Field Notes: Six Data Trends We're Seeing Everywhere with Tim Gasper & Juan Sequeda
Fresh from their travels meeting data leaders across industries, Tim Gasper and Juan Sequeda share the six most compelling data trends they've encountered in the field. In this special episode, our hosts cut through the hype to reveal what's actually happening on the ground - from how companies are really using AI to surprising shifts in data governance. Join them for an insider's look at what's shaping enterprise data strategies right now, straight from their conversations with practitioners and executives.
22:49
Rethinking Data Governance for a Distributed World with Winfried Etzel
What if data governance could be as natural as safety culture at an energy company? Data Governance Enthusiast Winfried Etzel challenges traditional notions of governance for the AI age, proposing a fresh framework through three crucial lenses: Data Negotiator, Director, and Accountant. Join us for a thought-provoking discussion about moving beyond compliance to build a culture where every data professional becomes a governance champion.
52:17
6:21
How Data Governance Becomes Your Secret Weapon with Alexander Torrenegra
Alexander Torrenegra, CEO of Torre.ai, reveals how data governance can be transformed from a constraint into competitive advantage. From his early days revolutionizing voice actor casting to now building AI recruitment solutions, Torrenegra shares candid insights on why true AI value lies not in copilots but in full pilots, and why transparency might surpass privacy. Pour yourself a drink and join Juan and Tim for an honest, no-BS conversation about the intersection of AI, data governance, and the future of recruitment.
51:57
About Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast
Catalog and Cocktails is an honest, no-BS, non-sales-y conversation about data and analytics. This is your unfiltered chat about everything interesting in data and metadata management, DataOps, architecture, and beyond. Join Juan Sequeda and Tim Gasper to explore emerging topics and hear from visionary leaders across the data space.