Episode 724 - Chicago Mob Stories - The Handshake Murder of Dean O'Banion

Send us a textShow your love of this podcast for the cost of a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistorySend me an email with whatever is on your mind: chicagohistorypod AT gmail.comLeave me a voice message - just click on the microphone in the lower right corner here: https://www.chicagohistorypod.comUp your cocktail or Sodastream game with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kAffiliate Links (anything you buy through these links - not just this stuff - helps benefit the show at no additional cost to you):BOOKS:Guns and Roses: The Untold Story of Dean O'Banion, Chicago's Big Shot Before Al Capone by Troy Taylorhttps://amzn.to/3O2COQ8 (Paperback)https://amzn.to/3O56L2a (Kindle)Al Capone's Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition by John J. Binderhttps://amzn.to/4hC5z3P (Hardcover) https://amzn.to/3CqCEj1 (Paperback)https://amzn.to/3YKB0QB (Kindle)Want to read hundreds of books for FREE every month? Try Kindle Unlimited here: https://amzn.to/4dInhRbChicago's Unsolved Crimes and Mysteries by Bryan Alaspahttps://amzn.to/48olAWPChicago Area Wall Map (30"x29" Laminated)https://amzn.to/4h5g4w4CHP Merch (Buy a T-Shirt or a Mug & Help the Podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcastSupport the show