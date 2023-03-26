Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Nathan Bird
A podcast discussing local government in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Visit ChattanoogaCivics.com for civic resources.
Government
A podcast discussing local government in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Visit ChattanoogaCivics.com for civic resources.
5 of 58
  • #55 - Neighborhood Associations
    In an age when people are feeling increasingly disconnected from their government, neighborhood associations provide a fantastic opportunity to renew engagement and trust. Find out more about Neighborhood Associations here: https://chattanooga.gov/community-development/neighborhood-services/neighborhood-associations2 Follow the Department of Community Development on Instagram, @chatt_commdev You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    7/16/2023
    45:55
  • #54 - Mayor Kelly's 2 Year Update
    Mayor Kelly is half way through his term. We sat down to get an update on how things our going and what the future holds. You can view the proposed budget here: https://budget.chattanooga.gov/#!/year/default You can view the city paving schedule here: https://chattanooga.gov/public-works/transportation/transportation-resources/special-events-a-street-closures/transportation-project-updates You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    5/30/2023
    44:13
  • #53 - The Chattanooga Public Library
    The Chattanooga Public Library is an incredible resource to the people of Chattanooga. They have way more than just books! Visit the library website here: https://chattlibrary.org/ You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    3/29/2023
    51:57
  • #52 - The Climate Action Plan
    I do a deep dive into the Chattanooga Climate Action plan with Erik Schmidt. The city council will vote on the plan on Tuesday, March 28. Find out more about the plan here: https://chattanooga.gov/city-planning/chattanooga-climate-action-plan/what-s-in-the-climate-action-plan You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    3/26/2023
    1:04:23
  • #51 - Councilwoman Coonrod - Re-Wake and Legistlative Initiatives
    Councilwoman Coonrod joined the show to talk about her new criminal justice reform and consulting initiative, Re-Wake, which seeks to provide "a holistic approach to improving lives and strengthening communities". We also spoke about some of her recent legislative initiatives and her plans for the future.  Find out more about Concilwoman Coonord at https://www.demetruscoonrod.com/ Find out more about Re-Wake at https://www.re-wake.org/ You can sign up for the Chattanooga Civics Newsletter at buttondown.email/ChattanoogaCivics For more civic resources visit ChattanoogaCivics.com To support the show go to patreon.com/ChattCivics Music credits: Loopster by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4991-loopster License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Funk Game Loop by Kevin MacLeod Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3787-funk-game-loop License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
    3/4/2023
    24:35

A podcast discussing local government in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Visit ChattanoogaCivics.com for civic resources.
