The Counter Culture Mom Show with Tina Griffin

How to Pray the Scriptures Over Our Children During Every Stage in Life - Jodie Berndt

TAKEAWAYSIt's good for our kids to see us mess up and go to God to ask for forgiveness and guidanceGod cares about everything in our lives, both the big and small detailsOur children are never out of God's sight or away from His protection