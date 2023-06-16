Coach Bennett brings the motivation and inspiration and a seemingly endless supply of useful and useless knowledge. This podcast is about running... and this po... More
002. Welcome to the starting line... on this episode Coach Bennett talks about - what took so long for this podcast to become a reality. Hint: He stood nervously on starting line for a long, long, long time- the allergy capital that is Eugene, Oregon- how to butter up pancakes- why being nervous can be a great reminder of something great - why being uncomfortable is an important part of life- the benefits of writing about yourself- what the purpose of a first run is and how to do one the right way- and so much moreCheck out:The Original Pancake HouseNike Outdoor NationalsHow To Do Your First RunBe sure to send any and all questions and comments to the mailbag: Coach Bennett’s Podcast 9220 SW Barbur Blvd STE 119, #322 Portland, Oregon 97219 And if you need even more Coach Bennett in your life you can scratch that itch by subscribing to the Coach Bennett’s Newsletter. Or you can follow on Instagram: @coachbennett TikTok: @CoachBennett Cameo: Coach Bennett Mastodon: @coachbennett Twitter: @BennettRun
6/16/2023
32:10
Miami Brings The Heat
001. On this episode Coach Bennett, recording in beautiful Miami, talks about:- the electric running scene there and the Mayor of Miami Running Frankie Ruiz - thunderstorms. Love 'em just don't run in 'em- humidity demands your respect- Coach Bennett opens up the mailbag to answer why you shouldn't do your long runs on a track. And there is so much more. You just need to listen to get it all! You can check out the Brickell Run Club hereFollow the great Coach Frankie Ruiz Be sure to send any and all questions and comments to the mailbag: Coach Bennett’s Podcast 9220 SW Barbur Blvd STE 119, #322 Portland, Oregon 97219 And if you need even more Coach Bennett in your life you can scratch that itch by subscribing to the Coach Bennett’s Newsletter. Or you can follow on Instagram: @coachbennett TikTok: @CoachBennett Cameo: Coach Bennett Mastodon: @coachbennett Twitter: @BennettRun
6/10/2023
26:58
The Trailer Episode
Welcome to Coach Bennett's Podcast! This is the starting line... beginning... the genesis... the alpha... the first episode. Actually it's episode 0.Listen in as Coach Bennett talks about what this podcast is going to be. Get ready to laugh, cry (in a good way), be inspired and motivated and have an all-around good time. As always, this is about running and this is not about running. Be sure to send any and all questions and comments to the mailbag: Coach Bennett’s Podcast 9220 SW Barbur Blvd STE 119, #322 Portland, Oregon 97219 And if you need even more Coach Bennett in your life you can scratch that itch by subscribing to the Coach Bennett’s Newsletter. Or you can follow on Instagram: @coachbennett TikTok: @CoachBennett Cameo: Coach Bennett Mastodon: @coachbennett Twitter: @BennettRun