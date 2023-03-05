Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Danger Close with Jack Carr

Podcast Danger Close with Jack Carr
Go beyond the books. Jack Carr spent 20 years as a Navy SEAL, where he served as a Team Leader, Platoon Commander, Troop Commander, Task Unit Commander and a sn... More
Available Episodes

5 of 190
  • ONLY THE DEAD Sneak Preview
    As the release date for Only the Dead quickly approaches, Danger Close listeners get a special early listen to the prologue and first two chapters, read by Ray Porter. You can pre-order the audiobook now. About Only the Dead: In 1980, a freshman congressman was gunned down in Rhode Island, sending shockwaves through Washington that are still reverberating over four decades later. Now, with the world on the brink of war and a weakened United States facing rampant inflation, political division, and shocking assassinations, a secret cabal of global elites is ready to assume control. And with the world’s most dangerous man locked in solitary confinement, the conspirators believe the final obstacle to complete domination has been eliminated. They’re wrong. From the firms of Wall Street to the corridors of power in Washington, DC, and Moscow, secrets from the past have the uncanny ability to rise to the surface in the present. With the odds stacked against him, James Reece is on a mission generations in the making. Unfortunately for his enemies, the former SEAL is not concerned with odds. He is on the warpath. And when James Reece picks up his tomahawk and sniper rifle, no one is out of range. Audio excerpt courtesy of Simon & Schuster Audio from ONLY THE DEAD by Jack Carr, read by Ray Porter. Copyright © 2023 by Jack Carr, LLC. Used with permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc. SPONSORS: Navy Federal Credit Union: Today’s episode is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Learn more about them at navyfederal.org Black Rifle Coffee Company: Today’s episode is also brought to you by Black Rifle. Purchase at http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/dangerclose and use code: dangerclose20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase and your first coffee club order! Danger Close Apparel: Check out the new Danger Close apparel: https://shop.officialjackcarr.com/ Protekt: Visit https://protekt.com/dangerclose to get 25% off while supplies last. Danger Close is an IRONCLAD original.
    5/3/2023
    1:17:35
  • Don Bentley and Alan Mack: Forgotten War
    On today’s episode, Jack is joined by U.S. Army veterans and authors Don Bentley and Alan Mack.   Don spent 10 years as an Apache Helicopter Pilot for the U.S. Army. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and the Air Medal with valor for actions in Afghanistan. He is the creator of the Matt Drake thriller series, which includes Hostile Intent,  The Outside Man, and Without Sanction. He is also the author of the Tom Clancy Jack Ryan Jr. novels  Zero Hour, Target Acquired, and Flash Point. The newest addition to the Matt Drake series, Forgotten War, is out now.  CW5 Alan Mack is a Master Aviator who has logged more than 6,700 hours of flight; over 3,200 of those hours were flown with night vision goggles. For his actions in Desert Storm, Afghanistan, and Iraq he was awarded the Legion of Merit, two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Bronze Star Medals, 10 Air Medals; one with Valor device, Combat Action Badge, and the Army Broken Wing award Alan is the author of the book Razor 03: A Night Stalker’s Wars. The book chronicles Alan’s experiences in Army Aviation and as a team lead in the opening months of the war in Afghanistan.   You can learn more about Don at donbentleybooks.com. To learn more about Alan, you can visit alancmack.com.  Be sure to follow both of them on Twitter @bentleydonb and @alancmack2015  SPONSORS: Navy Federal Credit Union: Today’s episode is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Learn more about them at navyfederal.org Black Rifle Coffee Company: Today’s episode is also brought to you by Black Rifle. Purchase at http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/dangerclose and use code: dangerclose20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase and your first coffee club order! Danger Close Apparel: Check out the new Danger Close apparel.  Protekt: Visit protekt.com/dangerclose to get 25% off while supplies last. Featured Gear SIG: Today’s featured gear segment is sponsored by SIG Sauer. You can learn more about SIG here. Westley Richards Bag  Achter Knives Red Clover Coffee Official Jack Carr Merchandise Only the Dead - Pre Order now
    4/26/2023
    2:44:53
  • Geraint Jones: Brothers in Arms
    Today’s guest is Geraint Jones. Geraint is an author and Welsh military combat veteran. He completed three combat deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq, earning the General Officer Commanding's Award for Gallantry. Following his service in the Middle East, he was selected for the Reconnaissance Platoon. After the military, Geraint protected commercial shipping against Somalian and Nigerian-based piracy. Geraint is also the New York Times bestselling author of the Blood Forest series, The Raven and the Eagle series, Sugarman, Lost in the Fire, and Brothers in Arms. His latest book, Escape from Kabul, is out now. His podcast, Veteran State of Mind, is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.  You can follow him on Instagram @grjbooks SPONSORS: Navy Federal Credit Union: Today’s episode is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Learn more about them at navyfederal.org Black Rifle Coffee Company: Today’s episode is also brought to you by Black Rifle. Purchase at http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/dangerclose and use code: dangerclose20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase and your first coffee club order! Danger Close Apparel: Check out the new Danger Close apparel.  Protekt: Visit protekt.com/dangerclose to get 25% off while supplies last. SIG: Today’s featured gear segment is sponsored by SIG Sauer. You can learn more about SIG ⁠here⁠. Featured Gear: Badass Work Bench  Vertx backpack  James Yeager: The Four Pillars of Fighting Black Rifle Coffee Company Sticker Club Official Jack Carr Whiskey Glasses Forged T-Shirts  SIG SAUER Concierge Service Danger Close is an IRONCLAD Original.
    4/19/2023
    2:04:25
  • Gary Sinise: Grateful American
    Today’s guest is award-winning actor, director, and New York Times bestselling author, Gary Sinise. A generation of moviegoers remember Gary’s portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in Forrest Gump, a performance that garnered Best Supporting Actor nominations from the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, and the Academy Awards.  He was also recognized with the Commander’s Award from the Disabled American Veterans foundation for the role.  He has appeared in numerous films including Apollo 13, Snake Eyes, Ransom, Imposter, The Green Mile, Mission to Mars, and The Human Stain. On television, Gary starred as Jack Garrett on Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders and Detective “Mac” Taylor on CSI: New York.  More recently, he played Dr. Robert Ellman on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. In 2017, Gary received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Throughout his career, Gary has been an advocate for America’s service members.  He currently serves on the President’s Advisory Group for the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation, the Community Council for Hope for Warriors, and as an honorary board member for the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).  He is also the founder of the Gary Sinise Foundation, which seeks to give back to America’s defenders, veterans, and first responders.  In 2003, Gary founded the “Lt. Dan Band,” a 13-piece cover band that plays concerts benefiting military charities. Gary has won several awards in recognition of his work with servicemembers, veterans, and their families, including the Bob Hope Award for Excellence in Entertainment, the Patriot Award, the Spirit of the USO Award, and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.  In 2008, he received the Presidential Citizens Medal, the second-highest civilian honor award for service to the nation.   His autobiography, Grateful American: A Journey from Self to Service, chronicles Gary discovering his calling to make sure America’s defenders are never forgotten.  You can learn more about Gary at www.garysinise.com on Instagram @garysiniseofficial SPONSORS: Navy Federal Credit Union: Today’s episode is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Learn more about them at navyfederal.org Black Rifle Coffee Company: Today’s episode is also brought to you by Black Rifle. Purchase at http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/dangerclose and use code: dangerclose20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase and your first coffee club order! Danger Close Apparel: Check out the new Danger Close apparel.  Protekt: Visit protekt.com/dangerclose to get 25% off while supplies last. Featured Gear SIG: Today’s featured gear segment is sponsored by SIG Sauer. You can learn more about SIG here.  Hooten Young  Protekt Rest HANG6 300 MPR Rifle Christensen Arms 
    4/12/2023
    2:26:04
  • Rusty Firmin: 'The Man With No Gloves' and the 1980 Iranian Embassy Siege
    Today’s guest is legendary SAS operator Rusty Firmin. Rusty Firmin served in the British Army for 27 years, most of them at the highest levels of special operations.  Famously known as “the man with no gloves,” Rusty served as the SAS Blue Team lead during the 1980 Iranian Embassy Siege in London that resulted in the rescue of 19 hostages.  Rusty recounts his experiences in the SAS in his books, Go! Go! Go! The SAS. The Iranian Embassy Siege. The True Story. and The Regiment: 15 Years in the SAS. Go! Go! Go! was the inspiration behind the major motion picture, 6 Days, starring Jamie Bell, Mark Strong, and Abbie Cornish.  Following his time in the SAS, Rusty transferred his skills to the private security industry consulting for diamond mines in West Africa, global news organizations, corporations, actors, Olympic teams, and foreign dignitaries.  You can learn more about Rusty at rusty-firmin.com and by following him on Twitter @RustyFirmin SPONSORS: Navy Federal Credit Union: Today’s episode is presented by Navy Federal Credit Union. Learn more about them at navyfederal.org Black Rifle Coffee Company: Today’s episode is also brought to you by Black Rifle. Purchase at http://www.blackriflecoffee.com/dangerclose and use code: dangerclose20 at checkout for 20% off your purchase and your first coffee club order! Danger Close Apparel: Check out the new Danger Close apparel.  Protekt: Visit protekt.com/dangerclose to get 25% off while supplies last. Magpul: Use code DANGERCLOSE at Magpul.com to receive $10 off your order of $100 or more. Offer valid only at Magpul.com, enter code in your cart or look for the "Apply Discount Code" link in checkout, cannot be combined with other offers: Use code DANGERCLOSE at Magpul.com to receive $10 off your order of $100 or more. Featured Gear SIG: Today’s featured gear segment is sponsored by SIG Sauer. You can learn more about SIG here. Hooten Young Cigars  Skippers Custom Leather Dead Shot Tacticalories  Black Rifle Coffee Company Sticker Club Official Jack Carr Merchandise  Ben Garwood: Ground Hammer Danger Close is an IRONCLAD Original.
    4/5/2023
    1:30:10

About Danger Close with Jack Carr

Go beyond the books. Jack Carr spent 20 years as a Navy SEAL, where he served as a Team Leader, Platoon Commander, Troop Commander, Task Unit Commander and a sniper. Now, he’s a speaker and the author behind the bestselling Terminal List series. Inspired by actual experiences serving in conflict areas around the world, the novels follow James Reece, a Navy SEAL who becomes embroiled in the world of conspiracies, international espionage and revenge. Now, on his new podcast Danger Close, an IRONCLAD original, Jack takes fans beyond the books with conversations from real-life warriors, tactical experts and fellow writers about the world of the Terminal List, real conflicts, gear and a ton more.  New episodes drop every Wednesday Presented, by Navy Federal Credit Union.
