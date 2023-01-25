Podcast: On Travel and Eating French Pastries with Phil Rosenthal

When Phil Rosenthal, star of Somebody Feed Phil, comes to town, we did what we do best: Eat. Phil was in Paris recently on tour celebrating his book, Somebody Feed Phil, the companion to his Netflix series. The cookbook is a compilation of the most requested recipes from the show, which has become wildly popular, and we had a lot of fun catching up since we first met in Paris, back in 2014, when it all began for him.We dined well in a few great restaurants in Paris, but took a break from the savory side to enjoy some classic French pastries (from Maison Landemaine), which included Chouquettes and a Croissant aux amandes* (above), the latter of which I call the “slippery slope” of French pastries, because once you start eating one, you can’t stop. This particular one also had chocolate in it, which made it extra irresistible. (While we were recording, Phil liked it so much, he almost ate the whole thing himself!)We also shared a classic Chocolate éclair as well as one of the lesser-known French pastries (outside of France, that is): Flan Parisien. Check out our chat, and our tasting of these sublime French pastries.Enjoy the podcast!-DavidThis post is for all subscribers. If you’re not a subscriber, you can subscribe here! Feel free to subscribe to my podcast at your favorite podcast platform, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.*There’s a recipe for making these in my book, L’Appart. Get full access to David Lebovitz Newsletter at davidlebovitz.substack.com/subscribe