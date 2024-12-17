Episode 1: RNG Coalition's Johannes Escudero

In this inaugural "Coalition Conversations" episode featuring Johannes Escudero, the CEO and Founder of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas (RNG Coalition), discusses the organization's mission to advocate for the sustainable development and deployment of renewable natural gas as a critical clean energy technology. Escudero highlights the environmental and energy security benefits of RNG, its role in decarbonizing the economy, and the industry's growth, including the milestone of surpassing 400 operational facilities in North America.