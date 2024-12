Candace Cameron Bure: On Hollywood, Motherhood, and Christmas Cheer

This week on The Conservative Woman’s Guide, Karin Lips is joined by Candace Cameron Bure, known as the Queen of Christmas movies, for an episode on her acting career and sticking to her values. Candace shares about her two latest Christmas movies, A Christmas Traveled and Home Sweet Christmas, her experience balancing her career and motherhood, and advice for listeners on being outspoken about their convictions.Follow us on Instagram at @enlightenedwomen to join the conversation—and make sure you never miss an update! Email us at [email protected] if you have feedback or ideas for us.