The TSH Gang talks coffee, and all their favorite spots to grab a cup in Arkansas.
44:02
There's Something Here: Camden and Magnolia
In this special two-part episode of There’s Something Here, hosts John Wilkerson and Kevin Shalin take you on a thrilling journey through Camden and Magnolia.Join the gang as they recount their eerie encounters in Camden, then they head to Magnolia for an unforgettable evening at Lefty’s!Along the way, John and Kevin dive into their favorite food stops, highlighting the delicious eats that make this trip truly memorable. Get ready for a mix of ghostly tales and mouthwatering bites in this exciting episode!
1:04:12
There's Something Here: Sheridan
Join the TSH Crew as they recount their last adventure to the City of Sheridan!
31:54
C&T: September 2024
As summer turns to fall in Arkansas, we take a look back at the 2024 Annual Planning Meeting, and League General Counsel John Wilkerson stops by to offer some insight into legislative priorities ahead of the next Arkansas General Assembly. We also hit the courts at the 2024 UAMS Health Little Rock Open and swing by northwest Arkansas, where a fun art project is bouncing from city to city.
23:40
There's Something Here: Cabot
The TSH team is back for season two! John and Kevin head to Cabot, to talk about what the city has in store and that there is much more than meets the eye.