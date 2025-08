Connect With Your Teens | Parenting Teens, Family Communication, Build Trust, Conversation Starters, Christian Moms of Teens

9 | I Did Everything For Her…So Why Weren’t We Close?

Have you ever looked around your home—your schedule, your sacrifices—and wondered: Why don't we feel close? Why does it still feel distant, despite everything I've done "right"? In this heartfelt episode, Terri Lee shares a powerful and deeply personal story about her oldest daughter, Bre—and the quiet unraveling that can happen when we spend years doing for our kids, but not truly being with them. From tantrums she didn't know how to handle, to a homemade coupon book left unused, this episode walks you through the slow realization that presence and emotional availability—not productivity—are what truly build connection. You'll walk away with: The surprising truth about what your teen's "disrespect" or withdrawal might really be saying The difference between parenting with love and parenting from connection The moment that changed Terri's relationship with her daughter forever A journaling prompt and reflection practice you can try this week If you've ever whispered, "I gave her everything… so why doesn't she come to me?"—this episode is for you. ✔️ Reflection Homework: This week, pause in one moment where you're tempted to manage, fix, or correct—and choose connection instead. ✨ Ask: What would it look like to show up WITH my child instead of just FOR them? 🖊 Journaling Prompt: "What distortion of connection am I ready to surrender, so I can begin showing up with my child instead of just for them?"