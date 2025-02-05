Your homeschool mindset shapes everything—from your daily rhythm to your child’s love for learning.
In this week's episode, we dive into why your perspective matters, how to overcome common mental blocks, and ways to build confidence in your homeschooling journey.
--------
18:26
#298 Focus on what matters and stop getting distracted
With internet and social media, it is easy to get distracted with all the possible homeschool options out there.
In today's podcast episode, I want to talk about focusing on what matters and say no to the things that don't.
--------
6:48
#297 All things reading: From how to teach a kid to read to what to do with a reluctant reader
Whether you are helping a little one unlock the magic of reading their first words to trying to figure out what to do with a reluctant reader, I've got you covered.
In today's podcast episode, I go over the step by step instructions of how to teach a kid to read.
I also cover what to do with a reluctant reader, and how you can help them love reading!
--------
28:15
#296 Unlocking a Year of Growth
Who is ready for a better marriage?
A deeper connection with your kids?
Skills to get your kids to listen without yelling?
Tools to create an amazing family?
If you answered yes to any of these, you need to check out today's podcast, Unlocking a Year of Growth.
I am sharing with you how to create success in all these areas, and I cannot wait to share it with you!
--------
10:42
#295 Homeschooling one child: tips, obstacles, and strategies
When I was in the middle of homeschooling with seven kids at home, I never imagined that I would eventually be homeschooling only one kid.
But somehow, my babies grew up on me, and I am finding myself homeschooling only one child.
It can be tricky to navigate how to homeschool only one child, so in today's podcast episode I am covering some tips, obstacles, and strategies on how to do it.
Are you feeling the call to homeschool and you're not sure what to do? Or maybe you are already homeschooling and it doesn't look like what you hoped it would. My name is MegThomas and I'm a certified Life Coach, a mother of seven and a homeschool pro with more than a decade of experience. I can show anyone how to create success in their homeschool, and I'd love to show you how. Are you ready?
