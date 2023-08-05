Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominatel... More
Are We Ugly?
Ciara and Mya discuss dating, dm’s, going out, attempting to be social, and pushing each other talk to boys.
5/10/2023
49:43
Codependents Trailer
Welcome to Codependents with Ciara Miller and Mya Allen. Our first episode launches May 10, 2023! Follow us on instagram @codependents_ Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominately white space, Ciara and Mya quickly bonded as they found they shared more commonalities than differences. Filming a reality TV show brings you closer to a person faster than expected. Ciara and Mya found themselves laughing non-stop, crying together, and being slightly co-dependent; so much so, they are often mistaken for biological sisters. Co-dependent is a weekly podcast that fosters an open, authentic dialogue allowing our followers front row access to all things Ciara and Mya. Showcasing intimate details with behind-the-scenes exposure, Co-dependent displays Ciara and Mya unedited.
