David Bombal

Podcast David Bombal
David Bombal
Want to learn about IT? Want to get ahead in your career? Well, this is the right place! On this channel, I discuss Python, Ethical Hacking, Networking, Netw...
Technology

Available Episodes

  • #490: How To Learn AI in 2025 (If I Started Over)
    Big thanks to Brilliant for sponsoring this video! To try everything Brilliant has to offer for free for a full 30 days and 20% discount visit: https://Brilliant.org/DavidBombal // Mike SOCIAL // X: / _mikepound Website: https://www.nottingham.ac.uk/research... // YouTube video reference // Teach your AI with Dr Mike Pound (Computerphile): • Train your AI with Dr Mike Pound (Com... Has Generative AI Already Peaked? - Computerphile: • Has Generative AI Already Peaked? - C... // Courses Reference // Deep Learning: https://www.coursera.org/specializati... AI For Everyone by Andrew Ng: https://www.coursera.org/learn/ai-for... Pytorch Tutorials: https://pytorch.org/tutorials/ Pytorch Github: https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch Pytorch Tensors: https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne... https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne... https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne... Python for Everyone: https://www.py4e.com/ // BOOK // Deep learning by Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio and Aaron Courville: https://amzn.to/3vmu4LP // PyTorch // Github: https://github.com/pytorch Website: https://pytorch.org/ Documentation: / pytorch // David's SOCIAL // Discord: discord.com/invite/usKSyzb Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbombal Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidbombal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/davidbombal Facebook: www.facebook.com/davidbombal.co TikTok: tiktok.com/@davidbombal // MY STUFF // https://www.amazon.com/shop/davidbombal // SPONSORS // Interested in sponsoring my videos? Reach out to my team here: [email protected] // MENU // 0:00 - Coming Up 0:43 - Introduction 01:04 - State of AI in 2025 02:10 - AGI Hype: Realistic Expectations 03:15 - Sponsored Section 04:30 - Is AI Plateauing or Advancing? 06:26 - Overhype in AI Features Across Industries 08:01 - Is It Too Late to Start in AI? 09:16 - Where to Start in 2025 10:20 - Recommended Courses and Progression Paths 13:26 - Should I Go to School for AI? 14:18 - Learning AI Independently with Resources Online 17:24 - Machine Learning Progression 19:09 - What is a Notebook? 20:10 - Is AI the Top Skill to Learn in 2025? 23:49 - Other Niches and Fields 25:05 - Cyber Using AI 26:31 - AI on Different Platforms 27:13 - AI isn’t Needed Everywhere 29:57 - Leveraging AI 30:35 - AI as a Productivity Tool 31:55 - Retrieval Augmented Generation 33:28 - Concerns About Privacy with AI 36:01 - The Difference Between GPU’s, CPU’s, NPU’s etc. 37:30 - The Release of Sora38:56 - Will AI Take Our Job? 41:00 - Nvidia Says We Don’t Need Developers 43:47 - Devin Announcement 44:59 - Conclusion Please note that links listed may be affiliate links and provide me with a small percentage/kickback should you use them to purchase any of the items listed or recommended. Thank you for supporting me and this channel! Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only.
    46:27
  • #489: Top Privacy Tools and Tips for 2025!
    Big thank you to DeleteMe for sponsoring this video. Go to http://joindeleteme.com/Bombal to receive a 20% discount. // Naomi Brockwell SOCIAL // YouTube: / naomibrockwelltv NBTV Newsletter: https://nbtv.substack.com/ Merch Shop: https://shop.nbtv.media/ Instagram: / nbtv.media TikTok: / naomibrockwell Website: https://naomibrockwell.com/ // Website REFERENCE // https://www.ludlowinstitute.org/ https://privacytests.org/ https://venice.ai/ // Books REFERENCE // Beginners Introduction to Privacy by Naomi Brockwell: US: https://amzn.to/3VJQLqu UK: https://amzn.to/49JltWg Extreme Privacy by Michael Bazzell US: https://amzn.to/4gBEuw5 UK: https://amzn.to/3ZUQoM6 // David's SOCIAL // Discord: discord.com/invite/usKSyzb Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbombal Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidbombal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/davidbombal Facebook: www.facebook.com/davidbombal.co TikTok: tiktok.com/@davidbombal // MY STUFF // https://www.amazon.com/shop/davidbombal // SPONSORS // Interested in sponsoring my videos? Reach out to my team here: [email protected] // MENU // 0:00 - Coming Up 00:50 - Intro 01:40 - Naomi Brockwell’s Channel 02:33 - The Big Issue with Privacy in 2025 05:10 - Sponsored Section 07:54 - China’s Hacking of Our Telecommunications Network 11:15 - Is Telegram a Secure Communication Platform? 14:34 - Is WhatsApp a Good Choice for Privacy? 17:56 - How the Founder of WhatsApp Went on to Create Signal 18:41 - Why Privacy Matters and Who Needs It? 21:56 - Why Graphene is Ideal for Privacy 28:30 - Banking and Other Sensitive Apps on Phones 30:39 - How Google Play Services Work 31:57 - Apple & Google’s Bypass of VPNs 34:12 - What Most People Don’t Know About VPNs 37:46 - Recommended Desktop Setup 40:02 - Linux Distribution Recommendations 41:29 - Recommended Internet Browsers 47:00 - Alternative Web Browsers to Consider 49:22 - AI Will 10X Human Productivity 52:31 - Venice AI 55:47 - Hosting AI Locally 56:24 - Why We Need to Use AI for Privacy 01:04:43 - Modern Cars as Tracking Devices 01:13:14 - The Only Solution to the Privacy Crisis 01:15:56 - Things You Didn’t Know Were Tracking You 01:16:26 - Your Car is Listening 01:18:37 - Using Dumb Devices to Protect Yourself (IoT) 01:24:16 - Growing Awareness of Privacy Issues 01:29:48 - Consequences of Living Without Privacy 01:32:28 - How to Reach Naomi 01:33:31 - Conclusion & Outro Please note that links listed may be affiliate links and provide me with a small percentage/kickback should you use them to purchase any of the items listed or recommended. Thank you for supporting me and this channel! Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only.
    1:33:59
  • #488: AI attacking AI is here (The New AI Red Team)
    Big thank you to Cisco for sponsoring this video! Hackers are hacking AI models. Prompt injection attacks are happening all the time. AI's are hallucinating and giving incorrect information. The AI models you download could be made by hackers. Your users are posting confidential information like passwords and API keys into online AI models. Developers are leveraging AI systems in their applications without checking that the AI models are not open to prompt injections. Read more here: https://blogs.cisco.com/security/cisc... We need a way to protect AI systems. And Cisco have a solution. // DJ Sampath's SOCIALS // LinkedIn: / djsampath Twitter/X: / djsampath // David's SOCIAL // Discord: discord.com/invite/usKSyzb Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbombal Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidbombal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/davidbombal Facebook: www.facebook.com/davidbombal.co TikTok: tiktok.com/@davidbombal // MY STUFF // https://www.amazon.com/shop/davidbombal // SPONSORS // Interested in sponsoring my videos? Reach out to my team here: [email protected] // MENU // 0:00 - Coming up 0:49 - Securing A.I. 01:23 - The dangers of downloading open-source A.I. models 06:29 - Securing A.I. models 07:52 - The future of companies and A.I. 10:58 - Introducing Cisco AI Defense 13:33 - How to break an A.I. model and how to prevent it 16:08 - One-time protection 17:48 - Securing A.I. access 18:17 - What Cisco AI Defense provides 19:09 - Will Cisco AI Defense block attacks? 22:29 - The effects of Data Poisoning 24:38 - How will Cisco AI Defense be deployed 26:18 - When it will be available 26:30 - Conclusion Please note that links listed may be affiliate links and provide me with a small percentage/kickback should you use them to purchase any of the items listed or recommended. Thank you for supporting me and this channel! Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only.
    27:05
  • #487: You want Privacy? Ditch iOS and Android and use the best privacy phone (2025 edition)
    Many of you asked for shorter videos. So here you go. Full interview coming soon. // Naomi Brockwell SOCIAL // YouTube: / naomibrockwelltv NBTV Newsletter: https://nbtv.substack.com/ Merch Shop: https://shop.nbtv.media/ Instagram: / nbtv.media TikTok: / naomibrockwell Website: https://naomibrockwell.com/ // Website REFERENCE // https://www.ludlowinstitute.org/ https://privacytests.org/ https://venice.ai/ // Books REFERENCE // Beginners Introduction to Privacy by Naomi Brockwell: US: https://amzn.to/3VJQLqu UK: https://amzn.to/49JltWg Extreme Privacy by Michael Bazzell US: https://amzn.to/4gBEuw5 UK: https://amzn.to/3ZUQoM6 // David's SOCIAL // Discord: discord.com/invite/usKSyzb Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbombal Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidbombal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/davidbombal Facebook: www.facebook.com/davidbombal.co TikTok: tiktok.com/@davidbombal // MY STUFF // https://www.amazon.com/shop/davidbombal // SPONSORS // Interested in sponsoring my videos? Reach out to my team here: [email protected] Please note that links listed may be affiliate links and provide me with a small percentage/kickback should you use them to purchase any of the items listed or recommended. Thank you for supporting me and this channel! Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only. // MENU // 0:00 - Understanding Threat Models for Different Users 02:09 - Why Graphene OS is the Best Choice for Enhanced Privacy 03:20 - Why the Pixel Device Meets Graphene OS Privacy Requirements 06:03 - The Dangers of Sharing Private Information You Shouldn’t 07:30 - Installing and Using Apps on Graphene OS 09:40 - Managing Notifications and Google Play Services 12:50 - How Apple & Google Can Bypass Your VPN 14:52 - Apple’s Privacy Campaigns
    15:23
  • #486: 2025 Ethical Hacker Roadmap with lots of free training (NOT Sponsored)
    This video is NOT sponsored by TCM Security and I DO NOT get any affiliate commission if you use the links in the video description to buy courses etc from TCM. Also, in the interest of transparency: Heath mentions in the video and in the linked article that references to TCM Security are marked as self-promotion. I love it that Heath is providing so much free training and low cost training to the community. Heath is very well known and respected in the cybersecurity community. I love that he is making so much content available for free via his YouTube channel and on his website. Watch his content on YouTube, take the free courses and also do you own research and make your own decisions about the training and references he mentions. There are so many options out there for free training - see my other videos for options like free training from Cisco and other providers. // Article / Blog REFERENCE // How to be an Ethical Hacker in 2025: https://tcm-sec.com/how-to-be-an-ethi... // YouTube Video REFERENCE // Real World Windows Pentest Tutorial (Demos of 5 Active Directory Hacks): • Real World Windows Pentest Tutorial (... Hacking Roadmap to Success: • Hacking Roadmap to Success: AMA with ... // TCM Security SOCIAL// YouTube (The Cyber Mentor): / thecybermentor LinkedIn : / tcm-security-inc Twitter : / tcmsecurity Discord: / discord Instagram: / tcmsecurity Facebook: / tcmsecure TikTok: / tcmsecurity Academy Website: https://academy.tcm-sec.com/ TCM Certifications: https://certifications.tcm-sec.com/ Discord: / discord Website: https://tcm-sec.com/ Breach Point Website: https://breachpoint.com/ // Heath Adam’s SOCIAL // LinkedIn: / heathadams // David's SOCIAL // Discord: discord.com/invite/usKSyzb Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbombal Instagram: www.instagram.com/davidbombal LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/davidbombal Facebook: www.facebook.com/davidbombal.co TikTok: tiktok.com/@davidbombal // MY STUFF // https://www.amazon.com/shop/davidbombal // SPONSORS // Interested in sponsoring my videos? Reach out to my team here: [email protected] Please note that links listed may be affiliate links and provide me with a small percentage/kickback should you use them to purchase any of the items listed or recommended. Thank you for supporting me and this channel! Disclaimer: This video is for educational purposes only. // MENU // 0:00 - Coming up 0:28 - Intro 01:44 - Foundational Skills 03:14 - Basic IT Skills & Courses 04:48 - TCM Security Courses 06:01 - Networking Skills & Courses 07:17 - CCNA or Network+ ? 08:20 - Linux Skills & Course 10:33 - Learning should be free 11:05 - Coding/Scripting Skills & Course 13:52 - Security Skills & Course 16:20 - Ethical Hacking Skills & Course 20:40 - Content on Youtube 21:40 - Building up your skill set as a junior hacker 23:07 - Active Directory 23:36 - Web and Mobile Application Hacking 29:23 - Wireless Hacking 30:23 - Certifications 35:04 - Privilege Escalation 36:46 - Will AI Take Our Jobs? 38:27 - What Hacking Path Should You Take? 40:03 - How to Connect with Heath 42:52 - Heath’s Advice 44:32 - Outro
    44:39

About David Bombal

