Building Vesser

Podcast Building Vesser
World of Vesser
Building Vesser is the podcast where the team behind World of Vesser discuss worldbuilding, game design, art direction, and more! Listen as this wholly original...
LeisureGamesTV & FilmArts
Available Episodes

  • Hello World (of Vesser)
    In this episode, Victory Palmisano, Anne Houck, and Mike McHargue discuss the origin of World of Vesser and what is ahead. Find out more and join our waitlist at https://vesser.com
    7/31/2023
    33:58

About Building Vesser

Building Vesser is the podcast where the team behind World of Vesser discuss worldbuilding, game design, art direction, and more! Listen as this wholly original narrative world is prepped for launch.
Podcast website

