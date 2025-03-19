The podcast from the creators of the hit VICE TV show Dark Side of the Ring and the The Lapsed Fan is back for an all-new season. We take you deep into Dark Sid...

From the raw footage of his Season 1 interviews, we surface the late Scott Hall's memories on WCW drug culture, getting to know Hulk Hogan and Randy Savage, and putting money first.

Returning to one of our most memorable interviews, we curate the unaired perspectives of Dr. D David Schultz on getting heel "heat", taking the fall for scandals, and the possibility of reconciling with John Stossel and Vince McMahon.

The man behind Vince McMahon's legal triumphs, Jerry McDevitt, sat with us for Season 3, and in this season finale of Unheard, he shares memories of McMahon confronting prosecutors, his fateful entré into the wrestling world, and how he became a steroid expert.

Mick Foley has faced down fear and sacrificed life and limb in the wrestling business, and in this episode of Unheard, he shares his innermost thoughts on why bumping into bombs and barbed wire is worth it.

Bret Hart has ridden all of wrestling's highs and lows, and in this episode of Unheard, he talks about growing from boyhood surrounded by wrestlers in Calgary, to sharing a plane with "Sammy Hagar," to why cameras were allowed backstage the night of the Montreal Screwjob.

About Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard

The podcast from the creators of the hit VICE TV show Dark Side of the Ring and the The Lapsed Fan is back for an all-new season. We take you deep into Dark Side the Ring's vast archives of unaired interviews with wrestling's most talked about personalities. New episodes drop every Wednesday.