#486: 2025 Ethical Hacker Roadmap with lots of free training (NOT Sponsored)

This video is NOT sponsored by TCM Security and I DO NOT get any affiliate commission if you use the links in the video description to buy courses etc from TCM. Also, in the interest of transparency: Heath mentions in the video and in the linked article that references to TCM Security are marked as self-promotion. I love it that Heath is providing so much free training and low cost training to the community. Heath is very well known and respected in the cybersecurity community. I love that he is making so much content available for free via his YouTube channel and on his website. Watch his content on YouTube, take the free courses and also do you own research and make your own decisions about the training and references he mentions. There are so many options out there for free training - see my other videos for options like free training from Cisco and other providers. // Article / Blog REFERENCE // How to be an Ethical Hacker in 2025: https://tcm-sec.com/how-to-be-an-ethi... // YouTube Video REFERENCE // Real World Windows Pentest Tutorial (Demos of 5 Active Directory Hacks): Hacking Roadmap to Success: AMA // MENU // 0:00 - Coming up 0:28 - Intro 01:44 - Foundational Skills 03:14 - Basic IT Skills & Courses 04:48 - TCM Security Courses 06:01 - Networking Skills & Courses 07:17 - CCNA or Network+ ? 08:20 - Linux Skills & Course 10:33 - Learning should be free 11:05 - Coding/Scripting Skills & Course 13:52 - Security Skills & Course 16:20 - Ethical Hacking Skills & Course 20:40 - Content on Youtube 21:40 - Building up your skill set as a junior hacker 23:07 - Active Directory 23:36 - Web and Mobile Application Hacking 29:23 - Wireless Hacking 30:23 - Certifications 35:04 - Privilege Escalation 36:46 - Will AI Take Our Jobs? 38:27 - What Hacking Path Should You Take? 40:03 - How to Connect with Heath 42:52 - Heath's Advice 44:32 - Outro