Business Made Simple with Donald Miller

#118: How to Get Out of the Day-to-Day Operations Without Crashing Your Business

You probably didn't start a business because you wanted to run the day-to-day operations. You started a business because you created a great product or service and wanted to live life on your terms. But as your business grows, you find yourself dealing with things like human resources and invoices and customer service. How can you streamline your operations so you can focus on being the visionary for your organization? Join us for part six in our seven-part series based on Donald Miller's new book "How to Grow Your Small Business." In today's episode, you'll learn how to install the Management and Productivity Playbook so your organization relies on a predictable system instead of you. When you learn how to have the right meetings… with the right people… covering the right things… your business nearly runs itself. Tune in now to learn how to streamline your operations so you can focus on big picture growth – a job only you can do.