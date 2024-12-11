Candace Cameron Bure: On Hollywood, Motherhood, and Christmas Cheer
This week on The Conservative Woman's Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Candace Cameron Bure, known as the Queen of Christmas movies, for an episode on her acting career and sticking to her values. Candace shares about her two latest Christmas movies, A Christmas Traveled and Home Sweet Christmas, her experience balancing her career and motherhood, and advice for listeners on being outspoken about their convictions.
28:24
Founding Story: How the Women of the Bible Inspired a Makeup Line
This week on The Conservative Woman's Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Hope Harvard, founder of Hope Beauty, for an episode on the Conservative Woman's Guide to entrepreneurship. Hope shares her founding story and advice for aspiring entrepreneurs. Use code ENLIGHTENED at checkout for 10% off your next order at Hope Beauty!
31:24
How to be Confidently Conservative on Campus and Capitol Hill
This week on The Conservative Woman's Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Ellie Porte, NeW alumna from American University, for an episode on navigating college and Capitol Hill as a conservative woman and being featured in Glamour magazine.
24:15
You Can't Trust the Mainstream Media
This week on The Conservative Woman's Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Miriam Weaver and Amy Jo Clark, hosts of the Chicks on The Right podcast, for an episode on getting educated on issues during a presidential election year.
40:43
Stop Overscheduling Your Kids
This week on The Conservative Woman's Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Timothy Carney, author of Family Unfriendly: How Our Culture Made Raising Kids Much Harder Than It Needs to Be, for an episode on The Conservative Woman's Guide to making our culture more family-friendly.
