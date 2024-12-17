Join host Dylan Chase as he chats with Bill Tennant of Sniffer Robotics about innovative methane leak detection technologies, their impact on RNG projects, and advancing environmental compliance in the energy sector.
Episode 1: RNG Coalition's Johannes Escudero
In this inaugural "Coalition Conversations" episode featuring Johannes Escudero, the CEO and Founder of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition), discusses the organization's mission to advocate for the sustainable development and deployment of renewable natural gas as a critical clean energy technology. Escudero highlights the environmental and energy security benefits of RNG, its role in decarbonizing the economy, and the industry's growth, including the milestone of surpassing 400 operational facilities in North America.
Coalition Conversations is an RNG Coalition podcast that spotlights the people and stories driving renewable natural gas growth across North America. Hosted by RNG Coalition's Dylan Chase, it features industry experts and leaders discussing policies, technologies, and developments shaping the RNG landscape.