Chats In the Greenhouse with Torrie Jarrett

Embracing God’s Voice Over Self-Criticism: Finding Freedom in Imperfection
In this episode, Torrie opens up about struggles with self-criticism—battling body image issues, past mistakes, perfectionism, battling depression and feeling unworthy to lead others to Jesus. She invites listeners to quiet their fears and self-judgments and to instead tune into the voice of the Lord. Join her as she encourages you to embrace God's voice, let go of past regrets, and live fully in the purpose He has for you.
35:46
Identity Shift
In this episode Torrie dives into all the things that have been going on since her break on the podcast. She speaks about going viral on instagram, the adjustment period with the load that brought into her life, why she wanted a podcast in the greenhouse, and the identity battle that takes place when you put yourself out there for the world to see.
25:02
Welcome Back- With Humility
In this episode Torrie talks about what she's been up to since last season. She shares about life behind the scenes and how to cultivate a better relationship with Jesus, how to practice humility. I know this doesn't sound like a great topic, but it truly, truly is!! Listen Now!
21:27
Season Finale -The Journey Worth Traveling- Why the difficult journey is worth the trip
This is the season finale!! Speaking about the last chapter of her book, Torrie breaks down why the difficult battle of infertility and miscarriage was worth the journey to arrive at her current destination in life. Listen now to see how significant the path that God has planned for you life really is.
19:20
By Faith- True miracles take place when you have unwavering faith.
Have you lost the faith? Have you doubted God's impeccable timing? Have you embraced faith but not trusted the plan God laid before you? Listen to this podcast episode as Torrie breaks down chapter 15 "By Faith" of her book "The Longing". Torrie said this is her favorite chapter of her book and also favorite podcast to date, because there is a life changing significance to having unwavering faith and if you want to know what that is listen now!!
Christian conversations about the longings of your heart. Learn to hear and see God speak through your everyday encounters. Hear Torrie speak about falling in love, owning a farm, home inspo, coffee shop, homeschooling her four children, the battles of infertility, enduring the pains of miscarriages, and finding Gods immeasurable grace in every single day. This podcast encourages you to embrace the struggles of life and lean in, to what God is teaching you along the way.