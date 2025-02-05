#297 All things reading: From how to teach a kid to read to what to do with a reluctant reader

Whether you are helping a little one unlock the magic of reading their first words to trying to figure out what to do with a reluctant reader, I've got you covered. In today's podcast episode, I go over the step by step instructions of how to teach a kid to read. I also cover what to do with a reluctant reader, and how you can help them love reading!