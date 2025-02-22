Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentConversations in [Rockville]
Listen to Conversations in [Rockville] in the App
Listen to Conversations in [Rockville] in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Conversations in [Rockville]

Podcast Conversations in [Rockville]
City of Rockville, Maryland
A podcast brought to you by the City of Rockville, Maryland, discussing things in and around the city—including city initiatives, programs, events and services ...
Government

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Conversations in [Black] Episode 01 - Colette Anthony
    This week, host Katherine Kirk-Dantlzer sits down with the City of Rockville's Deputy Director of Human Resources, Colette Anthony to discuss this year's Black History Month theme, African Americans and Labor, and the city's commitment to diversity in the workplace.
    --------  
    24:11
  • Conversations in [Rockville] Preview
    A podcast brought to you by the City of Rockville, Maryland, discussing things in and around the city—including city initiatives, programs, events and services available in our great community. Learn more at rockvillemd.gov.
    --------  
    0:26

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Conversations in [Rockville]

A podcast brought to you by the City of Rockville, Maryland, discussing things in and around the city—including city initiatives, programs, events and services available in our great community. Learn more at rockvillemd.gov.
Podcast website

Listen to Conversations in [Rockville], The Young Turks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.8.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/23/2025 - 2:56:23 PM