Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicChristian Hand Song Breakdowns
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Christian Hand Song Breakdowns
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Christian Hand Song Breakdowns

Mark in the Morning
Music
Christian Hand Song Breakdowns
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 28
  • Boston: More Than A Feeling
    Christian is back and this time he's breaking down the Boston classic "More Than A Feeling."
    --------  
    20:53
  • Bob Seger: Hollywood Nights
    Christian's back and this time, he's breaking down Bob Seger!
    --------  
    19:04
  • Fleetwood Mac: Go Your Own Way
    Christian Hand breaks down the Fleetwood Mac classic "Go Your Own Way"
    --------  
    23:26
  • Bob Marley: Get Up, Stand Up
    In honor of 420, Christian breaks down Bob Marley!
    --------  
    14:26
  • Led Zeppelin: Whole Lotta Love
    Christian Hand breaks down the Led Zeppelin classic "Whole Lotta Love."
    --------  
    17:21

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About Christian Hand Song Breakdowns

All the song dissection clips from Christian Hand who breaks down classic songs on the Mark in the Morning (MITM) show on Los Angeles' 100.3 The Sound LA.
Podcast website
Music

Listen to Christian Hand Song Breakdowns, takin' a walk and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.21.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/25/2025 - 12:48:39 AM