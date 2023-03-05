Gary Sinise: Grateful American

Today's guest is award-winning actor, director, and New York Times bestselling author, Gary Sinise. A generation of moviegoers remember Gary's portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, a performance that garnered Best Supporting Actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and the Academy Awards. He was also recognized with the Commander's Award from the Disabled American Veterans foundation for the role. He has appeared in numerous films including Apollo 13, Snake Eyes, Ransom, Imposter, The Green Mile, Mission to Mars, and The Human Stain. On television, Gary starred as Jack Garrett on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Detective "Mac" Taylor on CSI: New York. More recently, he played Dr. Robert Ellman on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. In 2017, Gary received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Throughout his career, Gary has been an advocate for America's service members. He currently serves on the President's Advisory Group for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the Community Council for Hope for Warriors, and as an honorary board member for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). He is also the founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which seeks to give back to America's defenders, veterans, and first responders. In 2003, Gary founded the "Lt. Dan Band," a 13-piece cover band that plays concerts benefiting military charities. Gary has won several awards in recognition of his work with servicemembers, veterans, and their families, including the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, the Patriot Award, the Spirit of the USO Award, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 2008, he received the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor award for service to the nation. His autobiography, Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service, chronicles Gary discovering his calling to make sure America's defenders are never forgotten. You can learn more about Gary at www.garysinise.com on Instagram @garysiniseofficial