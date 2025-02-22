Welcome to Common Ground: Why This Podcast Matters

Episode Notes – Common Ground Teaser Episode Title: Welcome to Common Ground: Why This Podcast Matters Description: Welcome to Common Ground, the podcast where we push past political divides to focus on what truly matters—protecting America from foreign threats. In this teaser episode, hosts Shane McNeil and Amandalynne Davis introduce the podcast, discuss why national security is a unifying issue, and share what listeners can expect from future episodes. From the influence of China and Russia to the hidden risks of social media platforms like TikTok, we'll be tackling the big issues in short, insightful conversations with expert guests. If you care about national security, U.S. influence, and how to stay informed in an era of information warfare, this podcast is for you. Key Takeaways: - Common Ground is about finding unity in national security issues that impact all Americans. - Adversaries like China and Russia exploit U.S. political and social divides to weaken the country from within. - Future episodes will explore topics like China's human rights abuses and their impact on U.S. security, the true risks of TikTok, and why intelligence agencies need disagreement to function properly. - Expect bi-weekly, 10-15 minute episodes featuring expert guests and engaging discussions. Why Listen? ✔️ Get clear, non-partisan insights on major national security issues. ✔️ Understand how foreign threats impact your daily life. ✔️ Learn from experts in intelligence, policy, and diplomacy. 🔔 Subscribe now to Common Ground on your favorite podcast platform and follow The Sentinel Institute for updates! 🎙️ Hosts: - Shane McNeil – Doctoral student at IWP & Counterintelligence Policy Advisor at the Pentagon - Amandalynne Davis – Graduate student at IWP specializing in Public Diplomacy & Strategic Influence