radio.net
Samia Mounts
Society & CulturePersonal Journals
  • “I Was Getting Money Doing Something That Felt Good, That I was Good At”
    Darla is a happily married freelancer who provides for her aging parents and spreads joy and sunshine everywhere she goes. She also turns to sex work when finances are tight…and she and her husband, Leo, just don’t talk about it.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    44:13
  • "There’s No Affair or Anything Like That…but I Love Her"
    Jason is a devout Christian, a loving father and husband, and a registered Republican who works in constitutional law. He’s also polyamorous, loves his girlfriend, and has a deep bond with his wife’s boyfriend.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    49:49
  • “The Lying is the Betrayal, Not the Sex with Other People”
    Liz has the perfect life: gorgeous husband and kids, big house in the suburbs, a successful career, a white picket fence. You’d never know looking in from the outside that she and her husband, Dex, have never been monogamous.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    48:17
  • Introducing: ClosetEd with Samia Mounts
    We've all got secrets...and with the cover of anonymity, ClosetEd invites you to listen in as other people divulge their juiciest ones. We live in a prescriptive society. We're told what to wear, who to love, how to be "normal." But behind closed doors—let's be honest—we've all got freak flags to fly. Join host Samia Mounts as she uncovers the joy, the pain, the relatable, and the sexy-as-hell, in her conversations with anonymous guests about their shocking and salacious adventures. Turns out the closet is a lot bigger than we thought. You can listen to ClosetEd on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music or wherever you get your podcasts.
We’ve all got secrets...and with the cover of anonymity, ClosetEd invites you to listen in as other people divulge their juiciest ones. We live in a prescriptive society. We’re told what to wear, who to love, how to be “normal." But behind closed doors—let’s be honest—we’ve all got freak flags to fly. Join host Samia Mounts as she uncovers the joy, the pain, the relatable, and the sexy-as-hell, in her conversations with anonymous guests about their shocking and salacious adventures. Turns out the closet is a lot bigger than we thought.
Society & CulturePersonal JournalsRelationships

