes, she knows her stuff!I hope you enjoy the podcast—and the sampling of French cheeses—as much as I did😋-DavidTo learn more about Jennifer's Cheese and Wine tastings in Paris, click here. Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe
    1/25/2023
    55:47

More Arts podcasts

About David Lebovitz Podcast

Talks with my favorite bakers, food producers, pastry chefs, bartenders, cooks, spirits experts, and on other topics, such as travel, Paris, and French culinary culture.

davidlebovitz.substack.com
Podcast website

Listen to David Lebovitz Podcast, Dhalgren Gallery : The Artists and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

David Lebovitz Podcast

David Lebovitz Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store