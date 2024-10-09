In this episode, Coach Tiffany reveals how the very pain, trials, and struggles you’ve faced are not wasted—they are the foundation of your God-given purpose. If you’ve ever felt silenced by your past or unsure how to turn your story into impact, this is for you!
How to Overcome Self Sabotage with Amanda Ross Hardin
In this episode, Coach Amanda uncovers the true reason behind self-sabotage and why you keep getting in your own way. If you’ve ever felt stuck in patterns of procrastination, fear, or doubt—this is for you!
The #1 Thing Blocking You From Finding Your True Purpose with Raven Nole
In this episode, Coach Raven reveals the biggest obstacle keeping you stuck in confusion about your purpose—and how to finally break free. If you’ve been praying for clarity but still feel lost, this is for you!
#49: Embracing Your God-given Uniqueness through Fashion with Fashion Designer Tawni Haynes
In this episode, host Natasha Miller chats with fashion designer and fashion-forward retailer Tawni Haynes at her Dallas studio.
Tawni is a custom apparel artist with a vivid sense of classy sophistication far beyond her 30 years of age. What originally began as a love for the trendiest ladies shoes, handbags, and accessories has blossomed almost overnight into a full-scale fashion design business.
Tawni’s mission goes beyond clothing – she’s on a journey to help each woman embrace her God-given beauty and unique identity, regardless of their size or shape.
Listen in as we dive into Tawni’s story of how she quit her job and gave God her complete yes in what she felt He was calling her to do.
Discover how she became a successful fashion designer despite having no formal training in fashion design, not knowing how to sew, and starting with only $50 to invest in her business.
In this empowering conversation, Tawni shares:
🧡 Practical style tips for everyday women
🧡 The importance of dressing authentically vs. simply following trends
🧡 How to have the right heart posture when building a Kingdom-focused business with God.
🧡 and more!
Get ready to hear powerful insights on confidence, purpose, and the courage to start with what you have. This episode will uplift you and challenge you to embrace your unique calling.
28:03
#48: How to Activate Your Calling and Walk Into God’s Promises with guest Vioree Brandon- Nettelsford
In today’s episode, host Natasha Miller has a powerful conversation with the inspiring Vioree Brandon-Nettlesford. Vioree is the founder of Girl, Live! Experience, 3x bestselling author, TedX speaker, and Transformational Life and Widow Coach.
Vioree shares her deeply personal story of resilience—from being a child in foster care, to the devastating loss of her husband as a mother of three, and how she ultimately discovered her calling to coach and uplift women.
Listen in as we unpack:
🧡The powerful difference between simply coping and truly overcoming
🧡The necessity of applying faith through action
🧡 The vital importance of community support
🧡The 3 levels of biblical healing
🧡and more!
This episode will help you activate your calling and boldly walk into the promises God has spoken over your life.
”Welcome to the ”Called Women Podcast, a dedicated space for women ready to venture beyond the familiar and embrace the whispers of their true calling. I’m your host, Natasha Miller. Join me as we dive into remarkable stories of resilience, celebrating the beauty of blooming in our own time and navigating the sometimes uncertain path to purpose. This podcast is more than an invitation to step into your unique place in God’s story, it is a place where your gifts are not just celebrated but needed! So, I encourage you not to simply listen but actively embrace the journey ahead, where every episode is a step closer to fully realizing the extraordinary calling that awaits you.”