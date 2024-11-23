Codependency Alchemy: The Podcast

How shadow work and inner child healing changed her life
In this episode:* How Luce discovered codependency work and what led her to it* What her initial thoughts and hesitations were around codependency and inner child work* How the work we do in the Codependency Alchemy membership has transformed her life, and the breakthroughs she has had since joining* The insights and gifts that she has uncovered through inner child healing
1:08:48
When you need to have everything figured out before taking action
Updates: Next week's podcast will be the last episode of the year as I take a break to focus on our community here on Substack. I'm excited to create deeper connections and introduce new, fun ways for us to connect. If you haven't already, download the Substack app to join in!Also, a quick reminder—membership is still just $9/month for now, but the price will increase in the new year so if you've been thinking about joining make sure you hop in now!This week on our 1:1 session episode, Codependency Alchemy member Rachael came to the call experiencing a pattern of needing to have everything figured out before taking action— something I know I certainly relate to!You asked for it, here it is…I haven't opened one-on-one sessions up to the public in a veryyyy long time, but it's clear there is a huge need for it right now, as many of us are experiencing the HARDEST moments in our relationships— it kind of feels like a pressure cooker, doesn't it? Let's just say, in this session you'll start to find the release valve.Spots are limited so make sure to grab one before they run out!
50:26
What I wish I would have known before I started dating
In today's post, I'm sharing a few things I wish I had known at the start of my relationship with Justin, and honestly, even before I started dating anyone. These realizations have been game-changers for me, and I hope they resonate with you too.
34:02
Healing shame, fear, and the need for approval
This story is a powerful reminder that our healing comes from facing the uncomfortable emotions and beliefs we carry, even when they feel overwhelming. It's through sitting with our pain and giving it space that we find freedom and peace.
1:01:32
When you're stuck looping in the same pattern with your partner
I'm excited to share a personal story today—one that has layers beyond what it seems. You're definitely going to want to grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy. We're talking about boundaries, cookies, and the uncomfy parts of learning our own dysfunction through our relationship dynamics.
