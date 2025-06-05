In this inaugural episode of Children's Commission Conversations, Executive Director Jamie Bernstein introduces the work of the Children's Commission and highlights available resources.

Attorney Cindy Dyar joins us for a conversation about the impact of pre-petition advocacy on the parent client and on the family, and shares practice tips for parent attorneys taking pre-petition cases.

In this conversation, Professor Diane Sumoski discusses the positive impact of keeping siblings connected at all stages of a case and related best practices for Attorneys ad Litem.

About Children's Commission Conversations

The Conversations podcast features informal discussions with experts focused on key topics in child welfare. Each episode offers education and practice tips designed to inform and support judges, attorneys, and others who serve Texas children, youth, and families experiencing the child welfare system. While episodes are geared towards judicial and legal audiences, they are available to anyone who may be interested.