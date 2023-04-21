Why strong cyber security frameworks are no longer enough to protect your organisation, with Absolute Software’s Dr Torsten George

In this episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Absolute Software cyber security evangelist Dr Torsten George joins host Liam Garman to unpack why organisations need to prioritise cyber resilience over cyber security and how a culture of resilience will enable stronger defence and recovery in the event of a breach. The pair begin the podcast by recapping Dr George’s recent world tour, providing much-needed insight into how international organisations are refining their approaches to cyber security. Dr George then defines a framework of cyber resilience compared to that of cyber security and how this enables businesses to enhance their defences and resume business operations. The podcast wraps up by unpacking how the era of remote work is creating endpoint risks for businesses and those emerging threats that businesses must maintain awareness of. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut team