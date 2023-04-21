In an increasingly complex and hostile climate the battlefield has been set around cyber security.
Regulating the AI industry and building a whole-of-government cyber framework
In this episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Phil Tarrant and Major General (Ret’d) Dr Marcus Thompson unpack the latest in cyber security, from national security IP theft to the ethics of artificial intelligence (AI). The pair begin the podcast by unpacking recent US defence technology data theft cases and recent concerns from the FBI on the US’ cyber workforce, diving into how law enforcement agencies can collaborate with militaries to build a stronger cyber posture. Dr Thompson and Tarrant then unpack the ethics of AI, discussing recent comments from the chief executive of ChatGPT creator OpenAI calling for greater regulation of AI. The podcast wraps up by looking into the government’s recently announced National Anti-Scam Centre and how cyber resilience is a job for everybody — not just big business. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut podcast
5/26/2023
37:49
Ethical hacking? You mean cyber assurance testing, with Edward Farrell
In this episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Edward Farrell, director and principal consultant at Mercury Information Security Services joins hosts Phil Tarrant and Major General (Ret’d) Dr Marcus Thompson to discuss the world of cyber assurance testing. The trio begin the podcast by defining whether “ethical hacking” is an appropriate blanket term for advisers engaged in cyber assurance testing, before assessing the relationship between ethics and ideology in penetration testing. The podcast then continues unpacking the importance of grappling with multiple points of view to understand the motivations behind threat actors, before Farrell unpacks his day-to-day work in penetration testing. The podcast wraps up by looking into how one might pursue a career in penetration testing, before examining the difference between external and internal pen testers and how they can help businesses. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut team
5/19/2023
37:47
Why strong cyber security frameworks are no longer enough to protect your organisation, with Absolute Software’s Dr Torsten George
In this episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Absolute Software cyber security evangelist Dr Torsten George joins host Liam Garman to unpack why organisations need to prioritise cyber resilience over cyber security and how a culture of resilience will enable stronger defence and recovery in the event of a breach. The pair begin the podcast by recapping Dr George’s recent world tour, providing much-needed insight into how international organisations are refining their approaches to cyber security. Dr George then defines a framework of cyber resilience compared to that of cyber security and how this enables businesses to enhance their defences and resume business operations. The podcast wraps up by unpacking how the era of remote work is creating endpoint risks for businesses and those emerging threats that businesses must maintain awareness of. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut team
5/5/2023
43:56
How the Commonwealth’s Defence Strategic Review will impact Australia’s cyber resilience
In this special episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Phil Tarrant and Major General (Ret’d) Dr Marcus Thompson unpack how the Commonwealth’s recently unveiled Defence Strategic Review will influence Australia’s cyber security industry. The pair begin the podcast by unpacking how the DSR was fundamental to give certainty to industry and how it is encouraging that cyber is acknowledged among the traditional warfighting domains of land, air and sea. Tarrant and MAJGEN (Ret’d) Dr Thompson then examine how the space domain is expected to play a bigger role in the ADF — and how this can apply to the continuing growth of cyber in Defence. The podcast wraps up by analysing the future of information and cyber warfare in Australia. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut team
4/24/2023
21:41
How your business can navigate the new Commonwealth cyber security regulations, with Tony Howell
In this episode of the Cyber Security Uncut podcast, Tony Howell, global chief architect, defence and intelligence at archTIS, joins host Liam Garman to unpack the Security Legislation Amendment (Critical Infrastructure Protection) Act 2022 and how the new government obligations will impact Australian businesses. The pair commence the podcast by discussing what obligations the SLACIP Act will place on businesses and which businesses will have to meet higher cyber security standards. Howell and Garman then discuss what happens to businesses that fail to meet their cyber obligations and what constitutes requirements to identify threats “as far as reasonably practicable”. The podcast wraps up by unpacking how archTIS can help businesses meet their cyber security requirements in an era of new and emerging legislative frameworks. Enjoy the podcast, The Cyber Security Uncut team
