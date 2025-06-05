Powered by RND
Children's Commission Conversations
Children's Commission Conversations
Texas Children's Commission
Government
  • S1E3: Preserving Sibling Connections in Child Welfare Cases
    In this conversation, Professor Diane Sumoski discusses the positive impact of keeping siblings connected at all stages of a case and related best practices for Attorneys ad Litem. 
    30:47
  • S1E2: Pre-Petition Advocacy in Child Welfare Cases
    Attorney Cindy Dyar joins us for a conversation about the impact of pre-petition advocacy on the parent client and on the family, and shares practice tips for parent attorneys taking pre-petition cases. 
    33:27
  • S1E1: Introduction to the Children's Commission
    In this inaugural episode of Children's Commission Conversations, Executive Director Jamie Bernstein introduces the work of the Children's Commission and highlights available resources.
    9:06

About Children's Commission Conversations

The Conversations podcast features informal discussions with experts focused on key topics in child welfare. Each episode offers education and practice tips designed to inform and support judges, attorneys, and others who serve Texas children, youth, and families experiencing the child welfare system. While episodes are geared towards judicial and legal audiences, they are available to anyone who may be interested.
