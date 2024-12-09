Powered by RND
Robert Garza & Nick Walters
Saving car culture one podcast at a time. News, trends, market predictions, and a good hang.
  • Jaguar Concept Reveal, EV Warranties, Reliability vs Build Quality
    Write in to the show! What do you think of the new Jagurar 00 and the future of the brand? Email the show with questions or topics to discuss [email protected] Follow the show on social @ClutchCulturePod on Instagram & TikTok Watch the video version on YouTube @ClutchCulturePod
    --------  
    1:03:01
  • Jags New Ad Is Indefensible
    Write in to the show! What do you think of the new jag ad and the future of the brand? Are you in the market for a new car? If so what and why? Email the show with questions or topics to discuss [email protected] Follow the show on social @ClutchCulturePod on Instagram & TikTok Watch the video version on YouTube @ClutchCulturePod
    --------  
    49:10
  • SEMA Recap, V8s, & The Future of Enthusiast Cars
    Follow the show on social @ClutchCulturePod on Instagram & TikTok Watch the video version on YouTube @ClutchCulturePod Email the show with questions or topics to discuss  [email protected]
    --------  
    40:44
  • The Pilot Episode: News, trends, market predictions & More
    Welcome to the pilot episode of the show. Were hitting all sorts of topics from the current automotive market and sharing stories from yesteryear  Follow the show on social @ClutchCulturePod on Instagram & TikTok Watch the video version on YouTube @ClutchCulturePod Email the show with questions or topics to discuss  [email protected]
    --------  
    1:02:42

