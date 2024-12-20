Bitcoin vs. Real Estate: Borrowing Against Bitcoin and Self-Paying Mortgages with CJK

In this episode with CJ Konstantinos, Founder of Peoples Reserve, we discuss: Investing in Bitcoin vs investing in real estate Should you sell your Bitcoin if you want to buy a home? Borrowing against your Bitcoin with The People's Reserve Self-paying mortgage that pays for itself? Bitcoin and the U.S. Strategic Reserve ---- Bio: CJ Konstantinos is a veteran in the Bitcoin space, and Founder of Peoples Reserve -- focusing on Bitcoin bonds and self-repaying mortgages. He believes BTC is the reserve asset of the Internet economy and the most pristine form of collateral in the world. CJK is the creator of the Bitcoin Fair Value indicator used by miners for algorithmic treasury management. He is also the founder of Christian Investment Analysis. Follow CJK on X https://x.com/CJKonstantinos