#57 - Do they SUCK or do they BLOW? (+ Rotel, Pro-Ject & LAiV)

with 6moons' Srajan Ebaen. This episode is brought to you by AudioQuest: https://www.audioquest.com/mythicalcreatures/ 0:00 Intro 0:00 Dyson 18:33 ROTEL 29:44 LAiV 43:34 Astell&Kern 57:46 LessLoss 1:13:50 Pro-Ject 👉 As mentioned in this podcast... Dyson OnTrac 📖 https://www.dyson.com/headphones Rotel A8 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/rotel-readies-affordable-a8-integrated-but-theres-a-catch/ Laiv Harmony HP2A 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/laiv-hp2a/ Astell&Kern Activo P1 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/astellkerns-activo-p1-dap-takes-a-swing-at-the-mainstream/ Forza Audioworks C-MARC headphone cables 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/forza-audioworks-medicine/ LessLoss Firewall for Headphones 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/lessloss-firewall-for-headphones/ Pro-Ject Debut Pro B 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/08/pro-ject-readies-balanced-equipped-debut-pro-b/ 📖 https://www.henleyaudio.co.uk/tech-support/turntable-support/true-balanced-connections/