Business Made Simple with Donald Miller

For 10 years, StoryBrand readers have clarified their message and then asked the same question: now what? Don Miller watched it happen over and over. Clients left workshops with great sound bites, and months later their website looked exactly the same. The message got stuck in committee, and nothing shipped.



In this episode, Don announces his new book, the StoryBrand Your Business Field Guide, and tells the story of why he wrote it. He was 40% through a 300-page book when he realized everything he was trying to teach fit on one sheet of paper. That page became the StoryBrand Messaging Canvas: your core sound bites, tagline, elevator pitch, and brand story on one side, and a map of every piece of marketing you'll create on the other.



It's the fastest book Don has ever written, and he believes it's the most helpful.



The StoryBrand Your Business Field Guide releases January 12, 2027. Pre-order now to get one of the first copies:



https://storybrand.com/storybrand-your-business-field-guide/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=fieldguide&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast

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The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.

Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast



Ready to clarify your message and grow your business?



Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand:

https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop



Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:

https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home



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