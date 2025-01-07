In the inaugural episode of Boldly Grounded, host Kylie Epperson, a farm wife and entrepreneur, shares her vision for the podcast. Kylie discusses the importance of tuning into oneself and following the path designed by God rather than society's expectations. She introduces the concept of being 'boldly grounded,' balancing personal growth with staying true to core values like faith, family, and farming. Through raw conversations and practical tools, Kylie aims to help listeners authentically navigate life's challenges and thrive on their own terms. Listeners can expect a mix of entertainment, inspiration, and actionable strategies for a fulfilling life. 00:00 Welcome to Boldly Grounded 00:48 Meet Your Host, Kylie Epperson 01:45 The Origin of Boldly Grounded 02:41 The Concept of Being Boldly Grounded 04:07 The Garden Analogy 06:05 Practical Steps to Stay Grounded 07:06 Podcast Goals and Expectations 08:18 Personal Growth and Final Thoughts Connect with Kylie on Instagram @boldlygroundedpodcast & @kylieepperson_ Lean more at www.kylieepperson.com

In this episode of Boldly Grounded, host Kylie Epperson shares her personal journey of self-discovery, resilience, and the challenges of life as a farm wife and mother of three. She discusses the importance of mental health, seeking help, and embracing authenticity. Kylie reflects on her struggles with postpartum anxiety and depression, the pressures of motherhood, and the pivotal moments that led her to prioritize her well-being. She emphasizes the significance of following one's own path and aligning with personal values while trusting in God's timing. This episode is a heartfelt exploration of balancing personal growth, family responsibilities, and mental wellness. 00:00 Welcome to Boldly Grounded 00:48 Introduction to Mental Health and Seeking Help 01:28 Embracing Authenticity and Self-Discovery 01:50 Journey of Resilience and Personal Challenges 02:31 Meeting Jordan and Early Farm Life 06:03 Transition to Farm Wife Life 11:29 Motherhood and Mental Health Struggles 23:39 Seeking Help and Personal Growth 27:47 Permission to Embrace Your Journey 29:00 Conclusion and Upcoming Episodes Connect with Kylie on Instagram @boldlygroundedpodcast & @kylieepperson_ Lean more at www.kylieepperson.com

In this episode of Boldly Grounded, host Kylie Epperson introduces her husband, Jordan Epperson, as the special guest and a recurring segment member of the podcast called Shop Talk. They discuss their lives as a married couple involved in farming, touching on their journey into agriculture, the responsibilities of running a farm, and their approach to personal growth and family relationships. Kylie and Jordan share candid conversations about their twelve-year marriage, raising children, dealing with community perceptions, and navigating the transition of farm ownership from Jordan's family. They also talk about their decision to phase out hog farming and their plans for future topics, including succession planning and effective communication in relationships. 00:00 Welcome to Boldly Grounded 00:48 Meet My Husband, Jordan Epperson 01:55 Our Journey Together in Farming 04:25 Transitioning the Family Farm 12:07 Facing Challenges and Making Decisions 17:38 Introducing Shop Talk 19:07 Closing Thoughts and Feedback Connect with Kylie on Instagram @boldlygroundedpodcast & @kylieepperson_ Lean more at www.kylieepperson.com

About Boldly Grounded

Boldly Grounded with Kylie Epperson is a podcast that perfectly balances depth with delight, where transformative conversations come with a side of genuine laughter and real-life adventures. As a quick-witted farm wife and entrepreneur, Kylie brings her magnetic personality and refreshing humor to discussions about self-directed growth and authentic living for rural women. Through conversations that range from deeply introspective to wildly entertaining, she creates a space where personal development doesn't have to be precious or perfect. Each episode weaves together self-awareness and belly laughs, bold moves and honest mishaps, proving that becoming your most magnetic self can (and should) be an adventure worth talking about. The show features monthly 'Shop Talk' episodes with her husband Jordan, where their natural chemistry and candid banter bring agricultural life into the mix. Whether she's sharing hilarious farm life stories, diving into powerful growth conversations, or keeping it real about the messy middle of transformation, Kylie's approach is refreshingly unfiltered and endearingly authentic. Join Kylie as she builds a community where rural women are empowered to write their own stories, trust their inner compass, and find joy in the journey. Boldly Grounded is where personal sovereignty meets playful spirit - because who says profound growth can't come with a good laugh