Connect With Your Teens | Parenting Teens, Family Communication, Build Trust, Conversation Starters, Christian Moms of Teens

Terri Lee - Kingdom Communication Coach & Podcast Coach for Christian Women
  • 10 | When Your Teen Pulls Away: How to Rebuild Connection Through Invitation, Not Control
    Your teen pulls away. Conversation slows. Silence settles in. What now? In this episode, I share the continuation of my personal story with my daughter Bre—how I missed the signs of emotional disconnection during her early teen years and stayed in "support mode" by doing when she needed something deeper: emotional presence. You'll hear the story of the kitchen table moment that exposed just how disconnected we'd become—and what God began to show me about myself. This wasn't about fixing my daughter. This was about me shifting from performance-driven parenting to Spirit-led connection—anchored in my identity as God's daughter. You'll leave this episode with: An honest look at what causes "good" kids to emotionally withdraw The turning point that shifted everything in my relationship with Bre A simple but powerful phrase you can begin using today to rebuild trust If your teen has emotionally checked out, or if you're afraid it's too late to reconnect—this episode will give you both hope and a place to start.
    --------  
    13:32
  • 9 | I Did Everything For Her…So Why Weren’t We Close?
    Have you ever looked around your home—your schedule, your sacrifices—and wondered: Why don't we feel close? Why does it still feel distant, despite everything I've done "right"? In this heartfelt episode, Terri Lee shares a powerful and deeply personal story about her oldest daughter, Bre—and the quiet unraveling that can happen when we spend years doing for our kids, but not truly being with them. From tantrums she didn't know how to handle, to a homemade coupon book left unused, this episode walks you through the slow realization that presence and emotional availability—not productivity—are what truly build connection. You'll walk away with: The surprising truth about what your teen's "disrespect" or withdrawal might really be saying The difference between parenting with love and parenting from connection The moment that changed Terri's relationship with her daughter forever A journaling prompt and reflection practice you can try this week If you've ever whispered, "I gave her everything… so why doesn't she come to me?"—this episode is for you. ✔️ Reflection Homework: This week, pause in one moment where you're tempted to manage, fix, or correct—and choose connection instead. ✨ Ask: What would it look like to show up WITH my child instead of just FOR them? 🖊 Journaling Prompt: "What distortion of connection am I ready to surrender, so I can begin showing up with my child instead of just for them?"
    --------  
    12:41
  • 8 | 3 Communication Patterns That Push Your Teen Away (Instead of Creating Connection)
    If you've noticed your teen shutting down more and more during conversations, and every interaction feels like an uphill battle, this episode is for you. We're diving into 3 communication patterns that often come from love—but unknowingly push your teen further away. More importantly, I'll show you how to shift those habits into connection points that help rebuild trust and invite real conversation again. You'll learn: Why trying to fix things too quickly can undermine your teen's confidence How questions meant to "check in" can feel like interrogation The hidden cost of frequent correction—and what to say instead A simple mindset shift that helps you become a safe place again ❤️ Your teen doesn't need you to be perfect—they need you to stay present and anchored.
    --------  
    10:26
  • 7 | Breaking the Blame Cycle: How to Move Toward Connection Without Waiting for Them to Change
    Ever feel stuck in a cycle where both of you keep blaming, defending, and waiting for the other person to go first? In this short episode, we talk about what it looks like to step off the merry-go-round of conflict—not because you're wrong, but because you're ready. I share a story of a mom who chose connection over correction in her marriage—and how that shift led to a completely different kind of conversation. When you know who you are in Christ, you don't have to keep fighting to be heard. You can choose peace—even when it's hard—and trust God with the rest. ✔️ Thought reversal for today: "I don't need them to agree for me to walk in peace." "I don't need to be right to bring God's presence into the room." "I can go first—and trust God with the rest."
    --------  
    9:09
  • 6 | Flying Off The Handle With Everything Your Teen Says? How To Stay Grounded In Christ
    Ever feel like you're starting calm but ending up frustrated or completely shut down when talking with your teen? Like you're getting tossed around by their moods, words, or silence? In this episode, I walk you through the power of anchoring in Christ—and how it changes not only the way you parent, but how you connect, communicate, and stay grounded when the emotional waves start crashing. You'll learn: ✔️ Why anchoring matters for your spiritual and relational life ✔️ What anchoring in Christ actually looks like ✔️ The 3 "Be's" of Anchoring—simple truths that help you parent from identity, not insecurity If you've ever thought, "I just need something to hold me steady," this episode is for you. Because before we can offer a safe place to connect, we have to become that safe place—anchored in who God says we are. Try Anchoring with the 3 Be's: ✔️ Set a 5-minute timer and be still with God this week. ✔️ Choose one of the 3 Be's (Be Still, Be Present, Be True You) to focus on. 
    --------  
    13:54

About Connect With Your Teens | Parenting Teens, Family Communication, Build Trust, Conversation Starters, Christian Moms of Teens

*****TOP 5% GLOBAL PODCAST***** The go-to podcast for Christian moms who want deeper connection with their teens.Are you tired of feeling dismissed every time your teen pulls out their phone mid-conversation?Do conversations with your teen feel more like nagging sessions than real connection?Is your teen shut down, distracted, or glued to a screen… while you’re desperate to build trust and keep your relationship strong?I’m so excited you’re here!This podcast will help you move from walking on eggshells to having real, trust-building conversations—without the nagging, misunderstandings or push-back.My mission is to equip you to communicate with tools that replace frustration with understanding, turn tension into trust, and help you become the mom your teen feels safe opening up to.Hi, I’m Terri Lee. A wife, mom, tutu, and communication coach. For years, I thought the key to raising my kids well was teaching the right lessons, taking them to church, and trying to fix their behavior. But instead of building connections it only led to frustration, distance, and feeling like my words didn’t matter.I realized that to have deep, lasting connections—both now and after my kids left home—I needed to change how I communicated. So, I did. I learned to listen without criticism, speak in a way my kids felt safe, and build thriving relationships. Now, I help moms do the same, and I can’t wait to share it with you!If you’re looking for practical ways to talk to your teen, build a relationship based on mutual respect, and get them off their phones long enough to connect—this show is for you.Grab your latte and let’s dive into it.Want to stay connected?✨ Join the FB Community: www.facebook.com/groups/connectwithyourteens/✨ Become a Connect With Your Teens Insider: https://riseabovethesilence.com/opt-in-connect-with-your-teens-insider-newsletter✨ Instagram instagram.com/terricommunicationcoach✨ Contact: [email protected]
EducationKids & FamilyReligion & SpiritualityChristianityTutorialsParenting

