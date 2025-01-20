Big thanks to Brilliant for sponsoring this video! To try everything Brilliant has to offer for free for a full 30 days and 20% discount visit: https://Brilliant.org/DavidBombal
Teach your AI with Dr Mike Pound (Computerphile): • Train your AI with Dr Mike Pound (Com...
Has Generative AI Already Peaked? - Computerphile: • Has Generative AI Already Peaked? - C...
Deep Learning: https://www.coursera.org/specializati...
AI For Everyone by Andrew Ng: https://www.coursera.org/learn/ai-for...
Pytorch Tutorials: https://pytorch.org/tutorials/
Pytorch Github: https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch
Pytorch Tensors: https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne...
https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne...
https://pytorch.org/tutorials/beginne...
Python for Everyone: https://www.py4e.com/
Deep learning by Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio and Aaron Courville: https://amzn.to/3vmu4LP
Github: https://github.com/pytorch
Website: https://pytorch.org/
Documentation: / pytorch
0:00 - Coming Up
0:43 - Introduction
01:04 - State of AI in 2025
02:10 - AGI Hype: Realistic Expectations
03:15 - Sponsored Section
04:30 - Is AI Plateauing or Advancing?
06:26 - Overhype in AI Features Across Industries
08:01 - Is It Too Late to Start in AI?
09:16 - Where to Start in 2025
10:20 - Recommended Courses and Progression Paths
13:26 - Should I Go to School for AI?
14:18 - Learning AI Independently with Resources Online
17:24 - Machine Learning Progression
19:09 - What is a Notebook?
20:10 - Is AI the Top Skill to Learn in 2025?
23:49 - Other Niches and Fields
25:05 - Cyber Using AI
26:31 - AI on Different Platforms
27:13 - AI isn’t Needed Everywhere
29:57 - Leveraging AI
30:35 - AI as a Productivity Tool
31:55 - Retrieval Augmented Generation
33:28 - Concerns About Privacy with AI
36:01 - The Difference Between GPU’s, CPU’s, NPU’s etc.
37:30 - The Release of Sora38:56 - Will AI Take Our Job?
41:00 - Nvidia Says We Don’t Need Developers
43:47 - Devin Announcement
44:59 - Conclusion
#489: Top Privacy Tools and Tips for 2025!
Big thank you to DeleteMe for sponsoring this video.
YouTube: / naomibrockwelltv
NBTV Newsletter: https://nbtv.substack.com/
Merch Shop: https://shop.nbtv.media/
Instagram: / nbtv.media
TikTok: / naomibrockwell
Website: https://naomibrockwell.com/
https://www.ludlowinstitute.org/
https://privacytests.org/
https://venice.ai/
Beginners Introduction to Privacy by Naomi Brockwell:
US: https://amzn.to/3VJQLqu
UK: https://amzn.to/49JltWg
Extreme Privacy by Michael Bazzell
US: https://amzn.to/4gBEuw5
UK: https://amzn.to/3ZUQoM6
0:00 - Coming Up
00:50 - Intro
01:40 - Naomi Brockwell’s Channel
02:33 - The Big Issue with Privacy in 2025
05:10 - Sponsored Section
07:54 - China’s Hacking of Our Telecommunications Network
11:15 - Is Telegram a Secure Communication Platform?
14:34 - Is WhatsApp a Good Choice for Privacy?
17:56 - How the Founder of WhatsApp Went on to Create Signal
18:41 - Why Privacy Matters and Who Needs It?
21:56 - Why Graphene is Ideal for Privacy
28:30 - Banking and Other Sensitive Apps on Phones
30:39 - How Google Play Services Work
31:57 - Apple & Google’s Bypass of VPNs
34:12 - What Most People Don’t Know About VPNs
37:46 - Recommended Desktop Setup
40:02 - Linux Distribution Recommendations
41:29 - Recommended Internet Browsers
47:00 - Alternative Web Browsers to Consider
49:22 - AI Will 10X Human Productivity
52:31 - Venice AI
55:47 - Hosting AI Locally
56:24 - Why We Need to Use AI for Privacy
01:04:43 - Modern Cars as Tracking Devices
01:13:14 - The Only Solution to the Privacy Crisis
01:15:56 - Things You Didn’t Know Were Tracking You
01:16:26 - Your Car is Listening
01:18:37 - Using Dumb Devices to Protect Yourself (IoT)
01:24:16 - Growing Awareness of Privacy Issues
01:29:48 - Consequences of Living Without Privacy
01:32:28 - How to Reach Naomi
01:33:31 - Conclusion & Outro
#488: AI attacking AI is here (The New AI Red Team)
Big thank you to Cisco for sponsoring this video!
Hackers are hacking AI models. Prompt injection attacks are happening all the time. AI's are hallucinating and giving incorrect information. The AI models you download could be made by hackers. Your users are posting confidential information like passwords and API keys into online AI models. Developers are leveraging AI systems in their applications without checking that the AI models are not open to prompt injections.
Read more here:
https://blogs.cisco.com/security/cisc...
We need a way to protect AI systems. And Cisco have a solution.
LinkedIn: / djsampath
Twitter/X: / djsampath
0:00 - Coming up
0:49 - Securing A.I.
01:23 - The dangers of downloading open-source A.I. models
06:29 - Securing A.I. models
07:52 - The future of companies and A.I.
10:58 - Introducing Cisco AI Defense
13:33 - How to break an A.I. model and how to prevent it
16:08 - One-time protection
17:48 - Securing A.I. access
18:17 - What Cisco AI Defense provides
19:09 - Will Cisco AI Defense block attacks?
22:29 - The effects of Data Poisoning
24:38 - How will Cisco AI Defense be deployed
26:18 - When it will be available
26:30 - Conclusion
#487: You want Privacy? Ditch iOS and Android and use the best privacy phone (2025 edition)
Many of you asked for shorter videos. So here you go.
Full interview coming soon.
YouTube: / naomibrockwelltv
NBTV Newsletter: https://nbtv.substack.com/
Merch Shop: https://shop.nbtv.media/
Instagram: / nbtv.media
TikTok: / naomibrockwell
Website: https://naomibrockwell.com/
https://www.ludlowinstitute.org/
https://privacytests.org/
https://venice.ai/
Beginners Introduction to Privacy by Naomi Brockwell:
US: https://amzn.to/3VJQLqu
UK: https://amzn.to/49JltWg
Extreme Privacy by Michael Bazzell
US: https://amzn.to/4gBEuw5
UK: https://amzn.to/3ZUQoM6
0:00 - Understanding Threat Models for Different Users
02:09 - Why Graphene OS is the Best Choice for Enhanced Privacy
03:20 - Why the Pixel Device Meets Graphene OS Privacy Requirements
06:03 - The Dangers of Sharing Private Information You Shouldn’t
07:30 - Installing and Using Apps on Graphene OS
09:40 - Managing Notifications and Google Play Services
12:50 - How Apple & Google Can Bypass Your VPN
14:52 - Apple’s Privacy Campaigns
#486: 2025 Ethical Hacker Roadmap with lots of free training (NOT Sponsored)
This video is NOT sponsored by TCM Security and I DO NOT get any affiliate commission if you use the links in the video description to buy courses etc from TCM.
Also, in the interest of transparency: Heath mentions in the video and in the linked article that references to TCM Security are marked as self-promotion.
I love it that Heath is providing so much free training and low cost training to the community. Heath is very well known and respected in the cybersecurity community. I love that he is making so much content available for free via his YouTube channel and on his website. Watch his content on YouTube, take the free courses and also do you own research and make your own decisions about the training and references he mentions. There are so many options out there for free training - see my other videos for options like free training from Cisco and other providers.
How to be an Ethical Hacker in 2025:
https://tcm-sec.com/how-to-be-an-ethi...
Real World Windows Pentest Tutorial (Demos of 5 Active Directory Hacks): • Real World Windows Pentest Tutorial (...
Hacking Roadmap to Success: • Hacking Roadmap to Success: AMA with ...
YouTube (The Cyber Mentor): / thecybermentor
LinkedIn : / tcm-security-inc
Twitter : / tcmsecurity
Discord: / discord
Instagram: / tcmsecurity
Facebook: / tcmsecure
TikTok: / tcmsecurity
Academy Website: https://academy.tcm-sec.com/
TCM Certifications: https://certifications.tcm-sec.com/
Discord: / discord
Website: https://tcm-sec.com/
Breach Point Website: https://breachpoint.com/
LinkedIn: / heathadams
0:00 - Coming up
0:28 - Intro
01:44 - Foundational Skills
03:14 - Basic IT Skills & Courses
04:48 - TCM Security Courses
06:01 - Networking Skills & Courses
07:17 - CCNA or Network+ ?
08:20 - Linux Skills & Course
10:33 - Learning should be free
11:05 - Coding/Scripting Skills & Course
13:52 - Security Skills & Course
16:20 - Ethical Hacking Skills & Course
20:40 - Content on Youtube
21:40 - Building up your skill set as a junior hacker
23:07 - Active Directory
23:36 - Web and Mobile Application Hacking
29:23 - Wireless Hacking
30:23 - Certifications
35:04 - Privilege Escalation
36:46 - Will AI Take Our Jobs?
38:27 - What Hacking Path Should You Take?
40:03 - How to Connect with Heath
42:52 - Heath’s Advice
44:32 - Outro
Want to learn about IT? Want to get ahead in your career? Well, this is the right place!
On this channel, I discuss Python, Ethical Hacking, Networking, Network Automation, CCNA, Virtualization and other IT related topics.
This YouTube channel has new videos every week! Subscribe for technical, detailed, no fluff content.
All the best!
David