NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Music
Christian Hand Song Breakdowns
Christian Hand Song Breakdowns
Mark in the Morning
Available Episodes
Available Episodes
Boston: More Than A Feeling
Christian is back and this time he's breaking down the Boston classic "More Than A Feeling."
20:53
20:53
Bob Seger: Hollywood Nights
Christian's back and this time, he's breaking down Bob Seger!
19:04
19:04
Fleetwood Mac: Go Your Own Way
Christian Hand breaks down the Fleetwood Mac classic "Go Your Own Way"
23:26
23:26
Bob Marley: Get Up, Stand Up
In honor of 420, Christian breaks down Bob Marley!
14:26
14:26
Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Love
Christian Hand breaks down the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love."
17:21
17:21
About Christian Hand Song Breakdowns
All the song dissection clips from Christian Hand who breaks down classic songs on the Mark in the Morning (MITM) show on Los Angeles' 100.3 The Sound LA.
Music
