Conversations in [Black] Episode 01 - Colette Anthony
This week, host Katherine Kirk-Dantlzer sits down with the City of Rockville's Deputy Director of Human Resources, Colette Anthony to discuss this year's Black History Month theme, African Americans and Labor, and the city's commitment to diversity in the workplace.
--------
24:11
Conversations in [Rockville] Preview
A podcast brought to you by the City of Rockville, Maryland, discussing things in and around the city—including city initiatives, programs, events and services available in our great community. Learn more at rockvillemd.gov.
A podcast brought to you by the City of Rockville, Maryland, discussing things in and around the city—including city initiatives, programs, events and services available in our great community. Learn more at rockvillemd.gov.