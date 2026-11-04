Business Made Simple with Donald Miller

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- For 10 years, StoryBrand readers have clarified their message and then asked the same question: now what? Don Miller watched it happen over and over. Clients left workshops with great sound bites, and months later their website looked exactly the same. The message got stuck in committee, and nothing shipped.
In this episode, Don announces his new book, the StoryBrand Your Business Field Guide, and tells the story of why he wrote it. He was 40% through a 300-page book when he realized everything he was trying to teach fit on one sheet of paper. That page became the StoryBrand Messaging Canvas: your core sound bites, tagline, elevator pitch, and brand story on one side, and a map of every piece of marketing you'll create on the other.
It's the fastest book Don has ever written, and he believes it's the most helpful.
The StoryBrand Your Business Field Guide releases January 12, 2027. Pre-order now to get one of the first copies:
https://storybrand.com/storybrand-your-business-field-guide/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=fieldguide&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
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The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.
Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
Ready to clarify your message and grow your business?
Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand:
https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop
Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:
https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/storybrand
Connect on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/storybrand
- Where's Don? We're switching things up on The StoryBrand Podcast this week!
Podcast producer Bobby Richards drops in with a quick update: our next episode arrives Wednesday, November 4, 2026 along with a big announcement you won't want to miss.
Keep an ear out. We'll see you Wednesday!
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The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.
Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
Ready to clarify your message and grow your business? Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand: https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop
Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:
https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/storybrand
Connect on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/storybrand
- If you're in marketing you're up against a huge problem: the people you work for might not trust you because (let's face it) marketing can be very vague sometimes.
But the StoryBrand Messaging Canvas fixes that. With a filled-out Canvas, your client or boss can see every step you'll walk them through and the soundbite behind every deliverable:
Part 1: The Four Rules of Messaging
Part 2: The Five Soundbites (Problem, Empathy, Answer, Change, End Result)
Part 3: The Three Cornerstones (Tagline, Elevator Pitch, Brand Story)
Part 4: The Campaign Map
Part 4 is especially helpful because it keeps deliverables from getting vague: it helps you and your client stay focused on the most important pieces you need to create.
The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.
Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
Ready to clarify your message and grow your business?
Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand:
https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop
Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:
https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/storybrand
Connect on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/storybrand
- It's a ridiculously common misconception that you should be telling people YOUR story. You shouldn't.
Because in your story, the hero is..... You.
Instead you should be inviting customers into a story where THEY are the hero. It's a big paradigm shift. But if you can make that shift, people will actually start paying attention to you instead of tuning out when you start telling them how many employees you have and the square footage of your warehouse.
The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.
Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
Ready to clarify your message and grow your business?
Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand:
https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop
Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:
https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/storybrand
Connect on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/storybrand
- If people can't quickly and easily understand what your product can do for them, they'll skip you and move on.
But a great elevator pitch is a ridiculously effective way to solve that problem. And in this video bestselling marketer Donald Miller shares the three parts of an effective elevator pitch, gives real-world examples, and has suggestions for places to use it.
Once your elevator pitch is written and memorized, you and your team can use every conversation, every website hit, and every ad view as opportunities to share your product's value.
The marketing that works follows just a few simple principles that make it easy to understandable, memorable, and impossible to overlook. That's why StoryBrand has a free guide: The Four Rules of Messaging PDF will teach you those principles and in just a few minutes you'll have a simple but powerful framework for improving every message you create from your website and emails to your ads and sales calls.
Download your free copy of The Four Rules of Messaging: https://storybrand.com/the-4-rules-of-messaging?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=4rules-lead-gen-2026&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=sbpodcast
Ready to clarify your message and grow your business?
Attend StoryBrand Your Business LIVE to learn how to explain what you do in a way customers instantly understand:
https://storybrand.com/live/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=sbyourbusiness&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_workshop
Visit StoryBrand.com for business training, messaging tools, and resources to help you grow:
https://storybrand.com/?utm_medium=podcast&utm_source=podcast&utm_campaign=storybrand&utm_term=sbpod&utm_content=SB_home
Follow on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/storybrand
Connect on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/storybrand
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About The StoryBrand Podcast
Each week on the StoryBrand Podcast host Donald Miller, bestselling author of the book "Building A StoryBrand", shares strategies for creating marketing and messaging that make you stand out, connect with customers, and actually grow your business. Get the tools you need to create clear and effective messaging that grows your business at StoryBrand.com.Podcast website
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