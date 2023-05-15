Bottle Service with Big Kid Problems

A new kind of Pregnancy & Motherhood Podcast! If you used to pop champagne in the clurrrrb and now you’re popping prenatal vitamins, well, you’ve come to the ri...
Dad's Rookie Year: Surviving Birth, Postpartum, and the First Year of Fatherhood
Moms aren't the only ones going through major life changes in Postpartum. Dads, welcome to Bottle Service! You had it easy for the first 9 months but now you are in the trenches with us. Sarah brings on HER Baby Daddy, Brandon Hall, for a chat all about surviving the first year from a Dad's perspective. Big thanks to our guest this week Brandon Hall!Want more from Sarah?Personal Instagram: @SarahMerrill_HallThe Big Kid Problems humor account @bigkidproblems!Find more at www.BigKidProblems.com Big thank you to our episode sponsor!More labs - Help your body bounce back after a night of drinking with Morning Recovery! Get 20% off with Code BIGKID at morelabs.com/Bigkid
6/26/2023
41:02
Resident Cool Mom and Bravo Housewife Caroline Stanbury on Mommy Makeovers, IVF, Keeping Your Identity After Kids and More!
She's not like a Regular Mom... she happens to be a Real Housewife of Dubai, Socialite, Influencer, Podcaster AND Ultimate Cool Mom - Caroline Stanbury! Known for her glamorous lifestyle, we talk about how she navigated Postpartum life, "bouncing back", egg freezing & IVF, the inside scoop on Mommy Makeovers, Preclampsia, Raising Twins, and how to keep your identity and live your best life as a mom. Caroline is hilarious and chock-full of so many insights. This is a fun one guys!! Want more from Caroline? Instagram @CarolineStanburyDivorced Not Dead Podcast (psst. check out Sarah's episode!)Want more from Sarah?Personal Instagram: @SarahMerrill_HallThe Big Kid Problems humor account @bigkidproblems!Find more at www.BigKidProblems.com Big thank you to our episode sponsor!More labs - Help your body bounce back after a night of drinking with Morning Recovery! Get 20% off with Code BIGKID at morelabs.com/Bigkid
6/12/2023
47:32
Traveling with Babies! Insider Tips, Travel Hacks & Must-Haves for Smarter Travel with Little Ones!
Traveling with a baby can be DAUNTING. What to pack? Getting through TSA? Time changes? How do I keep them from screaming the entire flight?? There's a LOT to navigate. Luckily, Kelly Stary from @Traveling.with.babies is here to help us out! She gives us invaluable advice, insider tips, clever tricks, and essential must-haves for traveling with your little one. Learn how to navigate airports, pack efficiently, soothe your baby on the go, and so much more to make traveling with YOUR baby that much easier!RESOURCE: FULL LIST of travel Essentials we mentioned in the episode HEREWant more from Kelly?Instagram: @traveling.with.babiesWebsite HEREWant more from your Host Sarah?!Personal Instagram: @SarahMerrill_HallThe Big Kid Problems humor account @bigkidproblems!Find more at www.BigKidProblems.com Big thank you to our episode sponsors!Nemah - Luxurious skincare for moms BY moms. Get 15% off with code BIGKID!
5/29/2023
57:19
You're Doing AMAZING Sweetie!
Happy Mother's Day B*tches!! Today we salute YOU new moms out there and all the unseen sacrifices and HARD WORK you do every day in your new role. Motherhood; its the hardest unpaid gig out there (but also the sweetest and most rewarding!) Ready to feel extremely proud of yourself and amped up on motherhood? Enjoy this Ep!Want more from Sarah?Personal Instagram: @SarahMerrill_HallThe Big Kid Problems humor account @bigkidproblems!Find more at www.BigKidProblems.com Big thank you to our episode sponsor!Ritual - Get 10% off at Ritual.com/BIGKIDTreat Yourself this Mother's Day! Here are some additional discount codes for our Bottle Service fam:More labs - Help your body bounce back after a night of drinking with Morning Recovery! Get 20% off with Code BIGKID at morelabs.com/Bigkid Nemah - Luxurious skincare for moms BY moms. Get 15% off with code BIGKID! Hatch - Shop Maternity/ Postpartum Fashion and Beauty with an extra 15% off with code BIGKID15!
5/15/2023
25:52
Support your Partner through Postpartum!
This one's for all you Partners out there! If you're wondering what you can do to help support your baby mama through the Postpartum period, this episode is for you! We talk chores, expectations, the mental load of motherhood and more! So buckle up and get ready to take some notesWant more from Sarah?Personal Instagram: @SarahMerrill_HallThe Big Kid Problems humor account @bigkidproblems!Find more at www.BigKidProblems.com Big thank you to our episode sponsor!More labs - Help your body bounce back after a night of drinking with Morning Recovery! Get 20% off with Code BIGKID at morelabs.com/Bigkid
