#49: Embracing Your God-given Uniqueness through Fashion with Fashion Designer Tawni Haynes

In this episode, host Natasha Miller chats with fashion designer and fashion-forward retailer Tawni Haynes at her Dallas studio. Tawni is a custom apparel artist with a vivid sense of classy sophistication far beyond her 30 years of age. What originally began as a love for the trendiest ladies shoes, handbags, and accessories has blossomed almost overnight into a full-scale fashion design business. Tawni's mission goes beyond clothing – she's on a journey to help each woman embrace her God-given beauty and unique identity, regardless of their size or shape. Listen in as we dive into Tawni's story of how she quit her job and gave God her complete yes in what she felt He was calling her to do. Discover how she became a successful fashion designer despite having no formal training in fashion design, not knowing how to sew, and starting with only $50 to invest in her business. In this empowering conversation, Tawni shares: 🧡 Practical style tips for everyday women 🧡 The importance of dressing authentically vs. simply following trends 🧡 How to have the right heart posture when building a Kingdom-focused business with God. 🧡 and more! Get ready to hear powerful insights on confidence, purpose, and the courage to start with what you have. This episode will uplift you and challenge you to embrace your unique calling.