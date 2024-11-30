Episode 725 - Chicago's Forgotten Towns, Neighborhoods, and Names, Part 2
Send us a textAn area once called Dunkley’s Grove was considered for a new stadium for the Chicago White Sox, not in old-timey days – in 1986! Was Edison Park named for Thomas Edison? Dunton, Sagone, Hartford… and where was Cleaverville?Show your love of this podcast for the cost of a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistorySend me an email with whatever is on your mind: chicagohistorypod AT gmail.comLeave me a voice message - just click on the microphone in the lower right corner here: https://www.chicagohistorypod.comUp your cocktail or Sodastream game with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kAffiliate Links (anything you buy through these links - not just this stuff - helps benefit the show at no additional cost to you):BOOKS:Place Names of Illinois by Edward Callaryhttps://amzn.to/3U89rPXChicago Area Wall Map (30"x29" Laminated)https://amzn.to/4h5g4w4CHP Merch (Buy a T-Shirt, Help the Podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcastSupport the show
--------
33:37
Episode 724 - Chicago Mob Stories - The Handshake Murder of Dean O'Banion
Send us a textShow your love of this podcast for the cost of a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistorySend me an email with whatever is on your mind: chicagohistorypod AT gmail.comLeave me a voice message - just click on the microphone in the lower right corner here: https://www.chicagohistorypod.comUp your cocktail or Sodastream game with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kAffiliate Links (anything you buy through these links - not just this stuff - helps benefit the show at no additional cost to you):BOOKS:Guns and Roses: The Untold Story of Dean O'Banion, Chicago's Big Shot Before Al Capone by Troy Taylorhttps://amzn.to/3O2COQ8 (Paperback)https://amzn.to/3O56L2a (Kindle)Al Capone's Beer Wars: A Complete History of Organized Crime in Chicago during Prohibition by John J. Binderhttps://amzn.to/4hC5z3P (Hardcover) https://amzn.to/3CqCEj1 (Paperback)https://amzn.to/3YKB0QB (Kindle)Want to read hundreds of books for FREE every month? Try Kindle Unlimited here: https://amzn.to/4dInhRbChicago's Unsolved Crimes and Mysteries by Bryan Alaspahttps://amzn.to/48olAWPChicago Area Wall Map (30"x29" Laminated)https://amzn.to/4h5g4w4CHP Merch (Buy a T-Shirt or a Mug & Help the Podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcastSupport the show
--------
32:59
Episode 723 - Chicago Horror: The Grimes Sisters Murders
Send us a textTheir killings stand out as one of Chicago's most infamous unsolved crimes. Today we’re discussing the Grimes Sisters Murders.Show your love of this podcast for the cost of a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistorySend me an email with whatever is on your mind: chicagohistorypod AT gmail.comLeave me a voice message - just click on the microphone in the lower right corner here: https://www.chicagohistorypod.comUp your cocktail or Sodastream game with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kAffiliate Links (anything you buy through these links - not just this stuff - helps benefit the show at no additional cost to you):BOOKS:Two Lost Girls: The Grimes Sisters Murders by Troy Taylorhttps://amzn.to/48nDx7S (Paperback)https://amzn.to/3YGeo5f (Free with Kindle Unlimited)Want to read hundreds of books for FREE every month? Try Kindle Unlimited here: https://amzn.to/4dInhRbChicago's Unsolved Crimes and Mysteries by Bryan Alaspahttps://amzn.to/48olAWPChicago Area Wall Map (30"x29" Laminated)https://amzn.to/4h5g4w4CHP Merch (Buy a T-Shirt, Help the Podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcastSupport the show
--------
36:59
Episode 722 - Chicago's Forgotten Towns, Neighborhoods, and Names
Send us a textHave you ever been to Grossdale? Praha? Maybe Swedetown? How about Gregg's Milk Station? I’m sure you’ve been to Hardscrabble, right? Today we’re discussing Chicago’s Forgotten Towns, Neighborhoods, and Names.Show your love of this podcast for the cost of a coffee:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistorySend me an email with whatever is on your mind: chicagohistorypod AT gmail.comLeave me a voice message - just click on the microphone in the lower right corner here: https://www.chicagohistorypod.comUp your cocktail or Sodastream game with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kAffiliate Links (anything you buy through these links - not just this stuff - helps benefit the show at no additional cost to you):BOOKS:Place Names of Illinois by Edward Callaryhttps://amzn.to/3U89rPXChicago Area Wall Map (30"x29" Laminated)https://amzn.to/4h5g4w4CHP Merch (Buy a T-Shirt, Help the Podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcastSupport the show
--------
31:55
FROM THE ARCHIVES - The Great Chicago Fire - Ogden Mansion, The Barracks, and Newberry Library
Send us a textOn this Great Chicago Fire-themed episode we discuss one home not destroyed by the fire – the Ogden mansion – and learn little more about the person who once owned it, what happened to that area immediately after the fire, and what is on that site now.Show some love for the podcast for the cost of a cup of coffee and help offset production costs:https://www.buymeacoffee.com/chicagohistoryUp your cocktail game for the holidays with Portland craft syrups!https://portlandsyrups.com/collections/all?sca_ref=1270971.MO4APpJH1kNeed music for YOUR projects? Audiio has got you covered. Try a free trial here:https://audiio.com/pricing?oid=1&affid=481Amazon Affiliate Links (anything you buy - not just this stuff - through these links helps benefit the show at no cost to you):GREAT CHICAGO FIRE:The Great Chicago Fire: Rising From The Ashes by Kate Hanniganhttps://amzn.to/3B028OvChicago's Great Fire: The Destruction and Resurrection of an Iconic American City by Carl Smithhttps://amzn.to/3F5HkrmThe Great Chicago Fire: In Eyewitness Accounts and 70 Contemporary Photographs and Illustrations by David Lowehttps://amzn.to/3infH3oThe Great Chicago Fire (Images of America) by John Boda and Ray Johnsonhttps://amzn.to/2ZQwJRbJoin Kindle Unlimited here: https://amzn.to/2WsP1GHMany Chicago-related movies and documentaries can been found here:https://amzn.to/38F6hehEnjoy Outdoor Movies? Here's the gear I use:Epson 880 1080p Projector:https://amzn.to/2YBOiUs120" Projector Screenhttps://amzn.to/3ozAuTfLooking to get out and explore Chicago? Here are a few ideas:Chicago Movie Tourschicagomovietours.comChicago History Podcast Clothing, Mugs, Totes, & More (your purchase helps support the podcast):https://www.teepublic.com/user/chicago-history-podcasthttps://teespring.com/stores/chicago-history-podcastChicago History Podcast ([email protected]):Support the show