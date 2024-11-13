Chats In the Greenhouse with Torrie Jarrett

By Faith- True miracles take place when you have unwavering faith.

Have you lost the faith? Have you doubted God's impeccable timing? Have you embraced faith but not trusted the plan God laid before you? Listen to this podcast episode as Torrie breaks down chapter 15 "By Faith" of her book "The Longing". Torrie said this is her favorite chapter of her book and also favorite podcast to date, because there is a life changing significance to having unwavering faith and if you want to know what that is listen now!!