Catalog & Cocktails: The Honest, No-BS Data Podcast

Field Notes: Six Data Trends We're Seeing Everywhere with Tim Gasper & Juan Sequeda

Fresh from their travels meeting data leaders across industries, Tim Gasper and Juan Sequeda share the six most compelling data trends they've encountered in the field. In this special episode, our hosts cut through the hype to reveal what's actually happening on the ground - from how companies are really using AI to surprising shifts in data governance. Join them for an insider's look at what's shaping enterprise data strategies right now, straight from their conversations with practitioners and executives.