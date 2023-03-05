Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

Podcast Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok
Podcast Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

AG from Mueller, She Wrote and The Daily Beans Podcasts reports weekly on Biden's Department of Justice and Intelligence Agencies as we rebuild the damage cause... More
AG from Mueller, She Wrote and The Daily Beans Podcasts reports weekly on Biden's Department of Justice and Intelligence Agencies as we rebuild the damage cause... More

  • Episode 120 - Fake Eight Cooperate
    This week: Eight of the fake electors cooperate in the Fulton County DA’s investigation into 2020 election interference; Trump failed to hand over documents in the NYAG civil fraud case; a former FBI counterterrorism specialist is charged in the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol; Republicans have another phony whistleblower; DOJ files its sentencing recommendations for Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy; a verdict in the Proud Boys trial; and more.Follow our hosts on TwitterAllison Gillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotePete Strzokhttps://twitter.com/petestrzokThe Podcast:https://twitter.com/aisle45podWant to support this podcast and get it ad-free and early?Go to: https://www.patreon.com/aisle45podTell us about yourself and what you like about the show - http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short
    5/10/2023
    1:05:49
  • Episode 119 - Fulton County Filings
    This week: Fulton County DA says charging decisions will be made between July 11th  and September 1st; disturbing details come out about Jack Teixeira; DoJ is challenging Tennessee Senate Bill 1 that denies necessary medical care to transgender minors; and more.Follow our hosts on TwitterAllison Gillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotePete Strzokhttps://twitter.com/petestrzokThe Podcast:https://twitter.com/aisle45podWant to support this podcast and get it ad-free and early?Go to: https://www.patreon.com/aisle45podTell us about yourself and what you like about the show - http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short
    5/3/2023
    56:02
  • Episode 118 - The Imminent Delay
    This week: Fulton County DA to disqualify an attorney for ten of the fraudulent electors in Georgia; Fox News gives Tucker Carlson a pink slip; Alvin Bragg and Jim Jordan reach an agreement for the testimony of MarkPomerantz; Jim Jordan misrepresents testimony; Teixeira’s top secret document leak went further than that Discord server; and more.Follow our hosts on TwitterAllison Gillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotePete Strzokhttps://twitter.com/petestrzokThe Podcast:https://twitter.com/aisle45podWant to support this podcast and get it ad-free and early?Go to: https://www.patreon.com/aisle45podTell us about yourself and what you like about the show - http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short
    4/26/2023
    1:02:44
  • Episode 117 - Sue to Block; Run Out The Clock
    This week: Jim Jordan’s traveling circus flops; Tacopina frustrates the judge in the E. Jean Carroll case scheduled to start April 25th; Trump deposed in New York in the civil fraud case; Navarro still ordered to hand over presidential records; Teixeira charged with espionage; Dominion and Fox settle (hours after recording); and more.Follow our hosts on TwitterAllison Gillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotePete Strzokhttps://twitter.com/petestrzokThe Podcast:https://twitter.com/aisle45podWant to support this podcast and get it ad-free and early?Go to: https://www.patreon.com/aisle45podTell us about yourself and what you like about the show - http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short
    4/19/2023
    1:04:20
  • Episode 116 - Don't Trust Trusty
    This week: the names of the jurors in the E. Jean Carroll case against Trump are being withheld from lawyers on both sides; Jim Jordan is taking his clown show on a field trip to Manhattan; an appellate court upholds the use of 1512(c)(2) obstructing an official proceeding; and more.Follow our hosts on TwitterAllison Gillhttps://twitter.com/MuellerSheWrotePete Strzokhttps://twitter.com/petestrzokThe Podcast:https://twitter.com/aisle45podWant to support this podcast and get it ad-free and early?Go to: https://www.patreon.com/aisle45podListener Survey:http://survey.podtrac.com/start-survey.aspx?pubid=BffJOlI7qQcF&ver=short
    4/12/2023
    49:03

More News podcasts

About Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

AG from Mueller, She Wrote and The Daily Beans Podcasts reports weekly on Biden's Department of Justice and Intelligence Agencies as we rebuild the damage caused by Trump, work to apply equal justice under law, and hold the Trump administration accountable.
Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

Cleanup on Aisle 45 with AG & Pete Strzok

