Healing Broken Bonds: When Trust Is Broken, Can It Be Rebuilt?
This is PART 2. Make sure to listen to our last episode - PART 1 first!Allison shares the emotional challenges of being in prison during Covid lockdowns, including the inability to contact her children. Kaoni shares how her trust in God is has shaped her ability to trust and forgive others. We dive deep into trust issues—what it means to rebuild trust after someone has broken it and how to navigate those struggles. Do you struggle with trust? You're never alone.
36:29
Healing Broken Bonds: Faith, Forgiveness, and Second Chances
What if you had the chance to rebuild your life after incarceration? Allison and Kendra, two longtime friends, open up about their emotional journey of reconnection and redemption. Their shared experiences, both tumultuous and transformative, set the stage for a conversation about breaking free from past cycles and paving the way for a hopeful future. Through candid reflections and heartfelt discussions, we dive into the impact of life choices and the courage it takes to heal and grow amidst familiar locales that evoke memories of both pain and hope.Throughout this episode, we explore the profound role of faith and purpose in overcoming life's adversities. Personal stories bring to light the struggles of growing up in environments marred by addiction and loneliness, which led to seeking identity in all the wrong places. Amidst these challenges, a moment of divine intervention offered a guiding light, igniting the courage to leave behind a life of degradation and numbness to embark on a path of renewal. The transformative power of spirituality and its ability to help reclaim one's identity becomes a beacon of hope, illustrating how belief and supportive relationships can lead to personal growth and purpose.Forgiveness and love are the themes that thread through the complex dynamics of family and relationships. We navigate the intricate process of forgiving a parent with addiction issues, and how compassion can transform even the most strained bonds. Stories of accountability and making amends underscore the importance of understanding personal failures and taking steps toward reconciliation. The resilience shown by our guests, as they rebuild trust and embrace emotional healing, showcases how empathy and unconditional love can mend broken relationships and lead to a renewed sense of peace and connection.
59:51
The Road to Healing: Life After Addiction & Prison
In this episode of Breaking Jaded, we dive deep into the incredible story of how my mom's experience led to the shutdown of Dublin FCI prison— we cover the risks, rewards, and reason behind the shutdown. Alongside her story, we explore my own journey as a natural healer from a young age, bringing comfort and compassion to those around me.Through our conversation, we hope to share the power of resilience and the importance of standing up for change, even when the odds are stacked against us. Tune in to see how the past continues to shape us and how healing can be a lifelong journey for anyone who's been through tough times.🎙️ Subscribe for more raw, real conversations that aim to break the cycle of jadedness and uplift others who've faced adversity.Listen to Breaking Jaded on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, BuzzSprout, and Youtube. 🎧
1:02:32
BREAKING JADED #1 - MOTHER & DAUGHTER REUNION
Welcome to Breaking Jaded, where we dive into the raw, real, and often challenging conversations about recovery, resilience, and the journey to healing. We're a mother-daughter duo sharing our personal stories and life experiences to bring light to topics that too often go ignored. This podcast isn't just about recovery; it's about the battles we all face and the compassion we all deserve. Join us as we explore what it means to rise above, fight for change, and choose kindness every day. REMEMBER! You are never alone.

Send us a textIf you enjoyed this episode, don't forget to rate us 5 stars! ⭐️Your support means the world to us—and yes, I (Chloe) will totally love you forever. 😉 Thanks for listening! 🎧Watch this episode on Youtube! https://youtu.be/iXiYUx7cVLc
We all face struggles in life, BREAKING JADED is about choosing growth over bitterness. Join this mother-daughter podcast as they create a movement of unconditional love, compassion and healing by sharing real, raw stories about recovery from addiction, incarceration, re-unification and other relatable topics.