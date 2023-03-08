Building Vesser
World of Vesser
Building Vesser is the podcast where the team behind World of Vesser discuss worldbuilding, game design, art direction, and more! Listen as this wholly original... More
Building Vesser is the podcast where the team behind World of Vesser discuss worldbuilding, game design, art direction, and more! Listen as this wholly original... More
Hello World (of Vesser)
In this episode, Victory Palmisano, Anne Houck, and Mike McHargue discuss the origin of World of Vesser and what is ahead. Find out more and join our waitlist at https://vesser.com
More Leisure podcasts
Leisure, Video Games, Comedy
The Carpool with Kelly and Lizz
Leisure, Automotive, Kids & Family, Parenting
Leisure, Home & Garden, Education, How To
Leisure, Society & Culture, Comedy
Epic Gardening: Daily Growing Tips and Advice
Leisure, Home & Garden, Education, How To
Sports, Leisure, Hobbies, News, Politics
Leisure, Automotive, Comedy, History
Tales from the Stinky Dragon
Leisure, Games, Fiction, Comedy Fiction
About Building Vesser
Building Vesser is the podcast where the team behind World of Vesser discuss worldbuilding, game design, art direction, and more! Listen as this wholly original narrative world is prepped for launch.Podcast website
Listen to Building Vesser, Unsubscribe Podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Building Vesser
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.