In this episode of Brave New Bookshelf, we sit down with Jason Hamilton, also known as The Nerdy Novelist, to explore how AI is revolutionizing the world of writing and publishing. Jason shares his journey from self-published author to YouTube sensation, offering insights into his favorite AI tools, his innovative 40 Chapter Plot Module, and practical strategies for integrating AI into every stage of the creative process.

In this episode of Brave New Bookshelf, we sit down with Dana Sacco, a businesswoman-turned-author who has mastered the art of bootstrapping her publishing career using AI tools. Dana shares how she transitioned from being an avid reader to a multi-genre author, all while leveraging affordable and innovative AI solutions like ChatGPT, Claude, and Ideogram to streamline her workflow.

In this episode of Brave New Bookshelf, we sit down with Derek Slaton, author of the massive Dead America zombie series. From creating weekly audio stories on YouTube and Spotify using AI narration tools like Play HT, to expanding his global reach through affordable translations with Scribe Shadow, Derek shares his insights on leveraging technology to maximize creativity and income.

In this episode of Brave New Bookshelf, hosts Steph Pajonas and Danica Favorite welcome back Cameron Sutter, creator of Plottr, to discuss his latest innovation, Story Snap — an AI-powered tool that creates detailed book bibles in minutes. Cameron dives into how Story Snap works, its game-changing potential for authors and developmental editors, and the exciting ways it integrates with existing workflows like Plottr. Whether you're a writer looking to organize your series or an editor seeking to save time, this episode is packed with valuable insights.

In this episode of the Brave New Bookshelf, we're joined by Monica Leonelle, co-founder of Writer MBA and a trailblazer in the publishing world, to explore how AI is revolutionizing wide strategies and translations for authors. Monica shares her journey from skepticism to fully embracing AI as a tool to expand creativity, save time, and break into international markets through accessible translation workflows. She also dives into her experiences with tools like Scribe Shadow and Publish Drive, offering invaluable insights for authors looking to go wide while maximizing their existing content.

About Brave New Bookshelf

Are you intrigued by the fusion of technology and creativity? Does the potential of AI in reshaping the narrative of storytelling fascinate you? Then Brave New Bookshelf is just the podcast for you! Hosted by authors Steph Pajonas and Danica Favorite, each episode takes you on a journey through the dynamic intersection of AI and literature. From the way AI is revolutionizing the creative process of writing and publishing, to its ethical use in augmenting the human touch in storytelling, our candid discussions and expert interviews debunk myths and uncover the groundbreaking role of AI in the literary world. Whether you're an author, reader, or technophile, join us for insightful talks, practical tips, and a shared exploration of this exciting frontier. Tune into Brave New Bookshelf and be a part of the conversation that's shaping the future of books.