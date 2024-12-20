Powered by RND
PodcastsNewsCoin Stories
Listen to Coin Stories in the App
Listen to Coin Stories in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Coin Stories

Podcast Coin Stories
Natalie Brunell
Learn about the future of money and how Bitcoin proposes a solution to the problems in our monetary system. Why is wealth concentration growing? Will the U.S. d...
NewsBusiness NewsBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 323
  • 2024 Wrap-Up Macro Hangout featuring Preston Pysh, James Lavish, Susie Reilly & Paula Pendley
    In this end-of-the-year "hangout" featuring Preston Pysh, James Lavish, Susie Reilly & Paula Pendley, we discuss: Holiday and personal updates Reaction to $100k Bitcoin and short-term price action Should Natalie sell Bitcoin to buy a home? Macro outlook from Preston & James Michael's Saylor's brilliant strategy The chances of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve New Year's resolutions ---- Coin Stories is powered by Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a publicly-traded leader in Bitcoin mining that stands alone as the only vertically-integrated, technology-focused Bitcoin mining company. Learn more at www.bitdeer.com.  ---- Natalie’s Promotional Links:  Secure your Bitcoin with collaborative custody and set up your inheritance plan with Casa:  https://www.casa.io/natalie   For easy, low-cost, instant Bitcoin payments, I use Speed Lightning Wallet. Get 5000 sats when you download using this link and promo code COINSTORIES10: https://www.speed.app/sweepstakes-promocode/ River is where I DCA weekly and buy Bitcoin with the lowest fees in the industry: https://partner.river.com/natalie  Safely self-custody your Bitcoin with Coinkite and the ColdCard Wallet. Get 5% off: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/COINSTORIES Master your Bitcoin self-custody with 1-on-1 help and gain peace of mind with the help of The Bitcoin Way: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/natalie Bitcoin 2025 is heading to Las Vegas May 27-29th! Join me for my 4th Annual Women of Bitcoin Brunch! Get 10% off Early Bird passes using the code HODL: https://tickets.b.tc/affiliate/hodl/event/bitcoin-2025   Protect yourself from SIM Swaps that can hack your accounts and steal your Bitcoin. Join America’s most secure mobile service, trusted by CEOs, VIPs and top corporations: https://www.efani.com/natalie  Connect with Bitcoiners and Bitcoin merchants wherever you live and travel on the Orange Pill App: https://signup.theorangepillapp.com/opa/natbrunell ---- Guests & Links: Preston Pysh is an entrepreneur, investor, podcast host and General Partner at Ego Death Capital. Follow him on X at https://x.com/PrestonPysh  James Lavish is an investor, macro expert, hedge-fund veteran, and Managing Partner at the Bitcoin Opportunity Fund. Subscribe to his newsletter: https://www.jameslavish.com/newsletter and follow him on X at https://x.com/jameslavish Dr. Susie Reilly, DDS is a retired dentist and Bitcoin enthusiast. She and her husband divested of their businesses and home to buy more Bitcoin. Check out our talk on Coin Stories: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Okdkdz1iWDM and follow her on X at https://x.com/SusieBdds Paula Pendley is a dynamic, client-focused lawyer in California and Texas -- specializing in high-stakes Product Liability, Mass Tort, and emerging technology sectors, including Bitcoin mining. Follow her on X at https://x.com/paulapendleylaw  ---- This podcast is for educational purposes and should not be construed as official investment advice. ---- VALUE FOR VALUE — SUPPORT NATALIE’S SHOWS Strike ID https://strike.me/coinstoriesnat/ Cash App $CoinStories   #money #Bitcoin #investing
    --------  
    55:43
  • News Block: Bitcoin Price Hits New ATH Then Crashes, Fed Cuts Rates, Could Quantum Computing Kill Bitcoin?, Bitcoin Mining Powering the AI Revolution
    In this week's episode of the Coin Stories News Block, we cover these major headlines related to Bitcoin and global finance: Bitcoin Hits Another All-Time High Price Fed Cuts Rates for the Third Time in a Row Fed's Jerome Powell Questioned about Bitcoin Could Quantum Computing Kill Bitcoin? How Bitcoin Mining is Powering the AI Revolution ---- Join my mailing list and subscribe to our free newsletter: thenewsblock.substack.com  ---- The News Block is powered exclusively by Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a publicly-traded leader in Bitcoin mining that stands alone as the only vertically-integrated, technology-focused Bitcoin mining company. Learn more at www.bitdeer.com. ---- References mentioned in the episode:  Bitcoin Sets Another All-Time High Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Again Income Needed to Buy a Home in the U.S. Median Home Prices Priced Against Bitcoin Powell Asked About Government Owning Bitcoin Google CEO Announces Quantum Advancement Good Thread on Bitcoin vs. Quantum Computing MARA’s Article Debunking the Quantum FUD Satoshi Nakamoto Post on Quantum Resistance Galaxy Digital’s Report on Bitcoin Mining and AI Coin Stories Interview with Peter Diamandis ---- Natalie’s Promotional Links:  Secure your Bitcoin with collaborative custody and set up your inheritance plan with Casa:  https://www.casa.io/natalie  For easy, low-cost, instant Bitcoin payments, I use Speed Lightning Wallet. Get 5000 sats when you download using this link and promo code COINSTORIES10: https://www.speed.app/sweepstakes-promocode/ River is where I DCA weekly and buy Bitcoin with the lowest fees in the industry: https://partner.river.com/natalie  Safely self-custody your Bitcoin with Coinkite and the ColdCard Wallet. Get 5% off: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/COINSTORIES Master your Bitcoin self-custody with 1-on-1 help and gain peace of mind with the help of The Bitcoin Way: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/natalie Bitcoin 2025 is heading to Las Vegas May 27-29th! Join me for my 4th Annual Women of Bitcoin Brunch! Get 10% off Early Bird passes using the code HODL: https://tickets.b.tc/affiliate/hodl/event/bitcoin-2025   Protect yourself from SIM Swaps that can hack your accounts and steal your Bitcoin. Join America’s most secure mobile service, trusted by CEOs, VIPs and top corporations: https://www.efani.com/natalie  Connect with Bitcoiners and Bitcoin merchants wherever you live and travel on the Orange Pill App: https://signup.theorangepillapp.com/opa/natbrunell ---- This podcast is for educational purposes and should not be construed as official investment advice. ---- VALUE FOR VALUE — SUPPORT NATALIE’S SHOWS Strike ID https://strike.me/coinstoriesnat/ Cash App $CoinStories   #money #Bitcoin #investing  
    --------  
    7:48
  • Bitcoin vs. Real Estate: Borrowing Against Bitcoin and Self-Paying Mortgages with CJK
    In this episode with CJ Konstantinos, Founder of Peoples Reserve, we discuss: Investing in Bitcoin vs investing in real estate Should you sell your Bitcoin if you want to buy a home? Borrowing against your Bitcoin with The People's Reserve Self-paying mortgage that pays for itself? Bitcoin and the U.S. Strategic Reserve ---- Bio: CJ Konstantinos is a veteran in the Bitcoin space, and Founder of Peoples Reserve -- focusing on Bitcoin bonds and self-repaying mortgages. He believes BTC is the reserve asset of the Internet economy and the most pristine form of collateral in the world. CJK is the creator of the Bitcoin Fair Value indicator used by miners for algorithmic treasury management. He is also the founder of Christian Investment Analysis. Follow CJK on X https://x.com/CJKonstantinos  ---- Coin Stories is powered by Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a publicly-traded leader in Bitcoin mining that stands alone as the only vertically-integrated, technology-focused Bitcoin mining company. Learn more at www.bitdeer.com.  ---- Natalie’s Promotional Links:  Secure your Bitcoin with collaborative custody and set up your inheritance plan with Casa:  https://www.casa.io/natalie  For easy, low-cost, instant Bitcoin payments, I use Speed Lightning Wallet. Get 5000 sats when you download using this link and promo code COINSTORIES10: https://www.speed.app/sweepstakes-promocode/ River is where I DCA weekly and buy Bitcoin with the lowest fees in the industry: https://partner.river.com/natalie  Safely self-custody your Bitcoin with Coinkite and the ColdCard Wallet. Get 5% off: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/COINSTORIES Master your Bitcoin self-custody with 1-on-1 help and gain peace of mind with the help of The Bitcoin Way: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/natalie Bitcoin 2025 is heading to Las Vegas May 27-29th! Join me for my 4th Annual Women of Bitcoin Brunch! Get 10% off Early Bird passes using the code HODL: https://tickets.b.tc/affiliate/hodl/event/bitcoin-2025   Protect yourself from SIM Swaps that can hack your accounts and steal your Bitcoin. Join America’s most secure mobile service, trusted by CEOs, VIPs and top corporations: https://www.efani.com/natalie  Connect with Bitcoiners and Bitcoin merchants wherever you live and travel on the Orange Pill App: https://signup.theorangepillapp.com/opa/natbrunell ---- This podcast is for educational purposes and should not be construed as official investment advice. ---- VALUE FOR VALUE — SUPPORT NATALIE’S SHOWS Strike ID https://strike.me/coinstoriesnat/ Cash App $CoinStories   #money #Bitcoin #investing  
    --------  
    41:49
  • Matthew Sigel on VanEck's Top Bitcoin Predictions: $180k Bitcoin in 2025 on Path to $3 Million Per Coin
    In this episode with Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, we discuss: Natthew's outlook on Bitcoin from 2025-2050 How Bitcoin could get to $3 million per coin The chances of a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Why Bitcoin is an "Emerging Market Asset" Will central banks buy Bitcoin?  & much more ----- Bio: As Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, Matthew shares his research, analysis, and depth of knowledge in the fast-growing digital assets ecosystem with investors: https://www.vaneck.com/us/en/news-and-insights/thought-leaders/matthew-sigel/?p=1  Follow Matthew on X at: https://x.com/matthew_sigel ---- Coin Stories is powered by Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a publicly-traded leader in Bitcoin mining that stands alone as the only vertically-integrated, technology-focused Bitcoin mining company. Learn more at www.bitdeer.com.  ---- Natalie’s Promotional Links:  Secure your Bitcoin with collaborative custody and set up your inheritance plan with Casa:  https://www.casa.io/natalie   For easy, low-cost, instant Bitcoin payments, I use Speed Lightning Wallet. Get 5000 sats when you download using this link and promo code COINSTORIES10: https://www.speed.app/sweepstakes-promocode/ River is where I DCA weekly and buy Bitcoin with the lowest fees in the industry: https://partner.river.com/natalie  Safely self-custody your Bitcoin with Coinkite and the ColdCard Wallet. Get 5% off: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/COINSTORIES Master your Bitcoin self-custody with 1-on-1 help and gain peace of mind with the help of The Bitcoin Way: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/natalie Bitcoin 2025 is heading to Las Vegas May 27-29th! Join me for my 4th Annual Women of Bitcoin Brunch! Get 10% off Early Bird passes using the code HODL: https://tickets.b.tc/affiliate/hodl/event/bitcoin-2025   Protect yourself from SIM Swaps that can hack your accounts and steal your Bitcoin. Join America’s most secure mobile service, trusted by CEOs, VIPs and top corporations: https://www.efani.com/natalie  Connect with Bitcoiners and Bitcoin merchants wherever you live and travel on the Orange Pill App: https://signup.theorangepillapp.com/opa/natbrunell ---- This podcast is for educational purposes and should not be construed as official investment advice. ---- VALUE FOR VALUE — SUPPORT NATALIE’S SHOWS Strike ID https://strike.me/coinstoriesnat/ Cash App $CoinStories   #money #Bitcoin #investing
    --------  
    48:33
  • News Block: Eric Trump Predicts $1 Million Bitcoin, MicroStrategy to Join Nasdaq 100, Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin Will Surpass Gold in 2029
    In this week's episode of the Coin Stories News Block, we cover these major headlines related to Bitcoin and global finance: Eric Trump Predicts $1 Million Bitcoin MicroStrategy Poised to Join Nasdaq 100 JP Morgan Chase Rewards Miners That HODL Bitwise Predicts Bitcoin Will Surpass Gold in 2029 ---- Join the free list and get our free newslettter: thenewsblock.substack.com  ---- The News Block is powered exclusively by Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), a publicly-traded leader in Bitcoin mining that stands alone as the only vertically-integrated, technology-focused Bitcoin mining company. Learn more at www.bitdeer.com. ---- References mentioned in the episode: Ray Dalio Says Dump Bonds, Buy Bitcoin  Full Eric Trump Speech from Bitcoin MENA BlackRock Report on Bitcoin Position Sizing Texas Introduces Bill for Bitcoin Strategic Reserve  MicroStrategy to be Added to Nasdaq 100 Eric Balchunas’s Tweet on MSTR QQQ Inclusion MicroStrategy Acquires an Additional 21,550 Bitcoin MARA Announces $11,774 Bitcoin Acquisition Riot Platforms Announces Convertible Bond Offering JPM Applies a 2x Multiple to Each Miner’s “HODL balance.” JPM Adopts HODL Premium for Valuation Framework Preston Pysh’s Tweet on MARA’s HODL Strategy Bitwise Investment’s Predictions for 2025 Delphi Digital’s Report on the Year Ahead Bitcoin is a Blackhole Meme ---- Natalie’s Promotional Links:  Secure your Bitcoin with collaborative custody and set up your inheritance plan with Casa:  https://www.casa.io/natalie   For easy, low-cost, instant Bitcoin payments, I use Speed Lightning Wallet. Get 5000 sats when you download using this link and promo code COINSTORIES10: https://www.speed.app/sweepstakes-promocode/ River is where I DCA weekly and buy Bitcoin with the lowest fees in the industry: https://partner.river.com/natalie  Safely self-custody your Bitcoin with Coinkite and the ColdCard Wallet. Get 5% off: https://store.coinkite.com/promo/COINSTORIES Master your Bitcoin self-custody with 1-on-1 help and gain peace of mind with the help of The Bitcoin Way: https://www.thebitcoinway.com/natalie Bitcoin 2025 is heading to Las Vegas May 27-29th! Join me for my 4th Annual Women of Bitcoin Brunch! Get 10% off Early Bird passes using the code HODL: https://tickets.b.tc/affiliate/hodl/event/bitcoin-2025   Protect yourself from SIM Swaps that can hack your accounts and steal your Bitcoin. Join America’s most secure mobile service, trusted by CEOs, VIPs and top corporations: https://www.efani.com/natalie  Connect with Bitcoiners and Bitcoin merchants wherever you live and travel on the Orange Pill App: https://signup.theorangepillapp.com/opa/natbrunell ---- This podcast is for educational purposes and should not be construed as official investment advice. ---- VALUE FOR VALUE — SUPPORT NATALIE’S SHOWS Strike ID https://strike.me/coinstoriesnat/ Cash App $CoinStories   #money #Bitcoin #investing
    --------  
    8:51

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About Coin Stories

Learn about the future of money and how Bitcoin proposes a solution to the problems in our monetary system. Why is wealth concentration growing? Will the U.S. dollar always be the world reserve currency? Is Bitcoin the "internet of money?" Journalist and educator Natalie Brunell shares one-on-one interviews with thought leaders. Whether you're eager to start learning about Bitcoin, or already follow the world of cryptocurrency and its pioneers, this show has something for you to HODL. Join us every month and connect with us at [email protected]. Copyright 2024.
Podcast website

Listen to Coin Stories, The Daily and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Coin Stories: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:05:37 AM