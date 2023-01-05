Business Made Simple with Donald Miller

Welcome to the Business Made Simple Podcast where we coach you to build your business like an airplane. The cockpit is your leadership. The body is your overhea... More
#122: Take the First Step to Double Your Revenue Today
#122: Take the First Step to Double Your Revenue Today

Most business owners play it safe when it comes to revenue goals. If you want to see growth, you need to set aggressive goals and reverse-engineer a plan to get there. But how can you know what's going to actually move the needle? If you're not careful, you could end up wasting a lot of time and energy that don't make a significant impact on your bottom line. In today's episode, Donald Miller walks you through a practical worksheet that will help you reverse-engineer a plan to double your revenue. You'll learn how to determine which products you should focus on selling more of and get buy-in from the rest of your team to accomplish the goal. If you're tired of being stuck at the same revenue year after year, this episode is for you!
5/1/2023
24:00
#121: How to Sell Your Small Business for Millions
#121: How to Sell Your Small Business for Millions

Have you ever thought about selling your small business? If so, you're probably wondering how to go about it and how much you could make for it. One thing is for certain: before you can sell your small business, it needs to be attractive to potential buyers. But how do you know exactly what buyers or investors are looking for? In today's episode, Donald Miller talks with Michael Arrieta, Founder and CEO of Garden City, an investment firm stacked with high-profile investors including Drew Brees, Tim Tebow, and Jeb Bush. Michael and his team buy small to medium-sized businesses, partnering with their management and team members to continue the company's legacy and service. What are the 3 main things Michae's team considers when buying a small business? 1) The team 2) The financials 3) The customer base. Tune in now to learn how you can get your small business into the kind of shape that could sell for millions!
4/24/2023
32:15
#120: Craig Groeschel—The Secrets to Self-Discipline and Habit Formation
#120: Craig Groeschel—The Secrets to Self-Discipline and Habit Formation

Most people think that humans fall into one of two categories: you're either self-disciplined or you're lazy. But that's not how humans operate. Even if you're extremely disciplined in one area of your life, another area of your life might be a mess. For example, you might be incredibly disciplined when it comes to working out, but you have terrible habits when it comes to managing your money. How can you grow in self-discipline in the areas that don't come naturally to you? In today's episode, Donald Miller talks with Craig Groeschel, pastor of Life.Church and New-York Times best-selling author. Craig shares secrets about self-discipline from his newest book: "The Power to Change: Mastering the Habits That Matter Most". You'll learn how to change the way you think about self-discipline and discover the secret to forming habits that actually stick. Tune in now and learn how you can experience lasting change and sustain new habits for the long haul!
4/17/2023
29:18
#119: How to Always Have Enough Money (Especially During Tax Season!)
#119: How to Always Have Enough Money (Especially During Tax Season!)

It's tax season, which means many businesses are about to get a pulse-check on how their money management is going. It's stressful to get to tax season and realize you don't have enough money! Unfortunately, this happens to small businesses all the time. How can you ensure you have enough money to cover all of your expenses with enough left over to pay taxes? Join us for the final episode in our seven-part series based on Donald Miller's new book "How to Grow Your Small Business." In today's episode, you'll learn a simple cash flow management system using 5 checking accounts. Don understands that as a business owner, you know how to make money – but you may not enjoy managing it. This simple framework will give you a no-nonsense strategy to manage cash flow with zero confusion or stress. Tune in now to learn the 5-part framework so you're never unprepared to pay taxes again!
4/10/2023
26:05
#118: How to Get Out of the Day-to-Day Operations Without Crashing Your Business
#118: How to Get Out of the Day-to-Day Operations Without Crashing Your Business

You probably didn't start a business because you wanted to run the day-to-day operations. You started a business because you created a great product or service and wanted to live life on your terms. But as your business grows, you find yourself dealing with things like human resources and invoices and customer service. How can you streamline your operations so you can focus on being the visionary for your organization? Join us for part six in our seven-part series based on Donald Miller's new book "How to Grow Your Small Business." In today's episode, you'll learn how to install the Management and Productivity Playbook so your organization relies on a predictable system instead of you. When you learn how to have the right meetings… with the right people… covering the right things… your business nearly runs itself. Tune in now to learn how to streamline your operations so you can focus on big picture growth – a job only you can do.
