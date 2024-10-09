When Parenting Is Not That Funny with Hasan Minhaj

Alexis Ohanian interviews comedian Hasan Minhaj on the challenges of balancing an explosive comedy career and fatherhood. Hasan reflects on his journey from his role on 'The Daily Show' to his Peabody Award-winning Netflix series 'The Patriot Act', and discusses the demands of both his professional and personal life. They discuss the lessons learned from their immigrant relatives, and the importance of establishing routines with their families. Hasan also shares insights on how his upbringing influenced his career and perspectives on the future America his daughter will grow up in. This episode originally aired January 6th, 2020.