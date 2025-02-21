The Counter Culture Mom Show with Tina Griffin

How to Pray the Scriptures Over Our Children During Every Stage in Life - Jodie Berndt
TAKEAWAYSIt's good for our kids to see us mess up and go to God to ask for forgiveness and guidanceGod cares about everything in our lives, both the big and small detailsOur children are never out of God's sight or away from His protectionCheck out Jodie's book, Praying the Scriptures for Your Children: Discover How to Pray God's Purpose for Their Lives
Assisting vs. Enabling Our Adult Children and Always Empathize not Criticize - Jill Savage
TAKEAWAYSAs our children grow, we should solve their problems less and less as they become more independentIf you continue to solve problems for your child when they are adults, you're enabling themDon't hesitate to help your adult kids during times of great need, but avoid controlling the situationMake sure you are empathizing with your children before you comment on their situation
Releasing Expectations, Traditions, and Opinions After Our Kids Leave Home - Jill Savage
TAKEAWAYSWe all struggle with guilt, but God can redeem the broken piecesRegret means you can see something you didn't see beforeAllow your adult children the freedom and space to make decisions in their own lives and offer support if they ask for itThe Bible says that for everything there is a season: a time to let go, and a time to hold on
Maintaining a Strong Marriage and Serving Others While Empty Nesting - Charlotte Guest
TAKEAWAYSIf you have an empty nest, plan date nights with your spouse regularlyDate your mate, pray together, and encourage your spouse dailyDon't condemn your children - have conversations with them and lift them upSometimes it takes the help of a professional counselor to sift through empty nest challenges
CBMC Fosters Deep Relationships, Leadership Skills, and Personal Mentoring - Brent Vawter
TAKEAWAYSHaving a Christian worldview should change the way you approach work and lifeKnowing your identity in Christ and having the courage to stand up for what's right is a positive masculine traitStop trying to figure out what others want and focus on what God is calling you to doYou are loved, intentionally designed, and God has given you all the tools you need to succeed in life
About The Counter Culture Mom Show with Tina Griffin
Former Hollywood actress and pop culture expert, Tina Griffin, helps parents safely navigate the current pop culture chaos. Know how to create a healthy media diet for your family and live as a counter culture warrior!