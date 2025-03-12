In late 1940s Tokyo, Japan, a police officer stops a man leaving a maternity home carrying a suspicious package on the back of his bicycle. The box’s contents would lead to a national scandal with far-reaching legal consequences and an unlikely criminal mastermind.
Coming Soon: Conceiving Crime
One of the most incredible abilities human beings have is the power to create new life. And yet, there is a vast history in which we have treated this power as a threat, played with this power, or abused this power to our own ends. These are crimes not just against life, but against our very ability to create new life. Join us for gripping stories involving sex, procreation, pregnancy, birth, and all things human reproduction.