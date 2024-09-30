A TV crew offers 12 ordinary people the chance to take part in the adventure of a lifetime. But there’s a catch. The audience knows everything but the contestants are kept in the dark. As the cameras roll, no questions are allowed. Split Screen: Thrill Seekers is a new 6 part series that exposes how a TV show left contestants struggling to trust what’s actually real.Host Nick van der Kolk (Love + Radio) asks: does reality TV only succeed when it exploits those involved? He talks to the set designers, crew, and the contestants themselves to learn what it took to permanently distort their sense of reality.Welcome to Split Screen, an examination of the utterly captivating, sometimes unsettling world of entertainment and pop culture. From reality TV gone awry, to the cult of celebrity, each season of Split Screen takes listeners on an evocative journey inside the world of showbiz. Ex-contestants, producers, and cultural critics uncover complicated truths behind TV’s carefully curated facades, and question what our entertainment reveals about us. Split Screen: sometimes reality is twisted.More episodes are available at: https://link.chtbl.com/rUDzns7-
35:07
Introducing SNAFU: MEDBURG
From the Executive Producers of Broomgate comes SNAFU, a show about history’s greatest screw-ups, hosted by actor, writer, and comedian Ed Helms. Today we’re excited to share the first episode of Season 2: MEDBURG. In 1971, a courageous group of activists broke into an FBI office and stole files containing J. Edgar Hoover's deepest, darkest secrets. How did their actions forever upend everything Americans knew about their country's most powerful law enforcement agency? Keep listening and then search SNAFU in your favourite podcast app: https://bit.ly/SNAFUMEDBURG
32:35
EP 6: Broom to Broom
Host John Cullen has a heart-to-heart with producer Kathleen Goldhar about curling, Broomgate, and all the bonus stories they left on the cutting room floor.
28:47
E5: Sweeping Summit
For as long as curling has been a game there was nothing in the rulebook about brooms, and so players had nowhere to turn when Broomgate hit. Tensions kept growing, and there were near blow ups and confrontations on-ice. What’s a World Curling Federation to do? Create a sweeping summit — and decide the future of the sport forever.
32:38
E4: Rumble at High Park
Another company, BalancePlus, decides to get into the broom modification game to challenge the Hardline broom. It all comes to a messy confrontation when teams go head to head at a 2015 bonspiel. The ice ends up shredded — and an emergency meeting is convened in Toronto to decide what to do.
For years, players have been too afraid to talk about it. But now, the truth about a broom that almost destroyed curling is finally coming out.Over the course of six episodes, semi-professional curler and fully professional comedian John Cullen (Blocked Party) is exposing the unbelievable, never-before-told scandal that rocked the sport of curling. Yes, curling.