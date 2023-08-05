Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Codependents in the App
Listen to Codependents in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsLeisure
Codependents

Codependents

Podcast Codependents
Podcast Codependents

Codependents

Ciara Miller & Mya Allen
add
Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominatel... More
Leisure
Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominatel... More

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Are We Ugly?
    Ciara and Mya discuss dating, dm’s, going out, attempting to be social, and pushing each other talk to boys.
    5/10/2023
    49:43
  • Codependents Trailer
    Welcome to Codependents with Ciara Miller and Mya Allen.  Our first episode launches May 10, 2023! Follow us on instagram @codependents_   Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominately white space, Ciara and Mya quickly bonded as they found they shared more commonalities than differences. Filming a reality TV show brings you closer to a person faster than expected. Ciara and Mya found themselves laughing non-stop, crying together, and being slightly co-dependent; so much so, they are often mistaken for biological sisters. Co-dependent is a weekly podcast that fosters an open, authentic dialogue allowing our followers front row access to all things Ciara and Mya. Showcasing intimate details with behind-the-scenes exposure, Co-dependent displays Ciara and Mya unedited.
    5/8/2023
    1:16

More Leisure podcasts

About Codependents

Self-deprecating besties, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen met while filming Bravo TV’s hit reality show, Summer House. As the only two black voices in a predominately white space, Ciara and Mya quickly bonded as they found they shared more commonalities than differences. Filming a reality TV show brings you closer to a person faster than expected. Ciara and Mya found themselves laughing non-stop, crying together, and being slightly co-dependent; so much so, they are often mistaken for biological sisters. Co-dependent is a weekly podcast that fosters an open, authentic dialogue allowing our followers front row access to all things Ciara and Mya. Showcasing intimate details with behind-the-scenes exposure, Co-dependent displays Ciara and Mya unedited.
Podcast website

Listen to Codependents, Suspicious Sand and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Codependents

Codependents

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Codependents: Podcasts in Family