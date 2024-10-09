In this episode of Business Dad, Alexis Ohanian talks with Adobe's chief product officer, Scott Belsky, about being a present father. Scott shares his journey from co-founding Behance to becoming an author and a top executive at Adobe- all while raising three children. Scott talks about encouraging creativity and curiosity in his kids, managing time effectively, and the importance of integrating work into family life. Scott also offers insights into the challenges and joys of parenthood, emphasizing the need to be easy on oneself and the value of creating quality experiences with children. This episode originally aired January 30th, 2020.
In this episode of Business Dad, I sit down with former NFL All Pro Defensive End Justin Tuck. Justin shares insights from his 11-year football career, his transition to an MBA and role at Goldman Sachs, and how he balances his work ethic with family life. The conversation delves into his family's daily routines and rituals, and how he remains an active father and husband despite his varied and successful career. This episode was originally launched January 23rd, 2020.
In this episode of Business Dad, Alexis Ohanian talks with Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic. Thompson shares his views on screen time, the importance of dedicated family activities, and his unique bedtime story creation- Eggplant Parmesan. With a background including editing for NewYorker.com, Wired and authoring a book on cold war history, Thompson also discusses the impact of technology on work-life balance and his strategies as a hands-on dad. This episode originally aired on January 16th, 2020.
Alexis Ohanian interviews comedian Hasan Minhaj on the challenges of balancing an explosive comedy career and fatherhood. Hasan reflects on his journey from his role on 'The Daily Show' to his Peabody Award-winning Netflix series 'The Patriot Act', and discusses the demands of both his professional and personal life. They discuss the lessons learned from their immigrant relatives, and the importance of establishing routines with their families. Hasan also shares insights on how his upbringing influenced his career and perspectives on the future America his daughter will grow up in. This episode originally aired January 6th, 2020.
Welcome to Season 2 of Business Dad! We're excited to kick this season off talking with legendary documentary film maker Ken Burns. Ken and Alexis talk about raising daughters who enjoy the family business, the best christmas gift Ken has ever received, and the value in visiting Revolutionary War sites with your family. You may be familiar with some of Ken's pupular documentaries, including his 4 part series on the American Civil War, Jazz, Baseball, Country Music, and more. Recently released is a series about the life and work of Leonardo Da Vinci, which he is executive producing and co-directing with his daughter Sarah Burns and son-in-law David McMahon.
From Seven Seven Six and Realm, Business Dad is the podcast where Alexis Ohanian (Co-founder of Reddit) sets out to ask the most successful men across tech, sports, entertainment, media, entrepreneurship, and more: “how do you balance being a dad with a successful career?”