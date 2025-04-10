Powered by RND
Music based podcast where host Jon Beatty talks to a wide variety of artists as well as exploring the world of craft beverages and much more.
  • 500. Ken Susi (Ex As I Lay Dying / Ex Unearth)
    Join Ken and I for what was to be a part of my 500th episode week, but given some of the recent events going on in the metal/hardcore landscape seemed more apropos dropping this chat early. Ken reveals what lead to him finally deciding to leave As I Lay Dying. How it has been for him to remain silent on the matter while others have gone about discrediting his and the rest of the members decision to exit the band. Ken shares what's next in store for him in his career, the possibility of USAUSAUSA and Burn Your Wishes returning. We also talk about Ken getting ready to be a first time dad, how that journey has been for him as he's transitioning from one facet of his life to another. We also discuss what's going on with Frankie Valley, why Air Supply rules and TONS MORE in this chat with the outspoken guitarist. Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@kensusi, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Email:[email protected]/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE!!!
    2:17:51
  • 493. Justin Benlolo (BRKN LOVE)
    Join Justin and I as we.....well honestly I spend a lot of this quick chat gushing over the bands latest album, The Program. Justin talks about the song writing process for the band, how he approaches writing lyrics that REALLY line up with what the band is doing musically. Justin shares his journey as a musician, from getting into the business as a kid and "throwing away" his opportunity at stardom to pursue a style of music he was more passionate about. How that success feels knowing it's earned versus bought or manufactured. We get into some genres of music Justin would like to potentially tap into in the future and more in this quick chat with the BRKN LOVE guitarist and front man. Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/BRKNLOVEMUSICwww.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@justinbenlolo, @brknlovemusic, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@brknlovemusic, @WeAreMarkam, @rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Website:www.brkn-love.comEmail:[email protected]/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE!!!
    41:17
  • 492. Dwid Hellion (Integrity/Psywarfare)
    Join Dwid and I as we cover a broad spectrum of topics like how it feels to have his lyrics from the 80’s still being relevant in 2025. We also get into growing up in the Midwest and how a lack of having much to do really helped inspire the creativity of him and his bandmates to forge their own sound. We reflect on how hard it was for them to really break through in the various heavier scenes. We get into what led to Dwid moving to Belgium in the early 2000s, and how that was given the global climate post 9/11. How it's been for him to see things going on here in the states living abroad, and some of the challenges that presents when the band has to tour or write records. We get into this and MUCH more in this chat with the Integrity frontman. Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/IntegrityHCwww.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@dwidhellion, @integrityofficial, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@INTEGRITY_HT, @HellionDwid, @rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Website:linktr.ee/INTEG? integrity.bandcamp.comlinktr.ee/dwidhellionEmail:[email protected]/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE!!!
    1:48:48
  • 491. Kris Dawson (Bury Tomorrow)
    Join Kris and I as we catch up from our last chat where Kris shares that he has since deleted all of his social media in the last few years. We get into how that has been for his personal and professional life, as well as the decision to step away from being a barber. We also discuss learning to become a fan of things again, reconnecting with the live show experience and finding new ways through old songs as we get older. Kris talks about how this approach really opened up his songwriting process on the bands upcoming album, Will You Haunt Me, With That Same Patience. How this album was a lot more collaborative than albums past, the idea of patience being something that can be haunting as well as necessary for growth. We get into some HIM talk, our favorite pizza spots in Chicago and more in this chat with the Bury Tomorrow guitarist. Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/BuryTomorrowwww.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@burytomorrow, @rockabiliacom, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@burytomorrow, @rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Website:www.bury-tomorrow.comEmail:[email protected]/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE!!!
    1:20:31
  • 490. Lee Jennings (The Funeral Portrait)
    Join Lee and I as we catch up with him while the band was in the midst of their tour. Lee and I share some pleasantries from mutual friends of ours, and get into an interview he had done on Good Company with Bowling a few years prior and how I realized that the songs he was working on at the time were what would become "Welcome To Suffocate City". We get into how there was an obvious shift in how Lee and the rest of the band were taking their careers at that point, how that process was being on a developmental deal at the time when a lot of their contemporaries were being dropped and sticking to their guns in seeing their vision through. Lee also shares how impactful coming up in Atlanta was for the band in crafting a sound that is just as much a melting pot of influences as the city itself, as well as offering ample opportunities for him to learn the ins and outs of the music industry from working at local venues, touring with other bands as a Tour Manager, driver doing whatever it took to realize the dream of making music his career. We get into working with Spencer from Ice Nine Kills and more in this quick chat with The Funeral Portrait frontman.Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/TheFuneralPortraitwww.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@tfp_devotion, @leejennings, @rockabiliacom, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@TFP_devotion, @xLEEJENNINGSx, @rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Website:TFPcoffincrew.comEmail:[email protected]/REVIEW/SUBSCRIBE!!!
    39:46

