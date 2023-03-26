A podcast discussing local government in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Visit ChattanoogaCivics.com for civic resources.
More
Available Episodes
5 of 58
#55 - Neighborhood Associations
In an age when people are feeling increasingly disconnected from their government, neighborhood associations provide a fantastic opportunity to renew engagement and trust.
Find out more about Neighborhood Associations here: https://chattanooga.gov/community-development/neighborhood-services/neighborhood-associations2
Follow the Department of Community Development on Instagram, @chatt_commdev
You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics
For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com
To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics
Music credits:
Loopster by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
7/16/2023
45:55
#54 - Mayor Kelly's 2 Year Update
Mayor Kelly is half way through his term. We sat down to get an update on how things our going and what the future holds.
You can view the proposed budget here: https://budget.chattanooga.gov/#!/year/default
You can view the city paving schedule here: https://chattanooga.gov/public-works/transportation/transportation-resources/special-events-a-street-closures/transportation-project-updates
You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics
For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com
To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics
Music credits:
Loopster by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
5/30/2023
44:13
#53 - The Chattanooga Public Library
The Chattanooga Public Library is an incredible resource to the people of Chattanooga. They have way more than just books!
Visit the library website here: https://chattlibrary.org/
You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics
For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com
To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics
Music credits:
Loopster by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
3/29/2023
51:57
#52 - The Climate Action Plan
I do a deep dive into the Chattanooga Climate Action plan with Erik Schmidt. The city council will vote on the plan on Tuesday, March 28.
Find out more about the plan here: https://chattanooga.gov/city-planning/chattanooga-climate-action-plan/what-s-in-the-climate-action-plan
You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics
For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com
To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics
Music credits:
Loopster by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
3/26/2023
1:04:23
#51 - Councilwoman Coonrod - Re-Wake and Legistlative Initiatives
Councilwoman Coonrod joined the show to talk about her new criminal justice reform and consulting initiative, Re-Wake, which seeks to provide "a holistic approach to improving lives and strengthening communities". We also spoke about some of her recent legislative initiatives and her plans for the future.
Find out more about Concilwoman Coonord at https://www.demetruscoonrod.com/
Find out more about Re-Wake at https://www.re-wake.org/
You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics
For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com
To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics
Music credits:
Loopster by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/