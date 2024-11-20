Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse

The High Cost of Toxic Relationships on Health, Wealth, and Peace of Mind
Send us a textNarcissistic relationships are parasitic in nature. Toxic personalities often drain others of their time, money, attention, and resources.In this podcast, Lisa Sonni joins me to discuss the high and sometimes hidden cost of narcissistic relationships.Reference: The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel Van de Kolk: https://amzn.to/3AtGt6zReady to heal from narcissistic abuse? Join Lisa and my upcoming Healing Strong live group coaching. Groups limits to 8 and the next group begins Jan 9, 2024. Secure your spot here! Looking for direction on what first steps you should take to heal from a toxic relationship? Become a Substack newsletter subscriber and get immediate access to this week's Podcast Extra interview. Get your access here: substack.com/@breakingfreenarcabuseDid you know you don't need to wait a week for your next podcast fix? For only $5/month, sign up for weekly podcast extras! Join me on Substack! Follow Dr. McAvoy!YouTube: @kerrymcavoyphdInstagram: @kerrymcavoyphdFacebook: @kerrymcavoyphdE-mail: [email protected]: https://breakingfreenarcabuse.substack.com/ Website: https://www.breakingfreenarcissisticabuse.com/Kerry Kerr McAvoy, Ph.D., a mental health specialist and author, is an expert on cultivating healthy relationships, deconstructing narcissism, and understanding various other mental health-related issues. Her memoir, Love You More: The Harrowing Tale of Lies, Sex Addiction, & Double Cross, gives an uncensored glimpse into the dynamics of narcissistic abuse.As an Amazon affiliate, a commission is earned from qualifying purchases.
26:33
Feeling Confused? How Toxic People Keep Us Baffled and Stuck
Send us a textHave you noticed that when you're finally ready to leave, your toxic or narcissistic partner suddenly does something amazing? Do they keep you off balance and confused about the state of the relationship?In this episode, Lisa Sonni joins me to discuss how narcissists and other toxic people use emotional manipulation to keep their partners and loved ones psychologically stuck in a bad relationship.And, in this week's Podcast Extra, Lisa and I discuss one listener's struggles to leave. Learn what helpful suggestions and strategies we suggest to help her break free. Get immediate access this newsletter with the podcast extra here: substack.com/@breakingfreenarcabuse
27:33
When You Can't Leave or Stay: How to Recognize a Trauma Bond
Send us a textThere comes a point when you know you need to leave, but you can't. The connection with your loved one is too powerful. In this episode, Rossana Faye joins me to discuss the signs and symptoms of a late-stage trauma bond. If you think you've been trauma bonded, become a subscriber today and get immediate access to the exclusive podcast extra interview on the first steps to finding enough strength to save yourself. Subscribe here: https://breakingfreenarcabuse.substack.com/
24:36
When You've Been Driven Mad and Snap: The Power of Reactive Abuse
Send us a textHas someone driven you to the breaking point? When you just lose it and snap? This week, Rossana Faye joins me to discuss the destructive power of reactive abuse. Victims often feel terribly guilty afterward, yet they've been deliberately provoked into reacting.To learn how to stop reactive abuse, subscribe for immediate access to the practical steps on this week's Podcast Extra. Join here: https://substack.com/@breakingfreenarcabuse
24:39
Is it Just the Silent Treatment or Really Rejection? Why Stonewalling is Harmful
Send us a textIs it Just the Silent Treatment or Really Rejection? Why Stonewalling is HarmfulSilence occurs for many reasons, but sometimes it's intentionally used as punishment.Rossana Faye joins me in this podcast episode to discuss why stonewalling is so painful. Silence can be weaponized to send powerful messages of rage and rejection.Are you struggling to recognize stonewalling? Maybe your partner is just emotionally overwhelmed. In this week's Podcast Extra, Ro and I discuss the differences between being emotionally flooded and giving someone the silent treatment. Get immediate access to this and other exclusive interviews by subscribing today. substack.com/@breakingfreenarcabuse
Are you in a relationship that confuses you? One that leaves you feeling attacked or walking on eggshells? Maybe you've left but aren't sure what to do next; you're in the right place.Join Dr. Kerry McAvoy, a mental health clinician and author of Love You More, as she tackles toxic relationship dynamics.Listen as Dr. McAvoy describes destructive personalities, typical partner profiles, progressive stages of abuse, and common manipulation tactics. Find out why these relationships are complex to avoid, what makes them tough to leave, and how to recover and rediscover healthy self-compassion and self-respect again.