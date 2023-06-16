Starting Lines

002. Welcome to the starting line... on this episode Coach Bennett talks about - what took so long for this podcast to become a reality. Hint: He stood nervously on starting line for a long, long, long time- the allergy capital that is Eugene, Oregon- how to butter up pancakes- why being nervous can be a great reminder of something great - why being uncomfortable is an important part of life- the benefits of writing about yourself- what the purpose of a first run is and how to do one the right way- and so much moreCheck out:The Original Pancake HouseNike Outdoor NationalsHow To Do Your First RunBe sure to send any and all questions and comments to the mailbag: Coach Bennett’s Podcast 9220 SW Barbur Blvd STE 119, #322 Portland, Oregon 97219 And if you need even more Coach Bennett in your life you can scratch that itch by subscribing to the Coach Bennett’s Newsletter. Or you can follow on Instagram: @coachbennett TikTok: @CoachBennett Cameo: Coach Bennett Mastodon: @coachbennett Twitter: @BennettRun