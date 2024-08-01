Powered by RND
PodcastsTechnologyCatalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast
Listen to Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast in the App
Listen to Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast

Podcast Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast
data.world
Catalog and Cocktails is an honest, no-BS, non-sales-y conversation about data and analytics. This is your unfiltered chat about everything interesting in data ...
Technology

Available Episodes

5 of 297
  • Field Notes: Six Data Trends We're Seeing Everywhere with Tim Gasper & Juan Sequeda
    Fresh from their travels meeting data leaders across industries, Tim Gasper and Juan Sequeda share the six most compelling data trends they've encountered in the field. In this special episode, our hosts cut through the hype to reveal what's actually happening on the ground - from how companies are really using AI to surprising shifts in data governance. Join them for an insider's look at what's shaping enterprise data strategies right now, straight from their conversations with practitioners and executives.
    --------  
    22:49
  • Rethinking Data Governance for a Distributed World with Winfried Etzel
    What if data governance could be as natural as safety culture at an energy company? Data Governance Enthusiast Winfried Etzel challenges traditional notions of governance for the AI age, proposing a fresh framework through three crucial lenses: Data Negotiator, Director, and Accountant. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion about moving beyond compliance to build a culture where every data professional becomes a governance champion.
    --------  
    52:17
  • TAKEAWAYS - Rethinking Data Governance for a Distributed World with Winfried Etzel
    What if data governance could be as natural as safety culture at an energy company? Data Governance Enthusiast Winfried Etzel challenges traditional notions of governance for the AI age, proposing a fresh framework through three crucial lenses: Data Negotiator, Director, and Accountant. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion about moving beyond compliance to build a culture where every data professional becomes a governance champion.
    --------  
    6:21
  • How Data Governance Becomes Your Secret Weapon with Alexander Torrenegra
    Alexander Torrenegra, CEO of Torre.ai, reveals how data governance can be transformed from a constraint into competitive advantage. From his early days revolutionizing voice actor casting to now building AI recruitment solutions, Torrenegra shares candid insights on why true AI value lies not in copilots but in full pilots, and why transparency might surpass privacy. Pour yourself a drink and join Juan and Tim for an honest, no-BS conversation about the intersection of AI, data governance, and the future of recruitment.
    --------  
    51:57
  • TAKEAWAYS - How Data Governance Becomes Your Secret Weapon with Alexander Torrenegra
    Alexander Torrenegra, CEO of Torre.ai, reveals how data governance can be transformed from a constraint into competitive advantage. From his early days revolutionizing voice actor casting to now building AI recruitment solutions, Torrenegra shares candid insights on why true AI value lies not in copilots but in full pilots, and why transparency might surpass privacy. Pour yourself a drink and join Juan and Tim for an honest, no-BS conversation about the intersection of AI, data governance, and the future of recruitment.
    --------  
    3:47

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast

Catalog and Cocktails is an honest, no-BS, non-sales-y conversation about data and analytics. This is your unfiltered chat about everything interesting in data and metadata management, DataOps, architecture, and beyond. Join Juan Sequeda and Tim Gasper to explore emerging topics and hear from visionary leaders across the data space.
Podcast website

Listen to Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast, Lex Fridman Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.9.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/5/2025 - 12:00:45 AM