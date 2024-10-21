Powered by RND
Podcast Darko.Audio podcast
John Darko
For Music-First Audiophiles
  • #58 - Klipsch vs. OJAS + a CD transport that rips CDs
    This episode is brought to you by AudioQuest: 👉 https://bit.ly/3S9qPmf w/ 6moons' Srajan Ebaen ☕️ PATREON www.patreon.com/johndarko 📖 OJAS x KLIPSCH kO-R1 https://www.klipsch.com/uk/products/klipsch-ojas-ko-r1-ko-r1-2-way-multicell-loudspeaker 📖 Aune SR7000 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/aune-sr-7000/ 📖 Aune AR5000 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/aune-ar5000/ 📖 Focal Diva Utopia https://darko.audio/2024/10/focals-diva-utopia-is-future-fi-for-cashed-up-listeners/ 📖 Singxer SA-90 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/singxer-sa-90/ 📖 Shanling CR60 https://darko.audio/2024/09/shanlings-cr60-is-a-269-cd-transport-cd-ripper/ 📖 Voxativ Hagen2 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/voxativ-hagen-2/
    --------  
    1:14:52
  • What's going on inside an €18,000 streaming DAC?
    w/ Eelco Grimm Grimm MU2 preview: https://darko.audio/2024/09/in-berlin-for-review-the-grimm-mu2/ PATREON ☕️: www.patreon.com/johndarko
    --------  
    1:01:54
  • #57 - Do they SUCK or do they BLOW? (+ Rotel, Pro-Ject & LAiV)
    with 6moons' Srajan Ebaen. This episode is brought to you by AudioQuest: https://www.audioquest.com/mythicalcreatures/ 0:00 Intro 0:00 Dyson 18:33 ROTEL 29:44 LAiV 43:34 Astell&Kern 57:46 LessLoss 1:13:50 Pro-Ject 👉 As mentioned in this podcast... Dyson OnTrac 📖 https://www.dyson.com/headphones Rotel A8 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/rotel-readies-affordable-a8-integrated-but-theres-a-catch/ Laiv Harmony HP2A 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/laiv-hp2a/ Astell&Kern Activo P1 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/astellkerns-activo-p1-dap-takes-a-swing-at-the-mainstream/ Forza Audioworks C-MARC headphone cables 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/forza-audioworks-medicine/ LessLoss Firewall for Headphones 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/lessloss-firewall-for-headphones/ Pro-Ject Debut Pro B 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/08/pro-ject-readies-balanced-equipped-debut-pro-b/ 📖 https://www.henleyaudio.co.uk/tech-support/turntable-support/true-balanced-connections/
    --------  
    1:35:31
  • 10 MORE hi-fi myths busted by Peter Comeau
    w/ IAG's Peter Comeau 👉🏻 This episode is brought to you by PSB: https://www.psbspeakers.com/ PATREON: www.patreon.com/johndarko SHOW NOTES:
    --------  
    1:52:21
  • #56 - If EVERY hi-fi manufacturer did this... (+ FiiO, IKEA & Triangle)
    with 6moons' Srajan Ebaen. This video is brought to you by AudioQuest: https://www.audioquest.com/mythicalcreatures/ Care to buy me a coffee? Darko.Audio Patreon: ☕️ www.patreon.com/johndarko 0:00 Meze Alba 22:55 Linear Tube Audio Velo & Aero 40:35 FiiO DM13 & K11 R2R 46:57 Palma DHS-1 52:43 IKEA MITTZON 58:02 [ANON] 1:09:22 TRIANGLE 1:15:00 iFi / Silent Power, Exact Express 👉 As discussed in this podcast... FiiO DM13 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/a-portable-cd-player-in-2024/ FiiO K11 R2R 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/is-fiios-k11-the-most-affordable-r2r-dac-available-right-now/ IKEA MITTZON room treatments 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/06/cheap-easy-room-treatment-with-ikeas-new-mittzon-range/ Palma DHS-1 📖 https://6moons.com/industry_articles/yo-palma/ Triangle Capella 📖 https://darko.audio/2024/07/french-future-fi-triangle-capella-streaming-speakers/ Exact Express & Silent Power 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/exactexpress-flame-cables/ Meze Alba 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/meze-alba/ Linear Tube Audio Velo 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/linear-tube-audio-velo/ Linear Tube Audio Aero 📖 https://6moons.com/audioreview_articles/lta-aero-2nd-opinion/
    --------  
    1:39:54

