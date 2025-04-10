Counterfeit Culture With Joshua Broome

Faith Eury Cho Has Been Preaching the Gospel Since She Was 19 — Here's Her Incredible Story in the 'Presence of God'

Faith Eury Cho has been a Gospel preacher since she was 19-years-old. Currently, she is a pastor, a pastor’s wife, writer, and a speaker. The mission of her life is for all to know and enjoy the gift of the Gospel, which is the Presence of God. Faith is the CEO and founder of The Honor Summit, a nonprofit organization that centers Asian American women on the mission of God. Alongside her husband, Pastor David Cho, she is also the co-founder and co-pastor of Mosaic Covenant Church in New Jersey.