#51 - Councilwoman Coonrod - Re-Wake and Legistlative Initiatives

Councilwoman Coonrod joined the show to talk about her new criminal justice reform and consulting initiative, Re-Wake, which seeks to provide "a holistic approach to improving lives and strengthening communities". We also spoke about some of her recent legislative initiatives and her plans for the future. Find out more about Concilwoman Coonord at https://www.demetruscoonrod.com/ Find out more about Re-Wake at https://www.re-wake.org/ You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/