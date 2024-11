Breaking Free from Narcissistic Abuse

Feeling Confused? How Toxic People Keep Us Baffled and Stuck

Send us a textHave you noticed that when you’re finally ready to leave, your toxic or narcissistic partner suddenly does something amazing? Do they keep you off balance and confused about the state of the relationship?In this episode, Lisa Sonni joins me to discuss how narcissists and other toxic people use emotional manipulation to keep their partners and loved ones psychologically stuck in a bad relationship.And, in this week’s Podcast Extra, Lisa and I discuss one listener’s struggles to leave. Learn what helpful suggestions and strategies we suggest to help her break free. Get immediate access this newsletter with the podcast extra here: substack.com/@breakingfreenarcabuseDid you know you don't need to wait a week for your next podcast fix? For only $5/month, sign up for weekly podcast extras! Join me on Substack! Follow Dr. McAvoy!YouTube: @kerrymcavoyphdInstagram: @kerrymcavoyphdFacebook: @kerrymcavoyphdE-mail: [email protected] : https://breakingfreenarcabuse.substack.com/ Website: https://www.breakingfreenarcissisticabuse.com/Kerry Kerr McAvoy, Ph.D., a mental health specialist and author, is an expert on cultivating healthy relationships, deconstructing narcissism, and understanding various other mental health-related issues. Her memoir, Love You More: The Harrowing Tale of Lies, Sex Addiction, & Double Cross, gives an uncensored glimpse into the dynamics of narcissistic abuse.As an Amazon affiliate, a commission is earned from qualifying purchases.Mr. Pick Me & The ManhaterHosted by Chesko (Mr. Pick Me) and Regan (The Manhater). Join us as we laugh (so as...Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifySupport the show