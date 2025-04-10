490. Lee Jennings (The Funeral Portrait)
Join Lee and I as we catch up with him while the band was in the midst of their tour. Lee and I share some pleasantries from mutual friends of ours, and get into an interview he had done on Good Company with Bowling a few years prior and how I realized that the songs he was working on at the time were what would become "Welcome To Suffocate City". We get into how there was an obvious shift in how Lee and the rest of the band were taking their careers at that point, how that process was being on a developmental deal at the time when a lot of their contemporaries were being dropped and sticking to their guns in seeing their vision through. Lee also shares how impactful coming up in Atlanta was for the band in crafting a sound that is just as much a melting pot of influences as the city itself, as well as offering ample opportunities for him to learn the ins and outs of the music industry from working at local venues, touring with other bands as a Tour Manager, driver doing whatever it took to realize the dream of making music his career. We get into working with Spencer from Ice Nine Kills and more in this quick chat with The Funeral Portrait frontman.Intro Music:“Remember “This Night” (Podcast Edit) by Chae Hawk"Pretty Lights" by HeartsickShow Sponsors:Rockabilia (www.rockabilia.com) USE OUR CODE BREWTALLY AND GET 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL ORDER!!Links:Facebook:www.facebook.com/TheFuneralPortraitwww.facebook.com/rockabiliacomwww.facebook.com/brewspeakpodInstagram:@tfp_devotion, @leejennings, @rockabiliacom, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Twitter:@TFP_devotion, @xLEEJENNINGSx, @rockabilia, @brewspeakpod, @jbeatty616Website:TFPcoffincrew.comEmail:[email protected]
