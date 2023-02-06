About Data Driven - Master the Art of Data Storytelling to Communicate Your Purpose & Drive Business Outcomes

Welcome to the Data Driven Podcast, where we dive deep into the art and science of data storytelling. Our mission is to help professionals from all backgrounds develop the skills needed to transform complex data into compelling narratives that drive clear business direction and resonate with any audience.





Hosted by Dominic Bohan, Co-Founder of StoryIQ, this podcast features engaging interviews with experts in data analytics, visualization, and design thinking, as well as stories of real-world professionals who have harnessed the power of data storytelling to impact their organizations. We'll discuss topics such as creating powerful data visualizations, designing dashboards for business, presenting with impact, and more.





Whether you're a data professional, business leader, or just someone who wants to become a master storyteller with your data, the Data Driven Podcast is here to guide you along your journey. Learn from the best and discover how to craft logical, compelling stories with your data that will captivate your audience and make a difference.