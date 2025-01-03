Dr. Dale Bredesen: How Genetics and Childhood Trauma Influence Your Risk for Alzheimer's Disease
Are you ready to uncover the truth about Alzheimer's disease? I'm Robert Love, and in this groundbreaking episode, I sit down with Dr. Dale Bredesen, a neurologist who is rewriting what we know about cognitive decline. Dr. Bredesen, a pioneer in Alzheimer's research and author of The End of Alzheimer’s Program, has reversed cognitive decline in thousands of patients.Together, we dive into the myths surrounding amyloid plaques, why inflammation is at the root of Alzheimer’s, and how diet, exercise, and targeted testing can transform your brain health. Did you know Alzheimer’s can start decades before symptoms appear? Discover how to take proactive steps today to prevent and even reverse this condition.Let’s make Alzheimer's optional. Tune in now for life-changing insights and strategies that could redefine your future. Don’t wait—listen now and take charge of your brain health today!Podcast Sponsors:NeuroPlus - Brain and Focus Formula - http://robertlove.net-Use Promo Code: PODCAST to save $10Roar Lion’s Mane - https://roarlionsmane.net/-Use Promo Code: PODCAST to save $10ZEN Lion’s Mane - http://robertlove.net-Use Promo Code: PODCAST to save $10 “It's been said that there's nothing we can do to prevent, reverse, or delay Alzheimer's. Nothing could be further from the truth. We've shown that repeatedly. We're actually now entering an era in which, for the first time, Alzheimer's disease is optional. That sounds crazy to some people, but we say that because we have the data.” ~ Dr. Dale BredesenIn this Episode:- Is Alzheimer’s preventable or reversible?- What causes Alzheimer’s?- What behaviors help prevent Alzheimer’s?- Tests to determine the risk of developing Alzheimer's - Are there subtypes of Alzheimer’s? - How can women 50 and above protect their brain health?- Additional behaviors that help prevent Alzheimer's- Is there a recommended exercise to prevent Alzheimer's and optimize overall health?- Can neurogenesis prevent Alzheimers?Resources:-Journal of Alzheimer's Disease - https://www.j-alz.com/-Pacific Neuroscience Institute Foundation - https://www.pacificneuroscienceinstitute.org/-The End of Alzheimer’s Program by Dr. Dale Bredesen - https://www.amazon.com/End-Alzheimers-Program-Prevent-Cognitive/dp/0735216207-Metabolical by Dr. Robert Lustig - https://www.amazon.com/Metabolical-Processed-Nutrition-Modern-Medicine/dp/0063027712Connect with Dr. Dale Bredesen:🌐Website -
Welcome to Brain Fit, the podcast dedicated to empowering you to protect your brain and enhance cognitive health. Hosted by Dr. Robert Love, a neuroscientist with a passion for Alzheimer's prevention, this show offers science-backed strategies to help you and your loved ones safeguard your minds for the future.Each episode features cutting-edge research and insights from leading experts in neuroscience, health, and wellness. Dr. Love dives into essential topics such as the role of diet, exercise, and supplements in brain health and explores groundbreaking discoveries that could reshape the fight against cognitive decline.If you’re looking to stay sharp, prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s, and make lifestyle changes that truly matter, Brain Fit is your trusted resource. Tune in to learn how to take proactive steps toward better brain health.Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your favorite platform, and join the movement to build a healthier, sharper mind. Visit https://roarlionsmane.net to learn more and connect with Dr. Love.
Welcome to Brain Fit, the podcast dedicated to empowering you to protect your brain and enhance cognitive health. Hosted by Dr. Robert Love, a neuroscientist with a passion for Alzheimer's prevention, this show offers science-backed strategies to help you and your loved ones safeguard your minds for the future.
Each episode features cutting-edge research and insights from leading experts in neuroscience, health, and wellness. Dr. Love dives into essential topics such as the role of diet, exercise, and supplements in brain health, and explores groundbreaking discoveries that could reshape the fight against cognitive decline.
If you’re looking to stay sharp, prevent diseases like Alzheimer’s, and make lifestyle changes that truly matter, Brain Fit is your trusted resource. Tune in to learn how to take proactive steps toward better brain health.
Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your favorite platform, and join the movement to build a healthier, sharper mind. Visit https://roarlionsmane.net to learn more and connect with Dr. Love.