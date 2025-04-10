Counterfeit Culture With Joshua Broome

'I Wasn't a Victim in God's Story': Cia Shares Her Life-Changing Journey of Finding Jesus, Spreading the Gospel on TikTok
Cia is harnessing the power of social media to spread the Gospel! She shares how she found Jesus and turned to social media during the pandemic to document her journey with God — and spread Christ to others. This is her powerful story of using TikTok, Instagram, and other tools during the pandemic to reach hearts and minds. Now, she's continuing that mission.
33:47
Faith Eury Cho Has Been Preaching the Gospel Since She Was 19 — Here's Her Incredible Story in the 'Presence of God'
Faith Eury Cho has been a Gospel preacher since she was 19-years-old. Currently, she is a pastor, a pastor’s wife, writer, and a speaker. The mission of her life is for all to know and enjoy the gift of the Gospel, which is the Presence of God. Faith is the CEO and founder of The Honor Summit, a nonprofit organization that centers Asian American women on the mission of God. Alongside her husband, Pastor David Cho, she is also the co-founder and co-pastor of Mosaic Covenant Church in New Jersey.
44:29
Olympic Hopeful Reveals How She Truly Found Herself When She Met Jesus
On this episode of "Counterfeit Culture," we sit down with Team USA and Olympic hopeful Abby Raymond. She discussed overcoming bullying as a young female weightlifter, navigating a serious injury, and her testimony of how she truly found herself when she met Jesus.
39:00
TikToker Used COVID-19 Chaos to Reach Thousands of Young People With the Gospel — Here's the Transformative Story
Abby Schank — aka @abby_was_bored — is an indy Christian author and TikToker who "was bored" during the COVID lockdown that impacted so many. She used her free time during the lockdowns and chaos as an opportunity to reach thousands of young adults with the Gospel through stories and comedic skits.Here's her story.
32:52
'There's No One Who's Too Far Gone': Finding Your God-Given Calling and Discovering Christ's Love
On today's episode, Josh breaks down a plethora of issues. From social media and identity to reaching people where they are, he discusses the Christian experience. As an ex-porn star whose life has been redeemed, he also explores how his story is helping change lives, and bring people closer to the Lord."[I want to] use my story to unleash people so that they can step into their God-given calling [and] use my testimony to show that there's no one that's too far gone, there's nothing that's happened to you, there's nothing that you've ever done that's going to disqualify you from the only thing that can save you, which is what Jesus accomplished on the cross," he proclaims.Plus, he shares the incredible details behind his journey to Christ and his proposal to his wife, Hope.
By knowing what is real, you can discern what is not. That is the central theme of the “Counterfeit Culture” podcast, a show hosted by pastor Joshua Broome. In an age of confusion, chaos and angst, Broome — an ex-porn star whose life was transformed when he discovered Christ — helps listeners cut through the noise to find Truth, weed out lies and pursue authentic, gospel-driven lives. By exploring what is true, pure and right, Broome helps listeners break free from bondage, confusion and spiritual apathy to rediscover God’s plan for them.