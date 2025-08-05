Connect With Your Teens | Parenting Teens, Family Communication, Build Trust, Conversation Starters, Christian Moms of Teens

*****TOP 5% GLOBAL PODCAST*****
The go-to podcast for Christian moms who want deeper connection with their teens.Are you tired of feeling dismissed every time your teen pulls out their phone mid-conversation?Do conversations with your teen feel more like nagging sessions than real connection?Is your teen shut down, distracted, or glued to a screen… while you’re desperate to build trust and keep your relationship strong?I’m so excited you’re here!This podcast will help you move from walking on eggshells to having real, trust-building conversations—without the nagging, misunderstandings or push-back.My mission is to equip you to communicate with tools that replace frustration with understanding, turn tension into trust, and help you become the mom your teen feels safe opening up to.Hi, I’m Terri Lee. A wife, mom, tutu, and communication coach. For years, I thought the key to raising my kids well was teaching the right lessons, taking them to church, and trying to fix their behavior. But instead of building connections it only led to frustration, distance, and feeling like my words didn’t matter.I realized that to have deep, lasting connections—both now and after my kids left home—I needed to change how I communicated. So, I did. I learned to listen without criticism, speak in a way my kids felt safe, and build thriving relationships. Now, I help moms do the same, and I can’t wait to share it with you!If you’re looking for practical ways to talk to your teen, build a relationship based on mutual respect, and get them off their phones long enough to connect—this show is for you.Grab your latte and let’s dive into it.Want to stay connected?✨ Join the FB Community: www.facebook.com/groups/connectwithyourteens/✨ Become a Connect With Your Teens Insider: https://riseabovethesilence.com/opt-in-connect-with-your-teens-insider-newsletter✨ Instagram instagram.com/terricommunicationcoach✨ Contact: [email protected]