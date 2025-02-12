The Trump Transition: What’s Been Done and What’s to Come
In this episode ofCivil LiberTrees, Catherine discusses the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency with Andrew Eskin, Esq. who has decades of experience in the federal government and teaches Policymaking at Stanford in Washington. This episode reviews President Trump’s recent flurry of executive orders as well as Elon Musk’s role in the new administration. Mr. Eskin provides an insightful perspective on what President Trump has already done, cutting through the noise to discern the ways his presidency may clash with other Washington powers and what changes we can expect in the next few months.
Indigenous Stewardship and Environmental Justice with Dr. Paul Burow
In this episode of Civil LiberTrees, hosts Kaden and Anya sit down with Dr. Paul Burow, a postdoctoral scholar at Stanford University, to explore the intersections of environmental justice, Indigenous land stewardship, and the ongoing impact of settler colonialism. Dr. Burow delves into his work with tribal nations in California's Eastern Sierra, examining the vital role of collaborative forest management, cultural landscape preservation, and Indigenous-led initiatives in the face of climate change. Tune in for an insightful discussion on the power of community-based research, the need for systemic shifts in environmental policy, and the inspirational resilience of Indigenous communities as they reclaim their land and rights for future generations.
Voices of Resistance: Lessons from Vietnam War Activism to Modern Campus Movements
In this episode, we speak with three Stanford alumni—Christine Mrak, James Schoch, and Ira Arlook—who were deeply involved in Vietnam War activism during their time on campus. Their stories offer a fascinating look into the experiences and challenges of protesting the Vietnam War, drawing parallels to modern campus movements. They also share valuable advice for young activists looking to create meaningful change in today’s world.
TW: This episode contains mentions of death, violence, and disciplinary proceedings at Stanford.
On Palestine and Free Speech: A Conversation with Zeena Khazendar
In this episode, we discuss free speech and Palestinian history with Zeena Khazendar. Zeena is a refugee health researcher at Stanford University School of Medicine who is Palestinian, and her primary area of focus is refugee mental health in Palestine and Kenya. Zeena shares insight on the ongoing genocide of Palestinians, the resulting public health crises, and the suppression of Palestinian voices.
Episode 13: From Pap Smear to Prison, Part II: DNA Collection and the Fourth Amendment
This is Part II of our conversation with Professor Hank Greely, “From Pap Smear to Prison: DNA Collection and the Fourth Amendment.” Professor Greely discusses surreptitious DNA collection and corporate use of DNA, and he explains major privacy issues and racial disparities in DNA databases. For a written transcript of this episode, visit https://www.stanfordaclu.com/podcast.
