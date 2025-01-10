How Should Christians Live? Avoiding Legalism While Pursuing Holiness

In this episode of Christianly, Tony Wood, Teaching Pastor of Mission Bible Church Costa Mesa, and Dean Defuria, Executive Pastor of Mission Bible, discuss what it truly means to live "Christianly." They dive into the heart of how Christians can think, process, and act in alignment with their faith, addressing the balance between grace and holy living, avoiding legalism, and transforming theology into practical application.Drawing from Pauline Epistles, Puritan wisdom, and modern pastoral experiences, the hosts explore how to navigate life faithfully—whether in personal struggles, cultural challenges, or church leadership. This episode offers a framework for understanding your position in Christ and how it shapes your everyday actions.If you've ever wondered how to apply your faith to daily life, this episode will equip and encourage you to live out your beliefs with clarity and purpose.Timestamps:
0:33 - Welcome to Christianly: Purpose and Vision
2:07 - Why Living Christianly Matters
2:44 - Lessons from the Puritans: Practical Holiness
4:36 - Balancing Grace and Obedience: Avoiding Legalism
9:20 - Navigating Nuance: Applying Scripture in Context
10:39 - Developing a Biblical Framework for Life
18:25 - Discernment in a Feelings-Driven Culture
21:18 - How to Know and Follow God's Will
23:56 - Stay Connected: Subscribe for More