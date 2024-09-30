EMERGENCY POD: DeepSeek R1 and the Future of AI Competition with Miles Brundage
Miles Brundage, a six year OpenAI vet who ran its Policy Research and AGI readiness arms, discuss why all your deepseek takes are so terrible.
Outtro music: The Departure, Max Richter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8R5Ppb9wqjY
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
32:33
Patents and National Power
What makes some countries more innovative than others? What role do intellectual property rights play in building national power? Does Elon Musk really give competitors free access to Tesla’s patents?
To find out, ChinaTalk interviewed Adam Mossoff, professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.
We discuss…
How the patent system has shaped American society since independence,
The extent to which patent policy caused the great divergence between the West and China,
Whether Elon’s misunderstanding of patents will become the dominant attitude of the second Trump administration,
The Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and other threats to the U.S. innovation ecosystem,
How to reconcile China’s IP theft with its robust domestic patent law,
What the U.S. can do to facilitate innovation while competing with China in emerging technology.
Outro Songs from the American Revolution:
Liberty Song (Arthur F. Schrader rendition), and the Tory retort, Come Shake Your Dull Noodles (Arthur F. Schrader rendition)
Thanks to the Innovation Alliance for sponsoring this episode. The Innovation Alliance is a coalition of research and development-based technology companies representing innovators, patent owners, and stakeholders who believe in the critical importance of maintaining a strong patent system that supports innovative enterprises of all sizes.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
55:28
ChinaTalk in the Year of the Dragon + What Comes Next
Here's a best-of playlist for 2024: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3yexkG2kvPlq68B22pjOWw?si=da3d1cf64dfe4a2ci
Outtro Music: Дили-дили (Dili-dili) Artist: Гюлли Чохели (Gyulli Chokheli), 1967
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
34:50
Noah Smith: Trump 2.0's Impact on Asia + The New Tech Right
Our guest today is economist Noah Smith, who made time for an in-person interview during his recent trip to Taiwan. He runs the Noahpinion substack and is the author of an upcoming book on the revival of the Japanese economy.
We discuss…
The goals of Silicon Valley's pro-Trump constituency, from deregulation, to tariffs, to China policy,
Whether Elon is standing up for Taiwan behind closed doors,
Whether Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Poland need their own nuclear weapons,
How Taiwan could bargain for independence with China’s leaders post-Xi,
National health insurance as a potential solution to China’s aggregate demand problem,
A Georgist perspective on China’s real estate problem,
Why China’s demographic issues are overstated,
Recommendations for Taiwan’s economic development.
To hear more of Noah's musings, check out Econ 102, a podcast by Turpentine.
Outtro music: Wifey by Dizzy Dizzo 蔡詩芸 (Youtube Link)
Cover art: 清 冷枚 梧桐双兔图
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:09:48
yup, more export controls....foundry, DRAM, and reflections
Greg Allen of CSIS and I are tired! We go through today's new export controls to stop TSMC from fabbing Huawei chips, some DRAM revisions, and discuss the past two years of Biden BIS policy and where we could all be going next.
Outtro music: 大雨 - deca joins https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4FFALDn1yGQ
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Conversations exploring China, technology, and US-China relations. Guests include a wide range of analysts, policymakers, and academics. Hosted by Jordan Schneider.
Check out the newsletter at https://www.chinatalk.media/