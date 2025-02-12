The Trump Transition: What’s Been Done and What’s to Come

In this episode ofCivil LiberTrees, Catherine discusses the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency with Andrew Eskin, Esq. who has decades of experience in the federal government and teaches Policymaking at Stanford in Washington. This episode reviews President Trump’s recent flurry of executive orders as well as Elon Musk’s role in the new administration. Mr. Eskin provides an insightful perspective on what President Trump has already done, cutting through the noise to discern the ways his presidency may clash with other Washington powers and what changes we can expect in the next few months.