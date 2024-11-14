There's Something Here: Camden and Magnolia

In this special two-part episode of There’s Something Here, hosts John Wilkerson and Kevin Shalin take you on a thrilling journey through Camden and Magnolia.Join the gang as they recount their eerie encounters in Camden, then they head to Magnolia for an unforgettable evening at Lefty’s!Along the way, John and Kevin dive into their favorite food stops, highlighting the delicious eats that make this trip truly memorable. Get ready for a mix of ghostly tales and mouthwatering bites in this exciting episode!