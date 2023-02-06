Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes in the App
Listen to Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsBusiness
Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Podcast Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes
Podcast Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Dominic Bohan (Story IQ)
add
Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the art and science of data storytelling. Our mission is to help professionals from all backgrounds ... More
BusinessManagement
Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the art and science of data storytelling. Our mission is to help professionals from all backgrounds ... More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Finding a career in AI & Analytics -- Dominic Ligot // CirroLytix
    Dominic Ligot, CEO and CTO at CirroLytix, returns to finish the conversation with Dominic Bohan about AI and analytics. Yesterday, they spoke about ethics and the social impacts of AI-driven data, and today they conclude with a discussion about finding a career in AI & Analytics.Connect With: Dominic Ligot: Website // LinkedInData Driven Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterDominic Bohan: Website // LinkedIn //  Twitter
    6/9/2023
    31:20
  • Ethics and Social Impacts of AI-driven Data -- Dominic Ligot // CirroLytix
    Dominic Ligot, CEO and CTO at CirroLytix, is back with Dominic Bohan to continue their discussion about AI and analytics. Yesterday, they spoke about how to create the most effective use-cases for AI & Analytics, and today they discuss ethics and the social impacts of AI-driven data.Connect With: Dominic Ligot: Website // LinkedInData Driven Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterDominic Bohan: Website // LinkedIn //  Twitter
    6/8/2023
    26:12
  • Crafting use-cases for AI & Analytics -- Dominic Ligot // CirroLytix
    Dominic Ligot, CEO and CTO at CirroLytix, speaks with Dominic Bohan about how to create the most effective use-cases for AI & Analytics. CirroLytix helps governments, researchers, NGOs, and social enterprises leverage data to achieve positive change. They help design use-cases for data and AI, and also help individuals chart data-driven careers. Connect With: Dominic Ligot: Website // LinkedInData Driven Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterDominic Bohan: Website // LinkedIn //  Twitter
    6/7/2023
    29:17
  • Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast -- Benjamin Shapiro // I Hear Everything
    Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the art and science of data storytelling. Our mission is to help professionals from all backgrounds develop the skills needed to transform complex data into compelling narratives that drive clear business direction and resonate with any audience. Today, Dominic Bohan and Benjamin Shapiro discuss how artificial intelligence is democratizing the data space, how people are using these tools to model data, the importance of data storytelling in the business environment, and how to be a great data storyteller, and more.Connect With: Benjamin Shapiro: Website // LinkedInData Driven Podcast: Email // LinkedIn // TwitterDominic Bohan: Website // LinkedIn //  Twitter
    6/2/2023
    15:09

More Business podcasts

About Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the art and science of data storytelling. Our mission is to help professionals from all backgrounds develop the skills needed to transform complex data into compelling narratives that drive clear business direction and resonate with any audience.


Hosted by Dominic Bohan, Co-Founder of StoryIQ, this podcast features engaging interviews with experts in data analytics, visualization, and design thinking, as well as stories of real-world professionals who have harnessed the power of data storytelling to impact their organizations. We'll discuss topics such as creating powerful data visualizations, designing dashboards for business, presenting with impact, and more.


Whether you're a data professional, business leader, or just someone who wants to become a master storyteller with your data, the Data Driven Podcast is here to guide you along your journey. Learn from the best and discover how to craft logical, compelling stories with your data that will captivate your audience and make a difference.

Podcast website

Listen to Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes, The Freedom Feature Podcast - First Freedoms Foundation and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store